 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some FisherGuy)   I don't know much about surf fishing but I am pretty sure you aren't supposed to drive your car into the ocean to get the fish   (delaware-surf-fishing.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Delaware, Criminal justice, Police, Park, DOVER Sept, Crime, Natural Resources Police investigation, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 11:15 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to fish
 
camarugala
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about skeet surfing?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

camarugala: What about skeet surfing?


I wish they all could be double barrel
Wish they all could be double barrel girls
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

camarugala: What about skeet surfing?


What about it? It's a way of life, man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.