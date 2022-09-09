 Skip to content
(UPI)   Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia, giving Texas a new excuse   (upi.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drew forgot to feed the Mascot again, didn't he?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The surge blacked out 10,000 customers and one squirrel.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't us.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://cybersquirrel1.com
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Varmints cause 25-50% of power outages.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this about "black outs" in Virginia?
drunkard.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuts
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked about his recent experience in Virginia, the Fark squirrel replied, "It was shocking."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the squirrel ok?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon being shocked, the squirrel sniffed the air and said, "I smell fried chicken."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Is the squirrel ok?


Probably not.

Having experienced a squirrel caused power outage before and found the remains that fell from the power pole, the odds are very, very low.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are any power outages in Texas this winter rest assured that they will blame the whole thing on the mere existence of transgender kids.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mmmm, crispy squirell bits!  BRB, another settlement needs my help...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Texas has more wind farms than any other state.

But needs more it seems according to fark.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lights are still on in California. Rain, lightning, fires, soon to have floods and the power is still, wait a minute!
 
docilej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can l get me some rolling blackouts, whoop-whoop!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Is the squirrel ok?


Now is not the time to talk about squirrel control.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.fark.netView Full Size
 
