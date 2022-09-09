 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Universal Hub)   Two thieves were caught red-handed... inside a nail salon. *tap, tap* is this thing on? I said, nail salon. Red-handed   (universalhub.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc, Boston, Burglary, Criminal law, Boston Police report, off-duty officer, West Roxbury, Massachusetts, felony breaking, destruction of property  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, your headline is bad and you should feel bad.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

They were there to see their lawyer
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two thieves nailed at salon...

That's how you do it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Sounds like they had......Sticky Fingers.....
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your joke needed more polish, Subby.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were looking for a happy ending, they went to the wrong place.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fap, fap*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Your joke needed more polish, Subby.


Kurwa!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I hope they can find a way to overcome their stigma
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whatever sunny. I'm just here for the cucumber water
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
(Smacks subby) YES...IT'S ON.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [pbs.twimg.com image 839x513]
I hope they can find a way to overcome their stigma


That's photoshopped, I've seen many photoshops and I can tell by the pixels.
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What could a nail salon have worth breaking in to it?
When I was a yut. The ole five finger discount was much more profitable. I believe the statute of limitations has more than run out since then.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.