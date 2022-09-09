 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Three Florida High School Teachers are perp walked for running 3 year scam where they took 100s of certification tests in advance and then gave the answers to their students as study guides. Pissed away their careers for $25-$50 per test   (tampabay.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, High school, Pasco County teachers, Education, Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fraud  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 6:01 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lets be honest, Florida doesn't consider 'teaching' a career.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.


They don't give a shiat about society.  This was a bullshiat trades certification from the state Ag department.  It has absolutely no bearing on any f*cking thing, other than some HS graduate can put it down when he's trying to get a job at the cattle insemination facility as Junior Jizz Mopper because it doesn't require reading at higher than a 3rd grade level.

ESE students routinely had their exams taken for them. Often, ESE students were not even aware that they were scheduled to take the exam, but, yet, passed the exam.

ESE = Exceptional Student Education.  "Exceptional", meaning "Special Ed".  And no one noticed.  That should tell you how almighty important a certification this is.

They did wrong.  But it's not like they were getting kids into University or real trade school slots that other kids deserved.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, They just looked what the governors did and scale it back a bit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Isn't the reasoning for paying politicians on the national level so much is to make them less vulnerable to bribery? Stop laughing. Anyway, try finding some funds to pay teachers better.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.

They don't give a shiat about society.  This was a bullshiat trades certification from the state Ag department.  It has absolutely no bearing on any f*cking thing, other than some HS graduate can put it down when he's trying to get a job at the cattle insemination facility as Junior Jizz Mopper because it doesn't require reading at higher than a 3rd grade level.

ESE students routinely had their exams taken for them. Often, ESE students were not even aware that they were scheduled to take the exam, but, yet, passed the exam.

ESE = Exceptional Student Education.  "Exceptional", meaning "Special Ed".  And no one noticed.  That should tell you how almighty important a certification this is.

They did wrong.  But it's not like they were getting kids into University or real trade school slots that other kids deserved.


Aye. On a pure morality level, this registers somewhere between tearing the mattress tag off and ..maybe pirating a movie
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet I know who they vote for.
 
vevolis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great. Future politicians.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.

They don't give a shiat about society.  This was a bullshiat trades certification from the state Ag department.  It has absolutely no bearing on any f*cking thing, other than some HS graduate can put it down when he's trying to get a job at the cattle insemination facility as Junior Jizz Mopper because it doesn't require reading at higher than a 3rd grade level.

ESE students routinely had their exams taken for them. Often, ESE students were not even aware that they were scheduled to take the exam, but, yet, passed the exam.

ESE = Exceptional Student Education.  "Exceptional", meaning "Special Ed".  And no one noticed.  That should tell you how almighty important a certification this is.

They did wrong.  But it's not like they were getting kids into University or real trade school slots that other kids deserved.


I mean, all the original commenter said was stop cheating, you're not helping, and from that you got 3 paragraphs refuting what you imagine to be his thesis. Why dont people ever respond to what is actually said vs what they think the person meant? This is one of the more perplexing facets of the internet.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Pissed away their careers for $25-$50 per test"

Yeah, but have you seen what teachers get paid? Probably doubled or tripled their take home.
 
Monac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida schoolteachers must be as badly paid as I assume schoolteachers in Florida would be.
 
Shryke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

solokumba: I bet I know who they vote for.


Teachers? Is this some strange joke?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Benevolent Misanthrope: theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.

They don't give a shiat about society.  This was a bullshiat trades certification from the state Ag department.  It has absolutely no bearing on any f*cking thing, other than some HS graduate can put it down when he's trying to get a job at the cattle insemination facility as Junior Jizz Mopper because it doesn't require reading at higher than a 3rd grade level.

ESE students routinely had their exams taken for them. Often, ESE students were not even aware that they were scheduled to take the exam, but, yet, passed the exam.

ESE = Exceptional Student Education.  "Exceptional", meaning "Special Ed".  And no one noticed.  That should tell you how almighty important a certification this is.

They did wrong.  But it's not like they were getting kids into University or real trade school slots that other kids deserved.

Aye. On a pure morality level, this registers somewhere between tearing the mattress tag off and ..maybe pirating a movie


How does this stand up to downloading a car?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Considering what teachers get paid in Florida, making $25 per test is a serious move up in the world.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
vilesithknight: Why dont people ever respond to what is actually said vs what they think the person meant? This is one of the more perplexing facets of the internet.

Because strawman arguments are easy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The agency alleges the three teachers took the exams, then made copies of them that they fashioned into study guides. Between 2017 and 2021, they allegedly administered the tests improperly, sometimes allowing students to bring their study guides with them and sometimes feeding them the answers.

