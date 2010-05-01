 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It is said that an army marches on its stomach, could be why the US Army is directing soldiers to apply for food stamps to fight inflation   (thecentersquare.com) divider line
70
    More: Interesting, United States Air Force, United States Army, food stamps, Enlisted rank, Officer, Food security, Non-commissioned member, Other Ranks  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Based on the Pentagon's own data, 24% of enlisted personnel are food insecure,"

We have the biggest military budget in the world...
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: "Based on the Pentagon's own data, 24% of enlisted personnel are food insecure,"

We have the biggest military budget in the world...


The missiles eat far better than the junior enlisted that came from poverty.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has to be for dependents.  Single soldiers living on post eat at the mess hall.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It may be repackages for current times, but this isn't new. It's been a recommendation for decades
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*repackaged
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't volunteer for the military kids.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It may be repackages for current times, but this isn't new. It's been a recommendation for decades


I know, right?  The West Wing even did a whole sub-plot on it one episode.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Army budget, social services budget, it all comes out of the same pot.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told food stamps are often used to buy lobster and some other fancy food, like vegetables and stuff.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.


there should be a law that you can't have a dealership within 25mi of a military post

maybe throw in a law limiting the APR on an autoloan issued to any military enlistee at 5%.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.


Hey now. Financing 18 year olds buying $60k trucks through Navy Federal is how I got my start in sales.

Why anyone thought it would be a good idea to buy a brand new truck and leaving it with your wife that you've known for 4 months before leaving on a ship for 6 months, is beyond me.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.


I Agree! Because THAT's the REAL issue here. F*K the poors living beyond their means.  If they JUST had a class that will teach them how to live poor, EVERYTHING would be fine!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not uncommon for military families to be on welfare.

Great way to treat our "heroes", huh?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a flight commander, the squadron CC yelled at me because enlisted controllers were not re-enlisting. I flatly explained that we cannot compete with an agency that will pay them 5-10x as much, not deploy them, not break their bodies/minds, and will let them have a somewhat healthier family life.

I got out and and went the same route within a year of that conversation because the AF had a RIF, but decided to label it as something else so that they wouldn't have to pay severance.

Fark the military and their crap.

/I got bent out of shape because a coworker's kid is struggling with the same sexual harassment issues and they simply want to reassign her, rather than punish/educate the animals she works with.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is normal for military spouses to work outside their homes in order to add to their family income. Why? Because the production of children lies outside the mission of the military.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a hillbilly engineer that told me when he joined the USN he'd never seen fried shrimp in his life. He said he weighed about 89 pounds when he joined. The nice shipmate on the mess deck serving line told him he could have all the fried shrimp he could eat... so he did, and ate until his belly looked like a bowling ball.

He had to go on watch that night, and he says he basically chummed the southern Atlantic. In his whole 20 years in the Navy he says that the only time he wished he'd have stayed in Tennessee.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


Not an expert on these matters, but they do get housing and (shiatty) medical paid for. Still, those numbers atrocious and embarrassing for this country.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be for the families of military that are stationed elsewhere. You can get four meals at the chow hall and there is no lack of food there.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: It is normal for military spouses to work outside their homes in order to add to their family income. Why? Because the production of children lies outside the mission of the military.


Yes, sometimes the troops are also working additional jobs to put food on the table.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People forget that the food stamp program actually benefits a lot of people besides just the recipients.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


You forget.  It's not just 8 hours a day for enlisted.  It's MUCH more than that. PLUS they get the thrill of living in barracks, PTSD, maiming, abandonment after getting back home, and possible death.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely this isn't a disingenuoushiat piece filled with half-truths and deliberate distortions by the Franklin Center's Right-Wing Watchdog.org rebranded as The Center Square, is it?

"An effort to replace local journalism with right-wing reporting has put on a new mask this month. The Center Square is posing as a beacon of the "highest journalistic ethics," but in reality, it is a rebranding of an outlet deemed "highly ideological" and criticized for "occasional...gross distortions" of the facts."

Just your daily reminder to check the parent companies behind questionable sources, gang.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: People forget that the food stamp program actually benefits a lot of people besides just the recipients.


You can't tell idiot conservatives that, they won't listen. People will do horrible things when they're hungry, and you know, probably rightly so.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I've been told food stamps are often used to buy lobster and some other fancy food, like vegetables and stuff.


They probably keep all of it one of those fancy electric-powered refrigerators.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind that base pay is separate from pay for off-base housing.

A single enlisted person can live on base and eat at the dining hall without having to spend base pay in order to do so.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a particularly new story
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried eating cake?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


With food and board added as well. If you live off base you also get BAH and separate rats. However the junior enlisted should be paid better still.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x542]


He and Carter were the only actually, truly progressive Presidents we've had in the past 70+ years.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: It is normal for military spouses to work outside their homes in order to add to their family income. Why? Because the production of children lies outside the mission of the military.


