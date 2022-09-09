 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   It's like maaaay-heeeem on your wedding day   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, MSN  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 6:34 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The victim stated: "That beating was a little too ironic, I really do think."
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh. Jagged Little Pill is a curse upon humanity.
 
robocopy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the point of the poll at the end? Are they collecting data on percentage of people who saw fights at weddings?
 
farker99
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21
Dad was 17 when son was born? Sounds more West Virginia than Florida.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i hope it was their barber they beat, he deserves it
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size

"Save the outrage. You invited me, you knew what you'd be getting."
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21
Dad was 17 when son was born? Sounds more West Virginia than Florida.


I think teen pregnancy is an all 50 states thing.  Now if the dad and mother were also related, then I think West Virginia would fit.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.