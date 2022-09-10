 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Day 199 of WW3: Russian forces on Kharkiv front collapse, Russian army in Izyum threatened with encirclement 60km eastward. Not a repeat from 80 years ago. This is your Saturday Ukrainian war discussion   (twitter.com) divider line
71 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Sep 2022 at 7:00 AM



Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Original Tweet:

TheStudyofWar: NEW: #Ukrainian forces have captured an estimated 2,500 square kilometers in #Kharkiv Oblast in the Kharkiv area counteroffensive as of September 9. /1 The latest with @criticalthreats: https://t.co/c0t0qKlltX https://t.co/ohX3zPjyjk


Rhode Island is 3,144 square kilometers. This is perhaps the most appropriate time in human history to measure progress in Rhode Islands.

/more Rhode Islands, please!
 
what a marvelous rope-a-dope operation. simple perfection.

/back  to vacation
 
wait, there's already a thread? well, I didn't want to sleep in anyways....
 
Would like to hear from multiple sources, but this account has been very accurate recently.

-----

WarMonitor🇺🇦
⁦@WarMonitor3⁩
Fark user image
The city of Izyum is confirmed liberated
🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

https://twitter.com/warmonitor3/status/1568538887286398976?s=21&t=8l_iC6ClF-KkNFipd-WteA
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
When you look at how poorly the Russian military have performed along with it's logistical issues, the training exercises that Russia held in Belarus probably did more harm than good. By the time the invasion started, the Russian forces probably depleted a lot of supplies, ammunition, and put a lot of miles on their equipment. By the time they invaded Ukraine, the troops were worn out, supplies were short, and the equipment was due for maintenance.
 
