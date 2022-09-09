 Skip to content
(Motorious)   Bad news for petrol-heads in Nevada as Assembly Bill 349, proposes that for a vehicle to be registered as a classic car it must pass a smog check, carry classic or antique insurance, and can only be driven 5,000 miles per year   (motorious.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Automobile, Nevada, classic car registrations, Vehicle, Pollution, Electric vehicle, members of the Nevada state legislature, Vehicles  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. That's a really, really shiatty blog. Like, even shiattier than most shiatty blogs that end up in the queue.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Classic Car Tags came about when there were very, very few of them... I'm not sure if they need to go that far in restricting them, but I see them all over the place now and people are using them as obvious fee/tax avoidance.

This is what happens when people f*ck things up for you. Blame the ones you see abusing it and you know who they are.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll get over it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
o_blah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Classic Car Tags came about when there were very, very few of them... I'm not sure if they need to go that far in restricting them, but I see them all over the place now and people are using them as obvious fee/tax avoidance.

This is what happens when people f*ck things up for you. Blame the ones you see abusing it and you know who they are.


I hate to this this, but this.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Now address the people that avoid all that by spray painting, "Farm Use" down the side of their crappy beater truck.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

o_blah: NewportBarGuy: Classic Car Tags came about when there were very, very few of them... I'm not sure if they need to go that far in restricting them, but I see them all over the place now and people are using them as obvious fee/tax avoidance.

This is what happens when people f*ck things up for you. Blame the ones you see abusing it and you know who they are.

I hate to this this, but this.


This this this means we are looking at you, diesel truck delete douchebros
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 80s, the "old" cars were ones made 10-15 years ago. Cars last longer now so it's double that. Calling a 15-year-old car nowadays a "classic" or a car made in the late 90s an "antique" is quite a stretch.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to say this, but they are correct here. If you aren't going to register it as regular transportation, then it shouldn't be your primary vehicle.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
millage constrains on antiques plates is pretty normal. Want to drive more? get regular plates.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ originally did this. If you wanted historic plates that came with a car 20+ years old, you have to have the above limitations on it, plus a more thorough inspection.

Now we have switched to "Just plug it into the ODBII, and if it says you are cool, you are cool. If the car is pre ODBII, you are exempt.

Because so few cars that aren't being treated like classics predate ODBII, its a pretty much self correcting issue.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, personally, found the Smog Monster both lovable and huggable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do those big government bureaucrats think they are, telling me how much I can drive my baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Petrol heads"? Didn't we just kill a Queen yesterday so we wouldn't have to use such antiquated terms?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how much is the difference in the registration ?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this it outrageous! How dare they come after the stunning heirloom my grandmother left me

mercury.bid.carsView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RadicalMiddle: Hate to say this, but they are correct here. If you aren't going to register it as regular transportation, then it shouldn't be your primary vehicle.


The issue is it is going to be damn near impossible to hit emissions standards without dumping a ton of dough, and keep the car anything close to the original. The maybe 3 dudes in nevada that use a classic 70s vehicle as their daily driver aren't doing any harm.

Not making an exemption for something truly historical is silly. Yes, hit them with a mileage number. (most are carrying classic insurance regardless, as the cars are worth well over book if kept up, and a normal policy is silly).

Really the issue is you have people with emissions problems, have late 90s cars, and suddenly go, "Oh shiat, i can get the historical plate, my beater is over 20 years old, and not have to worry about replacing my catalytic converter" or whatever.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state says that classic/collector can't be used as a daily - only (paraphrasing) to and from car shows and Sunday drives

Is that enforced?

Nope.  You see them all the time, everywhere. Usually on some rust-box truck that should've been crushed 10 years ago.

/I've a '73 that had collector plates on it when I bought it--took them off so I can drive it anywhere/anytime I want.
//I'm pro-vehicle/emission inspections.  It should be a point of pride that your equipment works right.
///I'm looking at you, coal-rollers.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, the Prius is only about two years away from being eligible for Nevada's classic car plates.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my state, as far as I can tell, there's a lot of confusion about what a classic car plate means.

I've been tempted to apply for one for my second motorcycle.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x532]


Nice 'vette!

As for the Nevada bill, who drives their classic car more than 5k miles in a year?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass emissions standards for the year the car was built?  Ain't no goddamn pre-cat car gonna come anywhere near passing even the most liberal smog standard of today.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raygundan: Fortunately, the Prius is only about two years away from being eligible for Nevada's classic car plates.


Yes, this is what they are trying to solve, just doing it hamfistedly. Reliability in cars went ahead lightyears in the early 2000s, where its not uncommon to see a 20 year old car even if someone isn't babying it. If the plate exempts you from emissions, a bunch of folks are going to start exploiting that.

At the same time its silly to expect like a 67 vette that someone drives a bit during car show season to pass a modern smog test.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah whatever, if we were dealing in reality we'd bother to recognize the difference between:


I have a "classic" car, you know something that probably don't make real sense as a daily driver any more what with all the safety, pollution and flue economy improvements i do like to have in my regular use car.

vs.

I have what i can afford, i would have a newer clearer better fuel economy one if i could but i can't this is what's offered to me on the market that i can get.

