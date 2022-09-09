 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Ruh-roh, Edgelord Supreme may not be able to smirk and meme his way out of this one   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I walk between the raindrops.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the Scooby Doo unmasking of Elon Musk is going to reveal that he is actually Gary Busey?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By doing so, the defendants "profited tens of billions of dollars" at other Dogecoin investors' expense, while knowing all along that the currency lacked intrinsic value and that its value "depended solely on marketing," the complaint said.

The problem with this is all crypto currency has zero intrinsic value. It wasn't a secret. No one was claiming every Dogecoin you bought would get you ten shares in Tesla or a plot of land on Mars.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
he's an arrogant twat so I bet he's incriminated himself, and he's an upstart so no old boy network to close ranks around him.  I hope he gets ripped a new one... he's been such a relentless prick recently, he's really asking for it.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 484x424]


[Fark user image image 501x493]


he looks like the phantom of the opera got plastic surgery
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The problem with this is all crypto currency has zero intrinsic value. It wasn't a secret. No one was claiming every Dogecoin you bought would get you ten shares in Tesla or a plot of land on Mars.


In times like these, I'm reminded of the line from Fargo Season 2: "It's perfectly legal as long as you pay your taxes."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk faces a RICO Act investigation over allegations that he used Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company to pump up the value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

...to prop up Dogecoin.

In 2022 even our criminal masterminds are weird.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would automatically void any government contracts wouldnt it
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: he's an arrogant twat so I bet he's incriminated himself, and he's an upstart so no old boy network to close ranks around him.  I hope he gets ripped a new one... he's been such a relentless prick recently, he's really asking for it.


Is the heir to a South African emerald mine an upstart?  He's not exactly old money either, but he's at least "connected medium-old money."
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A civil RICO suit brought by an individual? LOL. The sure sign of an unserious civil suit.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy told me "If Jalopnik says it, it must be true"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raygundan: Lady J: he's an arrogant twat so I bet he's incriminated himself, and he's an upstart so no old boy network to close ranks around him.  I hope he gets ripped a new one... he's been such a relentless prick recently, he's really asking for it.

Is the heir to a South African emerald mine an upstart?  He's not exactly old money either, but he's at least "connected medium-old money."


what powerful friends does he have?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Daddy told me "If Jalopnik says it, it must be true"


smart guy
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the Scooby Doo unmasking of Elon Musk is going to reveal that he is actually Gary Busey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SNL Best of Criminal Hosts when?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, this guy singlehandedly from his uniquely-informed brain just kinda invented electric motor cars and space travel, haters.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: raygundan: Lady J: he's an arrogant twat so I bet he's incriminated himself, and he's an upstart so no old boy network to close ranks around him.  I hope he gets ripped a new one... he's been such a relentless prick recently, he's really asking for it.

Is the heir to a South African emerald mine an upstart?  He's not exactly old money either, but he's at least "connected medium-old money."

what powerful friends does he have?


Good lord, we're not Facebook buddies or anything. I have no idea who the heir to an emerald mine hangs out with, and I'm not exactly a social butterfly in the South African ex-pat rich people club.

I'm just saying he's not exactly an upstart.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: WhippingBoi: Daddy told me "If Jalopnik says it, it must be true"

smart guy



He really is.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, Musk; but on the other, anyone dumb enough to invest in Dogecoin.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: By doing so, the defendants "profited tens of billions of dollars" at other Dogecoin investors' expense, while knowing all along that the currency lacked intrinsic value and that its value "depended solely on marketing," the complaint said.

The problem with this is all crypto currency has zero intrinsic value. It wasn't a secret. No one was claiming every Dogecoin you bought would get you ten shares in Tesla or a plot of land on Mars.


Isn't a lack of intrinsic value inherent to all currencies?  Ultimately, the value of govt.-backed currencies depend on the strength of their sponsoring governments' (and ultimately, their economies') ability to support the value that the backers (govt. itself or investors) assign to it. What distinguishes cryptocurrencies is a lack of govt. backing, rather than a difference in intrinsic value.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice, and of course it's for something stupid.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never actually heard the guy's voice, I imagine it's high pitched.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: By doing so, the defendants "profited tens of billions of dollars" at other Dogecoin investors' expense, while knowing all along that the currency lacked intrinsic value and that its value "depended solely on marketing," the complaint said.

The problem with this is all crypto currency has zero intrinsic value. It wasn't a secret. No one was claiming every Dogecoin you bought would get you ten shares in Tesla or a plot of land on Mars.


nothing has intrinsic value. 'value' are assigned by us. unless you mean to tell me that you think a painting of a can of soup is inherently worth 11 million dollars because why wouldn't it be worth 11 million dollars.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Carter Pewterschmidt: By doing so, the defendants "profited tens of billions of dollars" at other Dogecoin investors' expense, while knowing all along that the currency lacked intrinsic value and that its value "depended solely on marketing," the complaint said.

The problem with this is all crypto currency has zero intrinsic value. It wasn't a secret. No one was claiming every Dogecoin you bought would get you ten shares in Tesla or a plot of land on Mars.

nothing has intrinsic value. 'value' are assigned by us. unless you mean to tell me that you think a painting of a can of soup is inherently worth 11 million dollars because why wouldn't it be worth 11 million dollars.


Water has intrinsic value, especially in the desert.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raygundan: Lady J: raygundan: Lady J: he's an arrogant twat so I bet he's incriminated himself, and he's an upstart so no old boy network to close ranks around him.  I hope he gets ripped a new one... he's been such a relentless prick recently, he's really asking for it.

Is the heir to a South African emerald mine an upstart?  He's not exactly old money either, but he's at least "connected medium-old money."

what powerful friends does he have?

Good lord, we're not Facebook buddies or anything. I have no idea who the heir to an emerald mine hangs out with, and I'm not exactly a social butterfly in the South African ex-pat rich people club.

I'm just saying he's not exactly an upstart.


I think we're using upstart differently
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And you thought he was talking about his rockets?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He'll pay a 25 million dollar bribe i mean fine and all will be forgiven and forgotten, I mean honestly folks have we learned nothing
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also wait til they rope in every dogecoin investor that sold high and shared the tweets in question
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still hilarious to me the owner of Time Magazine, a buddy of his, gave him Time Man of the Year in 2021 despite having done absolutely nothing of note.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
