(CNN)   Sacrificed, mummified and placed next to her viscera jars
33
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's even worse.


They may go live with Rapey McMolesterson.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Egyptian fashion, they should entombed with her. They're corgis.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: In Egyptian fashion, they should entombed with her. They're corgis.


That's literally the headline.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It's even worse.


They may go live with Rapey McMolesterson.


No, no, no. After losing all his titles he's know formally referred to as "The Pedophile Formerly Known As Prince"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: In Egyptian fashion, they should entombed with her. They're corgis.


Huh, there's an idea!  Someone should've thought of that before submitting the headline!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x409]


😳
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should give them to her

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is not amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to re-post this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: AbuHashish: In Egyptian fashion, they should entombed with her. They're corgis.

That's literally the headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE QUEEN'S CORGI Clips - "We Found You A Girlfriend" (2019)
Youtube ryqhyL_b2l0
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The viscera goes into jars. The mummified corpses get wrapped up. Jesus...it's like this is Subby's first traditional ancient Egyptian burial....
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes."

TFA pisses me off because it fails to give us any info about what will become of the corgis. This is the closest that it comes, and it is irritating vague.

/It does not help that CNN was ripping on millennials for owning houseplants a couple days ago, so I was already irritated with them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember a few years ago she stopped keeping her own dogs, but allowed her close servants to bring dogs to work. So her end days had servant dogs with homes away from her. That way she didn't have to rehome but could still enjoy dogs day-to-day.

I might have to rehome adopt an evil cat, and I hope I don't.
 
Podna
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I regret posting that
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember a few years ago she stopped keeping her own dogs, but allowed her close servants to bring dogs to work. So her end days had servant dogs with homes away from her. That way she didn't have to rehome but could still enjoy dogs day-to-day.

I might have to rehome adopt an evil cat, and I hope I don't.


I mean...at least she recognized that she was no longer capable of taking care of her dogs and did the correct thing for their well-being.

/ the correct thing being pre-mature mummification....
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: "But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes."

TFA pisses me off because it fails to give us any info about what will become of the corgis. This is the closest that it comes, and it is irritating vague.

/It does not help that CNN was ripping on millennials for owning houseplants a couple days ago, so I was already irritated with them.


Um. The fark headline clearly states what's going to happen!

/s
//Omg autocorrect, YES /s for sarcasm
///Really? Again? (Seriously, this joke post too long, but I'm invested now) and the third slashie survived autocorrect...
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Podna: [Fark user image 425x212]


I was going to post a link to a Twitter thread that suggested just this, but it hadn't been photoshopped with the dogs
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: "But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes."

TFA pisses me off because it fails to give us any info about what will become of the corgis. This is the closest that it comes, and it is irritating vague.

/It does not help that CNN was ripping on millennials for owning houseplants a couple days ago, so I was already irritated with them.


If you are interested in adopting one, be sure to keep an eye on London craigslist.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: "But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes."

TFA pisses me off because it fails to give us any info about what will become of the corgis. This is the closest that it comes, and it is irritating vague.

/It does not help that CNN was ripping on millennials for owning houseplants a couple days ago, so I was already irritated with them.


I take that back. Seems they don't have much use for craigslist in England.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Run through a vitamix and then injecting into her instead of embalming fluid.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: "But while every detail of what would happen following her death was minutely planned, little is known about what the future holds for her beloved pups, who will now be looking for new homes."

TFA pisses me off because it fails to give us any info about what will become of the corgis. This is the closest that it comes, and it is irritating vague.

/It does not help that CNN was ripping on millennials for owning houseplants a couple days ago, so I was already irritated with them.


I feel like it's safe to assume that she wouldn't want the Corgis put down, but I don't understand British monarchy. Does she actually have to say 'give my dogs to a good home'?

We had this argument when my grandma died in east Texas. Thankfully my aunt had space to take in MiMaws cat
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Corgis are pretty cool though pretentious. I'd happily take in the lot, the self-important little stubfoots

If they were inherent assholes like the dachshunds or the pinschers or the poms or especially the psychotic fat lazy paranoid unhealthy chihuahaus I might take a pass.

Anyone care to talk about the royal family's views on human races?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Corgis are pretty cool though pretentious. I'd happily take in the lot, the self-important little stubfoots

If they were inherent assholes like the dachshunds or the pinschers or the poms or especially the psychotic fat lazy paranoid unhealthy chihuahaus I might take a pass.

Anyone care to talk about the royal family's views on human races?


The politics tab is that way --->
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

As soon as I heard that queen what's her highness died, I called and told them I have a use for the dogs.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: BuckTurgidson: Corgis are pretty cool though pretentious. I'd happily take in the lot, the self-important little stubfoots

If they were inherent assholes like the dachshunds or the pinschers or the poms or especially the psychotic fat lazy paranoid unhealthy chihuahaus I might take a pass.

Anyone care to talk about the royal family's views on human races?

The politics tab is that way --->


See ya there, the dog tab is right here chump.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I.m sure someone will find a nice home for them , out in the country , on a farm with lots of animals for them to play with ..
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i like to think that she left a prank will naming them the heirs of any personal wealth she might have had. the royal fam gathers at the solicitor, but they are surprised to find Fat Brat and Miss Chewy Two-Butts already seated on satin pillows and wearing tiny jeweled tiaras...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: In Egyptian fashion, they should entombed with her. They're corgis.


I dunno. I'd take the Dorgi, but it has to get along with my Border Collie, a rampaging Chihuahua, and my fleet of attack chickens. And small children. Beyond that, is a go.
 