So maybe start by letting who already owns what, drive it into the ground, and just outlaw the reselling of anything too old, too unsafe unclean whatever. You need to go after the people who would turn a profit by selling one of these at all in the first place. Going after the pooer person who just bought what they could  afford, THAT THE LAW ALLOWED TO BE SOLD TO THEM, is some bs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: this it outrageous! How dare they come after the stunning heirloom my grandmother left me

[mercury.bid.cars image 640x480]


You can drive it all you want -- All you have to do is get regular tags instead of classic tags, and pay motor vehicle taxes on it like everyone else using the roads.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should also be said that targeting classic cars for pollution would be like taking a bucket of water out of the ocean, purifying it, and putting back in and saying you're making a dent in ocean pollution.

/ no, I don't own anything moar classic than a 2007 Honda Odyssey.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RadicalMiddle: Hate to say this, but they are correct here. If you aren't going to register it as regular transportation, then it shouldn't be your primary vehicle.


What if they install slot machines and blinking lights in their classic vehicle? Just kidding that wouldn't suck enough water out of Lake Mead.

This is Stoopid. Just pump fresh air into the exhaust like modern cars done and problem solved. ;)
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: So maybe start by letting who already owns what, drive it into the ground,


The problem with that is there are lots of very minor and inexpensive issues which could lead to terrible mileage\emissions, which people would have otherwise fixed. Likewise there are lots of things i could do to game my emissions if i wanted to say fark the environment and improve my performance.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow. That's a really, really shiatty blog. Like, even shiattier than most shiatty blogs that end up in the queue.


At least it's not as bad as that twatter blog thing.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Classic Car Tags came about when there were very, very few of them... I'm not sure if they need to go that far in restricting them, but I see them all over the place now and people are using them as obvious fee/tax avoidance.

This is what happens when people f*ck things up for you. Blame the ones you see abusing it and you know who they are.


Meh...Colorado has emissions restrictions on classics and it's no trouble to pass them.  It's not like it has to be as clean as a prius to pass.

There are a ton of cars that are 25 years old that still work just fine, but maybe not cleanly.  Most of them aren't anywhere near what you'd consider a classic, they're just beaters survived.  There are enough classic car enthusiasts with money in NV that I'd lay good odds it won't pass.  All that would be required to make it palatable to most of those opposed would be to drop the mileage limit.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: raygundan: Fortunately, the Prius is only about two years away from being eligible for Nevada's classic car plates.

Yes, this is what they are trying to solve, just doing it hamfistedly. Reliability in cars went ahead lightyears in the early 2000s, where its not uncommon to see a 20 year old car even if someone isn't babying it. If the plate exempts you from emissions, a bunch of folks are going to start exploiting that.

At the same time its silly to expect like a 67 vette that someone drives a bit during car show season to pass a modern smog test.


What I meant was "it'll be easy to pass emissions with a Prius, and that's surprisingly close to being a classic by their definition."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Classic Car Tags came about when there were very, very few of them... I'm not sure if they need to go that far in restricting them, but I see them all over the place now and people are using them as obvious fee/tax avoidance.

This is what happens when people f*ck things up for you. Blame the ones you see abusing it and you know who they are.


Its always the victims fault.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich idiots in my area all putt about in their classic sports cars, barely muffled, toodling their horns, as if they they think it's some charming sound they're gracing me with, and spewing half combusted gas fumes in their wake.

Rich people suck.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Who do those big government bureaucrats think they are, telling me how much I can drive my baby.

[Fark user image image 850x521]


yugos are dead simple to fix and the engines are pretty reliable.  It was everything else about the car that fell apart around you as you drove.  if you could manage to keep the wheels on and the steering working, it'd take you places.  As long as you never had to stop.  They effectively didn't have brakes either.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another good way to stop those filthy poor people from  dangerously driving around on our streets in their shiatty old cars. The best part is it makes us look super green to the woefully inept reporters. All States should adopt this policy and all statesmen should adopt this tactic to keep our patrons happy
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: All that would be required to make it palatable to most of those opposed would be to drop the mileage limit.


I think you need to have a scaling system for emissions as well by engine type. even an early 80s, and there are arguably collector cars in that mix, car, is going to be much cleaner than a late 60s.

Basically: If the vin had a cat out of the factory, it still needs to have one. Otherwise we expect these emission standards out of your engine, which is a baseline of what we think a well tuned engine of your type is capable of.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raygundan: What I meant was "it'll be easy to pass emissions with a Prius, and that's surprisingly close to being a classic by their definition."


I'd assume they test hybrid emissions (or pull the data from your ODBII) on hybrids, and don't let you just roll through the test on electric (pure electric is exempt from inspection here). Especially on a small engine, you would be surprised at the crap you could make it puke out and still seem like its running fine, especially if you aren't religiously watching your gas mileage, that would also be a turn of the screwdriver or 20 dollar fix.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: NJ originally did this. If you wanted historic plates that came with a car 20+ years old, you have to have the above limitations on it, plus a more thorough inspection.

