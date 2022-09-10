 Skip to content
(Slate)   Stop helping your children with their homework   (slate.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But how will my kid know REAL history if I don't correct the teacher's woke lies?!?

I did my own research and tell him the TRUTH, like Climate Change isn't real but if it was it's just Jesus hugging the earth extra hard because gay marriage, how Asian people don't actually exist and are just government robots, and, of course, how the real Constitution says "We, the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, swear our eternal fealty to Donald Trump and welcome his perfect thousand-year reign."

I mean, it's just science.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?


Per TFAAnd it's important for the child to know that if they really struggle, there is an adult who can help. But the help shouldn't be provided automatically or imposed.

Also, it might be good to review the state education standards and the textbook first, because sometimes the pedagogical preference shifts from an older method to a newer one with subsequent more general applications.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?


Per TFA: And it's important for the child to know that if they really struggle, there is an adult who can help. But the help shouldn't be provided automatically or imposed.


It's even more important for the parent to know that some children will not know that there is an adult who can help even if the adult thinks they have made that clear. This is especially true with the very young children this article is discussing.

In brief, this article is wrong in so many ways its hard to know where to start. The only real good advice here is to pay attention to what your own child needs and how they communicate, and learn how to listen so that children will talk [sic]. The worst advice is to base your parenting on some Slateplanation.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: abb3w: EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?


Per TFA: And it's important for the child to know that if they really struggle, there is an adult who can help. But the help shouldn't be provided automatically or imposed.

It's even more important for the parent to know that some children will not know that there is an adult who can help even if the adult thinks they have made that clear. This is especially true with the very young children this article is discussing.

In brief, this article is wrong in so many ways its hard to know where to start. The only real good advice here is to pay attention to what your own child needs and how they communicate, and learn how to listen so that children will talk [sic]. The worst advice is to base your parenting on some Slateplanation.


I don't know.  I don't happen to have kids... but when I explain to other parents how they're doing things completely wrong with their kids, I often use Slate as my source.

I find I'm an even better arbiter of raising kids, as I am a disinterested third party.  I think they understand.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abb3w: EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?

Per TFA: And it's important for the child to know that if they really struggle, there is an adult who can help. But the help shouldn't be provided automatically or imposed.

Also, it might be good to review the state education standards and the textbook first, because sometimes the pedagogical preference shifts from an older method to a newer one with subsequent more general applications.


productive struggle vs struggle.

Like lifting weights, you want to struggle a little to make progress, stress the muscles. You don't start off with 400lbs squats when you just start out where you can do nothing.

I am okay with the new methods in math, but as a math guy I still need to look up terms and what the worksheet it trying to do.

Number Bonds? WTF is that.  That stupid X thing being taught for factoring yet no students realize that is what it is training you for when you actually start factoring.

/still doing flash cards with my kids.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

downstairs: HugeMistake: abb3w: EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?


Per TFA: And it's important for the child to know that if they really struggle, there is an adult who can help. But the help shouldn't be provided automatically or imposed.

It's even more important for the parent to know that some children will not know that there is an adult who can help even if the adult thinks they have made that clear. This is especially true with the very young children this article is discussing.

In brief, this article is wrong in so many ways its hard to know where to start. The only real good advice here is to pay attention to what your own child needs and how they communicate, and learn how to listen so that children will talk [sic]. The worst advice is to base your parenting on some Slateplanation.

I don't know.  I don't happen to have kids... but when I explain to other parents how they're doing things completely wrong with their kids, I often use Slate as my source.

I find I'm an even better arbiter of raising kids, as I am a disinterested third party.  I think they understand.


It's probably even better when the author of the Slate article you are sourcing doesn't have kids, which I am betting is the case here.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, I enjoy helping them learn
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ask the kid for help in understanding the homework, you know, like when you ask about how to work your iPhone or laptop.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Leave them alone, they'll figure it out.
And bring them a Pepsi.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Want to help?  Give them a place/space and time when they can do it.  Add motivation using homework snacks and fluids.  When they actually ask for help, and YOU can't help, then you have to find someone who can.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SomethingBetter76: Leave them alone, they'll figure it out.
And bring them a Pepsi.


...and beat them when they're slow.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd just say that the way you learned math (often rote memorization) and the way your child is learning are probably different, so don't confuse them.

Understand what they are doing and help them within that context.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as you aren't helicopter parenting you are probably ok.  Kids do need to learn their own strategies for when they don't know something and how to tackle problems.  I'm not saying you can't provide some guidance, but you should be pretty hands-off and let them work independently if you expect them to do so at school.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure. Let them half-ass through school and then watch as they graduate with a 3rd grade reading level and unable to calculate 30% off an $18 item.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Duh, I don't want the kid to flunk.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So I should let my kid cry with frustration over something I could explain?


Only if you despise your kids enough, as a parent should.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Based on my limited experience, the helicopter parents who are worried their 5-year old kid will blow his chance of getting into Harvard based on his kindergarten homework are not going to pay any attention to that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sure. Let them half-ass through school and then watch as they graduate with a 3rd grade reading level and unable to calculate 30% off an $18 item.


Ummmmmm I'm an accountant. With a masters. I can't do that
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well they do need some guidance and SOME help. Depends on what their teacher is like too.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sure. Let them half-ass through school and then watch as they graduate with a 3rd grade reading level and unable to calculate 30% off an $18 item.


$4.50, what do I win?

/would've been more fun if it came out to $3.50
 
Artcurus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How about getting rid of homework altogether? It does nothing at the Elementary level. Kids are overscheduled as is.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of our elementary school teachers last year said she doesn't sign homework because it's just a reflection of a kid's home life and not much to do with a kid's scholastic ability. Kids in well to do families have mom's and dads with time to help them while the single mom working extra shifts to keep food on the table isn't going have much time to help out.

I thought that was pretty insightful. What is homework measuring, especially in elementary school?
 
Braggi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I helped out in kindergarten parents used to trace the letters for their kids.
 