I agree!  The mission of the military is WAR.  When a person enlists, they become nothing more than a DRONE!  They should have ABSOLUTLY no rights, privileges, or even LIFE outside the military because that is NOT the mission of the military.

AND all those F*ks that work for a Corporation?  It's not the Corporation's mission to produce children.  IT IS PERFECTLY alright to punish those women who get married, pregnant, or even GET SICK!  People thinking they have a LIFE outside of those who give them wages, F*K them.  They are nothing but DRONES!

Buy your shiat at the Company Store you ungrateful F*ks.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todorojo: Surely this isn't a disingenuoushiat piece filled with half-truths and deliberate distortions by the Franklin Center's Right-Wing Watchdog.org rebranded as The Center Square, is it?

"An effort to replace local journalism with right-wing reporting has put on a new mask this month. The Center Square is posing as a beacon of the "highest journalistic ethics," but in reality, it is a rebranding of an outlet deemed "highly ideological" and criticized for "occasional...gross distortions" of the facts."

Just your daily reminder to check the parent companies behind questionable sources, gang.


The author also writes/wrote for Daily Caller.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PickleBarrel:

I agree!  The mission of the military is WAR.  When a person enlists, they become nothing more than a DRONE!  They should have ABSOLUTLY no rights, privileges, or even LIFE outside the military because that is NOT the mission of the military.

And here comes the extrapolation. Wild leaps in logic are a Fark tradition.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Ragin' Asian: Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.

there should be a law that you can't have a dealership within 25mi of a military post

maybe throw in a law limiting the APR on an autoloan issued to any military enlistee at 5%.


There are already some laws on the books for this, but they need improvement. A service member can have their interest from loans before they joined lowered to 6%. Dealerships can also no longer add additional services (such as gap insurance) to the loan cost as well. I can however get those services from my financial institution myself if I want to finance a vehicle through my credit union.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


yes but that also gurantees housing, or a housing allowance once you find your stripper, which isn't factored into that (not sure the rules with E-1, stupid financial moves really start really happening at E-2 when they see that first bump).

I imagine this is more geared at guys in the guard\reserve, and more of a get the word out.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.

Not an expert on these matters, but they do get housing and (shiatty) medical paid for. Still, those numbers atrocious and embarrassing for this country.


And it is still a better deal that the private sector. That's the absolute shame of all this.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: PickleBarrel:

I agree!  The mission of the military is WAR.  When a person enlists, they become nothing more than a DRONE!  They should have ABSOLUTLY no rights, privileges, or even LIFE outside the military because that is NOT the mission of the military.

And here comes the extrapolation. Wild leaps in logic are a Fark tradition.


I agree! WILD, INCOMPREHENSIBLE leaps of logic!  I mean , HOW can ANYONE understand what these F*ks are talking about.  They live in an LSD driven fever dream!

F*K them!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: There are already some laws on the books for this, but they need improvement. A service member can have their interest from loans before they joined lowered to 6%. Dealerships can also no longer add additional services (such as gap insurance) to the loan cost as well. I can however get those services from my financial institution myself if I want to finance a vehicle through my credit union.


Gap insurance is one of the only products sold at financing that's worth anything.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You can't tell idiot conservatives that, they won't listen.


Yeah, but that applies to everything in the entire known world.
If I walked around not saying all the stuff conservatives are too dumb to listen to, something, something, something.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: People forget that the food stamp program actually benefits a lot of people besides just the recipients.


It's a great program that is a very worthwhile expense. No employer should be paying their employees so little that they need to use it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Congress should add to the pay for military personnel in order to compensate for the increase in the cost of living.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


In 1857, privates made $11/month (before deductions).  At a time when unskilled or semi-skilled Anglo laborers would make a dollar a day.  And to make it worse, pay day was quarterly, not monthly.

What was deducted?  $1/month for the Old Soldier's Home.  Penalties for missing or damaged gear.  Cost of new uniforms if they are issued earlier than scheduled.  Fines for offenses.  Debts with the company laundresses and the sutler.  It's why I get a kick out of people talking about abandoning knapsacks and doing a blanket roll.  That knapsack is coming out of your salary, numbnuts.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Maybe the military should provide financial counseling so service members don't start leasing a new Corvette when they get out.


They should, all major sports leagues have started financial classes over the past decade, and its resulted in a lot less players retiring dead broke.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Monthly pay for junior enlisted:

[i.imgur.com image 850x305]So the lowest level (E1 with less than 4 months of service) makes the equivalent of  what you'd make earning $10 an hour full time. Even an E-4 with 4 years of experience is only making the equivalent of $16 an hour full time.


Holy fark this is the 1st time I've ever seen the numbers. WTF is ANYONE signing up at this point???
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: jso2897: People forget that the food stamp program actually benefits a lot of people besides just the recipients.

It's a great program that is a very worthwhile expense. No employer should be paying their employees so little that they need to use it.


If it was up to me we'd be giving them to practically everybody.
 
