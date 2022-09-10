 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1416

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since everyone and their brother has a pumpkin spice version nowadays, I figure the Quiz needed a pumpkin spice version as well. Unfortunately, we didn't run any stories on pumpkin spice stuff in the past week, so we'll have to make your own.

If you don't want to be seen in public purchasing pumpkin spice (because seriously, people *will* talk), you can make your own like this:

1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon ginger
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

Now stick this in everything and your kids will hate you and your friends won't come over until after Thanksgiving and then only once they're sure you're out of pumpkin spice.

Quick tip: If you want pumpkin spice coffee, add it to the grounds in the filter rather than to the already brewed coffee, as the spices don't dissolve very well and you'll wind up with a mucky brown goo in the bottom of your mug. Your SO will also hate you because the next few pots of coffee will all taste like pumpkin spice.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what unnecessary pumpkin spice crap you've seen in the store lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
burtsbees.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.netView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
siggis.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oreo.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.ulta.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is there some sort of inside joke I'm not getting with the misspelling of Gisele Bundchen's name on the Easy Quiz?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey I broke 900 for once in a squirrels age, yay me.
 
TheCheese [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was better than the 400-something I did last week, but I missed one because I wasn't paying attention, and that's not good form.
 