OK, The bold part? I'll call that a gray area. In other contexts this is simply known as "teaching to the test."

That second part is harder to defend, but it's Florida, so I think jail time is a bit extreme. Just make them give the money back.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "Pissed away their careers for $25-$50 per test"

Yeah, but have you seen what teachers get paid? Probably doubled or tripled their take home.


That was my thought.

"No retirement option? We'll see about that. Come here, you little drooling goblin. Time to pass Trig."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: Somaticasual: Benevolent Misanthrope: theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.

And stop cheating. You are NOT helping our society.

They don't give a shiat about society.  This was a bullshiat trades certification from the state Ag department.  It has absolutely no bearing on any f*cking thing, other than some HS graduate can put it down when he's trying to get a job at the cattle insemination facility as Junior Jizz Mopper because it doesn't require reading at higher than a 3rd grade level.

ESE students routinely had their exams taken for them. Often, ESE students were not even aware that they were scheduled to take the exam, but, yet, passed the exam.

ESE = Exceptional Student Education.  "Exceptional", meaning "Special Ed".  And no one noticed.  That should tell you how almighty important a certification this is.

They did wrong.  But it's not like they were getting kids into University or real trade school slots that other kids deserved.

Aye. On a pure morality level, this registers somewhere between tearing the mattress tag off and ..maybe pirating a movie

How does this stand up to downloading a car?


The materials are cheaper <chuckle>
 
northgrave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't the reasoning for paying politicians on the national level so much is to make them less vulnerable to bribery? Stop laughing. Anyway, try finding some funds to pay teachers better.


This might go beyond the level of pay and individual incentives.

A teacher facing the possibility that their school could be closed for the simple failing of existing in community that is struggling might look for ways to drag their students and by extension their school over the bar. Behavior like this could be attributed to not just to individual self-preservation, but also to the strong belief that the school, even with all its struggles, plays an important in trying to improve the community.

For the cynical, every colleague I have ever talked with - even the snarky ones - believe in the project of educating children. When you see sarcastic posts from a teacher on a discussion forum, you are probably seeing a frustrated person who is just trying to stay sane. While making frustrations public probably doesn't in all circumstances paint the profession in the best light, when teachers show up in their classrooms, for the most part, these people are trying to do the best they can for their students.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

solokumba: I bet I know who they vote for.


For 50 bucks, they'll vote for your candidate.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not much of a career when you can get a job flipping burgers and make the same money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The DOE in a nutshell
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
McLean county in Illinois has several openings due to 'illegal' resignations
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Benevolent Misanthrope: theteacher: Stop tying bonuses/pay to tests.
[interesting comment deleted]
I mean, all the original commenter said was stop cheating, you're not helping, and from that you got 3 paragraphs refuting what you imagine to be his thesis. Why dont people ever respond to what is actually said vs what they think the person meant? This is one of the more perplexing facets of the internet.


I'm hardly going to worry too much about someone posting 3 paragraphs that include critical information missing from TFA.  The best thing about fark is that you often hear "the rest of the story" that the media doesn't feel like telling you/won't pay the reporter to find.

northgrave: Ragin' Asian: Isn't the reasoning for paying politicians on the national level so much is to make them less vulnerable to bribery? Stop laughing. Anyway, try finding some funds to pay teachers better.

For the cynical, every colleague I have ever talked with - even the snarky ones - believe in the project of educating children. When you see sarcastic posts from a teacher on a discussion forum, you are probably seeing a frustrated person who is just trying to stay sane. While making frustrations public probably doesn't in all circumstances paint the profession in the best light, when teachers show up in their classrooms, for the most part, these people are trying to do the best they can for their students.


In all my years of schooling, I can only remember one teacher (a non-hispanic Spanish teacher.  Might have learned Italian at home and from there it is a quick jump to Spanish) that was completely indifferent to teaching his classes.  Some good teachers, some bad teachers.  At least one teacher that was the dumbest one in the classroom (not good considering it was a standard-level class.  I think the class mostly took pity on her as they so rarely were in the same intellectual league as the teachers).

Oddly enough, the best (pre-college) teacher I had was an arrogant little snot.  It wasn't so obvious to teenagers (think Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society), but to other adults and in retrospect it was obvious.  But his confidence that he could teach his kids at a wildly higher level than usual got us all to learn at such level.  One of those "just the right job for this personality defect" I suppose.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  Isn't this exactly the kind of bootstrappy, stick it to those libby fed tests, combined with an entrepreneurial spirit that Florida celebrates?

Or did they forget to give Deathsantis his cut of the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.