(The Daily Beast) Hero Nurse aboard Spirit Air flight saves life of infant who stopped breathing. Airline immediately assesses "resuscitation fee"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
8
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They assessed a "heroic bystander" surcharge to the nurse.
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SO.....
Your child got sick
Enough to by a first-responder or a professional assistance.....

If this happened in your home then you would be responsible for all (hopefully covered by insurance) biillings for the charges for the ambulance and emergency room charges.

So the airline personnel saved your child???  Good for them, and good for you! Thank the gods above, besides and beyond that your child is safe.
BUT......how is this any different than if this happened on the street??????????
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Standing ovation, then the plane hits extreme turbulence and they all die.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well there's a main ingredient in awesome sauce
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nakmuay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Word
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Well the kid would die, nobody is going to risk a lawsuit for some kid on the street
 
