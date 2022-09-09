 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New tenant isn't quite sure where the front door is   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Silly, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, historic royal home, King Charles, new king, Queen Consort Camilla, main gate, royal couple  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 6:17 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, duh. Pretty sure they normally sneak in a side door to avoid the media.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think his mom made him use the back door so he wouldn't get mud on the carpet or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lived there 73 years. How can he not know how to get in his own house?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He's lived there 73 years. How can he not know how to get in his own house?


There are like 87 entrances, and the public have blocked most of them with flowers.  Staff cleared one, and not his usual one.  Cut the guy a little slack.  He didn't live there, his mom did.  He's just now moving in.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Fark user image image 301x168]


Hmmmmmm . . .  That was supposed to be a gif. Let me try again:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't know about Charles, but Camilla is usually pretty quick out of the gate.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he can't figure out which entrance to use, how'd he manage to have kids?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe Charles could find the door to go in if it was painted like a bloody vagina.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: Don't know about Charles, but Camilla is usually pretty quick out of the gate.


It's true..When you have to go in via the equestrian gate every time, you might just forget
which side the main doors are...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: Maybe Charles could find the door to go in if it was painted like a bloody vagina.


Is that British bloody or Murican bloody?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pfft, Amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
martian marvel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chance the butler I king of england.
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: He's lived there 73 years. How can he not know how to get in his own house?


No he hasn't lived there, even his mother avoided it as much as possible. He only really went there for official functions

It's also possible that the various things going on (and him not being the King potentially having different rooms than he would have used in the past) it is possible they aren't using the entrance he used in the past.
 
Renault
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I think his mom made him use the back door so he wouldn't get mud on the carpet or something.


That's exactly how you get mud on the carpet. Wait, what exactly are we talking about?
 
billix0
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.