Now we have switched to "Just plug it into the ODBII, and if it says you are cool, you are cool. If the car is pre ODBII, you are exempt.

Because so few cars that aren't being treated like classics predate ODBII, its a pretty much self correcting issue.


Yeah the environment will be less impacted when they crush these junkers letting the fluids seep into the ground at shiatty salvage yards and they buy a brand new teslamobile.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they had to do all that shiat anyway.  Hadn't heard about the smog check.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Explodo: All that would be required to make it palatable to most of those opposed would be to drop the mileage limit.

I think you need to have a scaling system for emissions as well by engine type. even an early 80s, and there are arguably collector cars in that mix, car, is going to be much cleaner than a late 60s.

Basically: If the vin had a cat out of the factory, it still needs to have one. Otherwise we expect these emission standards out of your engine, which is a baseline of what we think a well tuned engine of your type is capable of.


When I bought my '67 Satellite it had a 440 with not-highway-approved 6-pack setup.  It managed to pass after a carb rebuild.  Once you pass emissions, you never have to get it checked again unless you let your registration lapse.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Who do those big government bureaucrats think they are, telling me how much I can drive my baby.

[Fark user image 850x521]


if that car is really yours and still running...

I used to work for Iskra Electronics back in 1984-1986.

They made all the electronic components for that car.

our alternator return rate?  for every 8 I shipped out, 7 would come back.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Yeah the environment will be less impacted when they crush these junkers letting the fluids seep into the ground at shiatty salvage yards and they buy a brand new teslamobile.


Its NJ, literally the 3 salvage yards\pick and pulls i frequented when i first got a car, have been cleared out, remediated, and had condos, luxury homes, or apartments built on them, at least 10 years ago.

I have to go out to the boonies of PA these days if i need a random part on the cheap. I'm on the fence about going tomorrow morning actually for a god damn headlight spring, that the dealer wants 50 for, and this guy wants 5 for, but even if i offer him 25, he won't farking ship it to me.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: hissatsu: Who do those big government bureaucrats think they are, telling me how much I can drive my baby.

[Fark user image 850x521]

if that car is really yours and still running...

I used to work for Iskra Electronics back in 1984-1986.

They made all the electronic components for that car.

our alternator return rate?  for every 8 I shipped out, 7 would come back.


those cut-rate diode trio's will get you every time
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I'm missing something here.  Not even California places any restrictions on older cars beyond those that existed at the time it was manufactured.  Maybe this is for some sort of special "Classic Car" registration status or license plate but old cars could be registered normally also (although the quote from the politician doesn't seem to match this).

[searching, searching]

Aha!  These Classic Cars don't need to pass any smog check, as long as you drive them less than 5,000 miles a year (which will not be checked by anybody).  You can still register an old car as a standard registation, but it needs to be smogged regularly (assuming it was made after such existed).

https://www.semasan.com/legislative-alerts/nevada/nevada-legislature-passes-compromise-legislation-amend-hobby-vehicle
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: When I bought my '67 Satellite it had a 440 with not-highway-approved 6-pack setup.  It managed to pass after a carb rebuild.  Once you pass emissions, you never have to get it checked again unless you let your registration lapse.


The silly thing with that too is if they are just doing it as pure emissions.

I'm sure with the right timing set up, carb dialed in the right way, plugs gapped just right, and not minding it taking a beating for a few minutes, you could get a lot of old cars through emissions that wouldn't otherwise pass, and then when you go around the corner, pull out a screw driver, ratchet, and light, and dial everything back to the way you want it.

I mean you wouldn't want to drive them, they would run like shiat and eventually tear themselves apart, but you could effectively half consumption on a lot of them with just having them run a bit rough.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Petrol heads"? Didn't we just kill a Queen yesterday so we wouldn't have to use such antiquated terms?


You won't find a more disgusting "phile" than an Anglophile.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: https://www.semasan.com/legislative-alerts/nevada/nevada-legislature-passes-compromise-legislation-amend-hobby-vehicle


yeah that makes more sense, but its already effectively the case.

If you have a classic car, and its in even remotely good shape, you will most likely have special insurance on it, because the blue book or comps aren't going to accurately reflect its value.

That insurance is going to range in price based off how much you drive.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recycling and reusing and repairing are bad 1970s dumb hippy concepts and will kill Earth while smelling of sweat and patchoulie. These are ther 2020s now and need newer better synergies.We all need to start replacing old things and concepts with new ones and then throw the old ones into our new landfills
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty standard rules for classic cars from what I've seen.  Back when I had one (when I lived in Colorado), I had to get it through emissions even though I was on the classic plate, but it was against the standards at the time of production, so not a tough bar to clear.  In checking other sources, that appears to be the case here.

So basically to get the special plate, the car has to be in good running order by the standards of when it was built, have appropriate insurance and has a mileage cap.  This is not unreasonable.  This is absolutely designed to hit people who have been using the classic designation to duck emissions inspection.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x532]


As a Woodward Cruise fan, I can tell you I'd be much more enthusiastic about checking out a restored Chevy Citation or mint condition K-Car than seeing yet another one of the 10,000 mid-90s Corvettes and Mustangs that are always clogging up everything.
 
