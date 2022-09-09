 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC.
There oughta be a law...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, but the taxes are low so the rich people can provide more of their piss to rain down on the people through their shower heads.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Three cheers for Red States.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do you need potable water for?  Just sit down and read some Atlas Shrugged, you rugged individualists.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Doobie Brothers - Black Water (Official Music Video)
Youtube m4oZCtfmh44
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is disgusting.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Greatest nation on earth!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: Greatest nation on earth!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: educated: Greatest nation on earth!

[i.redd.it image 500x522]


I am the greatest male in my household.

Wife, daughter, female cat, female hamster
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The other day, I saw a meme suggesting that the United States gives money to take care of Ukrainians, but not people in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the third-most dependent state on federal help, getting more than $2.50 in federal dollars for every dollar they pay in federal taxes. Almost half of all funding for programs in MS comes from taxes paid by people in other states (mostly blue states).

So... let's go red-state government. Bootstrap yourself into some clean water for your citizens.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certainly isn't the kind of brew I was hoping for
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what it smells like.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's Dr. Pepper...they should be grateful.

All kidding aside:

Gah!  That is worse than the brick-colored water I used to wash my hands at a museum bathroom in Warsaw, Poland.

/Likely due to rusted pipes.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm wondering what it smells like.


Why?

Why would you do that?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jfc, get some top people on that. Maybe this is everybody's cue to finally stop voting for dumbasses.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any similarity to the color of the water and the color of the residents is strictly coincidental...
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like my women like I like my tap water...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Relax. It's not like there's lead in it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kubo: The other day, I saw a meme suggesting that the United States gives money to take care of Ukrainians, but not people in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the third-most dependent state on federal help, getting more than $2.50 in federal dollars for every dollar they pay in federal taxes. Almost half of all funding for programs in MS comes from taxes paid by people in other states (mostly blue states).

So... let's go red-state government. Bootstrap yourself into some clean water for your citizens.


federal money should come with strings attached.  I mean way MORE strings than we do now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I like my women like I like my tap water...


Wet and smelling like sewage?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I like my women like I like my tap water...


Horrifyingly discolored and likely infested with diseases?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Any similarity to the color of the water and the color of the residents is strictly coincidental...


Jackson does vote for Republicans.    but they still suffer under the tyranny of GOP rule.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I like my women like I like my tap water...


Black and easy to turn on?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I like my women like I like my tap water...


Dark and chewy?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think we should sanction Iran for this
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm wondering what it smells like.


I'm sure that lady who took the video will send you some ..
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The water in Greenville, MS has been brown forever. The hotels have signs telling you its "ok". Picture a glass of iced tea that you drank and the ice has melted, that is the color of the water if you run a tub full. they says its simply tannins in the water from the cypress trees reaching the aquifer but its brown and slimy.

I remember working at a drive thru beer place as a teen when a lady came thru and wanted a cup of ice water. i made it for her and when i handed it to her she looked at it and said "there is something in this". I took the cup back didnt see anything but tossed it and made her another. Again she complained, i looked didnt see anything. She looked frustrated and said never mind and drove away. it wasnt until i moved away and saw normal water that i understood this interaction.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kubo: The other day, I saw a meme suggesting that the United States gives money to take care of Ukrainians, but not people in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the third-most dependent state on federal help, getting more than $2.50 in federal dollars for every dollar they pay in federal taxes. Almost half of all funding for programs in MS comes from taxes paid by people in other states (mostly blue states).

So... let's go red-state government. Bootstrap yourself into some clean water for your citizens.


Cos fark black people who have the misfortune to live south of the Mason-Dixon, right?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Kubo: The other day, I saw a meme suggesting that the United States gives money to take care of Ukrainians, but not people in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the third-most dependent state on federal help, getting more than $2.50 in federal dollars for every dollar they pay in federal taxes. Almost half of all funding for programs in MS comes from taxes paid by people in other states (mostly blue states).

So... let's go red-state government. Bootstrap yourself into some clean water for your citizens.

Cos fark black people who have the misfortune to live south of the Mason-Dixon, right?


Water is local. If you keep electing politicians that cant maintain your basic infrastructure, isnt that kind of on you?
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The goobernor has a hard-nosed, effective, Republican strategy to deal with this. Give it to a crony to milk as a cash cow
 
