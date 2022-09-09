 Skip to content
(ABC 6 Providence)   Don't drive drunk. But if you do drive drunk, try not to crash your car into a police cruiser   (abc6.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't tell me how to drive drunk!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You never let us do anything fun.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's exactly how you should drive if you are drunk. Please, drive directly to the nearest police officer or station.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was the best part of Gameworks. You could get sloshed and drive like an idiot, but only get slightly concussed in the simulator.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know y'all are funning, but please don't drive drunk. It ruins innocent lives.

\ Back to the funning.
 
janzee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll keep that in mind subby.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And if you do, try to be in a police cruiser?
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: That's exactly how you should drive if you are drunk. Please, drive directly to the nearest police officer or station.


I agree. This way they don't kill a whole family. Unfortunately he had also hit a construction worker. They should triple the fine for drunk drivers.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: LordOfThePings: That's exactly how you should drive if you are drunk. Please, drive directly to the nearest police officer or station.

I agree. This way they don't kill a whole family. Unfortunately he had also hit a construction worker. They should triple the fine for drunk drivers.


Forget increasing fines, first offense is super expensive, second is double that plus some weekends in jail, third is a felony and you spend time in prison. After the third any additional end in the vehicle you are driving being crushed and a doubling of your last sentence.
 
