(CNN)   Police are using genetic genealogy to find stalkers now. Next on the list: using genetic genealogy for shoplifters   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason, it still doesn't sit well. But, they are solving a lot of cold-case rapes and murders by comparisons. So, at least it's a check in the "good" column....
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'Genetic Genealogy', eh? As opposed to phenotypic genealogy?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm torn. On the one hand I'm not sure how comfortable I am with the police, or government in general, having easy access to my DNA for whatever purpose they want. But at the same time using it to solve crimes like the Golden State Killer is a good thing. I wonder if they'll use it on the Jean Benet Ramsey case and other famous cold cases?
 
Magnetar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Genetic genealogy? Is that like Photographic photography?
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 'