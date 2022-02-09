 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fortune)   Look, I can deal with allowing the peasants to work from their hovels, but giving them an actual living wage is TOO FAR. Now excuse me, I need to count the $50,000 I made in the last 2 minutes   (fortune.com) divider line
50
    More: Asinine, Employment, CEO Andy Jassy, Minimum wage, corners of pandemic-era work, Trade union, Labour relations, Collective bargaining, higher wages  
•       •       •

1363 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 4:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The headline and the smiling white guy face under it, looks like an Onion piece, but it's all too real.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When pressed about the possibility of an even higher minimum wage of $25 per hour, Jassy said that would be unreasonable. "There is a limit to the economics you can pay and have a business that can be profitable," he said.


F*ck you, asshole.


Amazon could easily pay $25 hour and still turn wild profits, they just wouldn't be high enough FOR YOU, therefore f*ck the workers, shareholders expectations are gospel.

F*ck Amazon. I f*cking hate them.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The headline and the smiling white guy face under it, looks like an Onion piece, but it's all too real.



What if he wasn't white?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he's not a golfer
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.


Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.


I never got stock.


Worked there for a couple years. There was no place for me to move up.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.


OM Gawd, do you even patriotism?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyones biatching about the workers getting shafted by the pay rate WHILE completely ignoring the fact that the corporate employees get to work from home and get higher wages  🙄
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too


Amazon didn't invent the labor market. If you can find a better deal somewhere else, take it.

That said, I don't disagree with you. Wages should be higher. But apples to apples, Amazon pays better than most other companies.

Firthoffourth: I never got stock.


When did you start? These days, every L2 that come into a fulfillment center gets a stock option when they sign on. I think on the lower end, they mature in 1 year.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.


I mean most companies whose attrition rate jumps from around 30% to between 110%-140% in 6 years are great places to work. Don't know what these people are on about....Citation
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me translate

"If we tell people we're going to force them back into the office they all quit so we're lying to keep them calm.  We plan to trick them into attending an on site party and locking the doors when they arrive"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Everyones biatching about the workers getting shafted by the pay rate WHILE completely ignoring the fact that the corporate employees get to work from home and get higher wages  🙄


You can work in a warehouse from home?
 
shrubber101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.


I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too

Amazon didn't invent the labor market. If you can find a better deal somewhere else, take it.

That said, I don't disagree with you. Wages should be higher. But apples to apples, Amazon pays better than most other companies.

Firthoffourth: I never got stock.

When did you start? These days, every L2 that come into a fulfillment center gets a stock option when they sign on. I think on the lower end, they mature in 1 year.


So your username is supposed to be ironic, then. Got it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too


In 1942, FDR thought about enacting a maximum wage in addition to the minimum wage. His proposed maximum wage was $25K/year (~454K/year when adjusted for inflation).

America needs a maximum wage that won't exceed 50x the minimum wage, e.g. a $30/hour minimum wage means a $1500/hour maximum wage.

Additionally, we should think about implementing a UBI in the form of a monthly payment equivalent to the minimum wage, which would also be adjusted according to productivity like the minimum and maximum wages.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 dollars an hour would be a great starting wage if rent and real estate weren't manipulated to keep said people making that wage out of the game.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too


In 1975 minimum wage was $2.10.

That's about $11.50 today.

US inflation calculator
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shrubber101: austerity101: If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.

I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.


Jesus christ dude
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first raising its average minimum wage to $18 an hour

It's called a starting salary.  Minimum wage is a legal thing that applies to a jurisdiction.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: mistahtom: Everyones biatching about the workers getting shafted by the pay rate WHILE completely ignoring the fact that the corporate employees get to work from home and get higher wages  🙄

You can work in a warehouse from home?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a damn dirty commie, do I still occasionally order from amazon? Yeah. There's no ethical consumption under capitalism, I do what I can where I can, I stay as local as I can, order elsewhere when I can.

THAT BEING SAID.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And the billionaires. Politicians AND billionaires.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be all for higher wages ,wages are too low to survive on in a lot of places.,Only if the companies would be cool with lower profits, which they wont, instead raise prices on consumers

Same people who want higher wages for everyone are the same ones who complain about the price of goods.

the way it is now your either going to pay a lot more for fast food or online shopping, or have poor people.
Companies are not going to let their gravy train slow down.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shrubber101: I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.


So you admit that you're taking advantage of your drivers?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avery614: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

I mean most companies whose attrition rate jumps from around 30% to between 110%-140% in 6 years are great places to work. Don't know what these people are on about....Citation


Then complain about the conditions, but the pay is better than almost anywhere else.

Also, before you judge too harshly, think about the talent strata we're talking about. Most of these people aren't self-motivated, ambitious professionals. Some are, and those ones do well.

But most of the ones who complain would be complaining about dishwashing at Olive Garden, or whatever they would be doing if it weren't for Amazon.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too


Minimum wage in 1979 was $2.90, which is $11.83 today.  So Amazon is paying over double that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working from home explains the drop* in rent for one bedroom apartments.

Going somewhere to work is a break from home, and home was a break for work.

*OK it's only 1-5%, and you could get a mansion in a flyover state for CA 1br rent, but still....
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shrubber101: austerity101: If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.

I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.


I own a small business so I can employ myself, and yet have never brought on employees because I couldn't afford to pay those employees a living wage. I especially don't "have employees" whom I expect to work for a less-than-liveable wage to sustain my own liveable wage.

Do you mean that those delivery drivers also own the business with you and your wife, and collectively none of you could afford employees? If not, this is the epitome of bad and you should feel bad.
 
Avery614
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thingster: misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too

In 1975 minimum wage was $2.10.

That's about $11.50 today.

US inflation calculator


That's because they had already started farking people by then. Federal minimum wage was introduced at 1.60/hr in 1968 adjusted for inflation that's $13.62 today.

It only took them 7 years (68-75) to fark workers out of a value equal to $2.12/hour (in 2022 dollars) using inflation.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: shrubber101: I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.

So you admit that you're taking advantage of your drivers?


They get paid well. I'm know they have at least another job as well because there a lot of businesses like mine that simply cannot provide for two or three families.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mistahtom: maudibjr: mistahtom: Everyones biatching about the workers getting shafted by the pay rate WHILE completely ignoring the fact that the corporate employees get to work from home and get higher wages  🙄

You can work in a warehouse from home?

[Fark user image 425x570]


I have no ide what your trying to say are you complaining that people have to work in different locations or that different jobs get paid different rates, you llost that argument when the concept of work was invented.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thingster: misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too

In 1975 minimum wage was $2.10.

That's about $11.50 today.

US inflation calculator


If wages stayed on pace with productivity, the minimum wage would be $25/hour today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't wait to blame boomers for investing in company and profits that generate income they expect to live off of in their golden years.

shiat is going to be so cash.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jassy received nearly $213 million in compensation in 2021-6,474 times his median worker's salary of $32,855, according to Amazon's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Avery614: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

I mean most companies whose attrition rate jumps from around 30% to between 110%-140% in 6 years are great places to work. Don't know what these people are on about....Citation


So you're saying they just don't want to work?

/ducks and runs
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too

In 1942, FDR thought about enacting a maximum wage in addition to the minimum wage. His proposed maximum wage was $25K/year (~454K/year when adjusted for inflation).

America needs a maximum wage that won't exceed 50x the minimum wage, e.g. a $30/hour minimum wage means a $1500/hour maximum wage.

Additionally, we should think about implementing a UBI in the form of a monthly payment equivalent to the minimum wage, which would also be adjusted according to productivity like the minimum and maximum wages.


Maximum wage wont matter, big CEO's will take a 1 dollar salary because that's not how they make their money.   That's why income tax should be totally removed and replaced with a bigger tax on capital gains and stock transactions.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Avery614: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

I mean most companies whose attrition rate jumps from around 30% to between 110%-140% in 6 years are great places to work. Don't know what these people are on about....Citation


I trust your numbers
I don't understand an over 100% attrition rate
Like do they rehire the same person who quit?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As a damn dirty commie, do I still occasionally order from amazon? Yeah. There's no ethical consumption under capitalism, I do what I can where I can, I stay as local as I can, order elsewhere when I can.

THAT BEING SAID.

[Fark user image image 686x960]

And the billionaires. Politicians AND billionaires.


Seriously. As a wise man once declared:

A Riot Is an Ugly Thing
Youtube buvSIrFi0Hw

Time to make the rich fear the working classes again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brap: Jassy received nearly $213 million in compensation in 2021-6,474 times his median worker's salary of $32,855, according to Amazon's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April.


His face is as punchable as his soul.
content.fortune.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shrubber101: Ringshadow: shrubber101: I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.

So you admit that you're taking advantage of your drivers?

They get paid well. I'm know they have at least another job as well because there a lot of businesses like mine that simply cannot provide for two or three families.


Are you actively trying to grow and get new investors and customers?  This is a sustainability and reputation problem..are your employees full time?
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They need to Form a Union.  I just don't understand how organizing is harder now than it was almost a hundred years ago.  I guess it's a mindset. IDK.   It bums me out that these people don't see the power they have.  These CEOs are Farking sociopaths.  This world doesn't need to be like this.

/Union, and she's been good to me.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Avery614: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

I mean most companies whose attrition rate jumps from around 30% to between 110%-140% in 6 years are great places to work. Don't know what these people are on about....Citation

I trust your numbers
I don't understand an over 100% attrition rate
Like do they rehire the same person who quit?


As I understand, it means that over the timeframe measured 100% of the original workers quit, and also 40% of the workers hired to replace them quit.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: They need to Form a Union.  I just don't understand how organizing is harder now than it was almost a hundred years ago.  I guess it's a mindset. IDK.   It bums me out that these people don't see the power they have.  These CEOs are Farking sociopaths.  This world doesn't need to be like this.

/Union, and she's been good to me.


Here's a summary
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Magnanimous_J: misanthropic1: Magnanimous_J: I love how people pretend Amazon workers are poorly paid. Every single position they staff, from the custodial staff on up, is paid over market wages. And every employee gets stock.

Pick a new gripe. This one has never been valid.

Not like if minimum wage had kept pace with inflation from the late 70's it would be close to $30/hour.  No, clearly it's worker expectations that are the problem here.

/I bet they have refrigerators and phones, too

Amazon didn't invent the labor market. If you can find a better deal somewhere else, take it.

That said, I don't disagree with you. Wages should be higher. But apples to apples, Amazon pays better than most other companies.

Firthoffourth: I never got stock.

When did you start? These days, every L2 that come into a fulfillment center gets a stock option when they sign on. I think on the lower end, they mature in 1 year.

So your username is supposed to be ironic, then. Got it.


"Market wages" is a useless term in a market that consistently underpays people on purpose.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: shrubber101: austerity101: If you can't pay your workers a livable wage, then your business is not sustainable. And you should shutter.

I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.

Jesus christ dude


Imagine saying "We have to pay people slave wages in order to keep our business afloat" and not thinking you're a monster for saying it. Imagine thinking people will feel bad for you.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcsiegs: shrubber101: Ringshadow: shrubber101: I own a small business with my wife and couple of delivery drivers.
We do this to support ourselves. There is no possible way we can support a " living " wage for other people as well.

So you admit that you're taking advantage of your drivers?

They get paid well. I'm know they have at least another job as well because there a lot of businesses like mine that simply cannot provide for two or three families.

Are you actively trying to grow and get new investors and customers?  This is a sustainability and reputation problem..are your employees full time?


I also would like to know what qualifies as paying them "well," according to this saintly business owner.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.