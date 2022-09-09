 Skip to content
(UPI)   Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home. Gramps went kicking and screaming   (upi.com) divider line

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They recently had a similar scare in my little country town.
Antiques and gun shop owner buys a crate of "Practice grenades"..
As it turns out, one from WWI was *not* a practice grenade...

//cue the bomb squad from a larger town nearby...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have painted it gold and bedazzled it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gramps went kicking and screaming

Unlike his passengers... oh, wait.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who like this sort of thing, the subreddit whatisthisthing has stuff like this so regularly they have an EOD caution bot that advises people to call the cops.  The subreddit symbol is a ww2 chemical weapon Japanese grenade that someone sent a picture in asking "Hey, my grandpa bought this glass bulb with this weird liquid in it back home, what is it"
 
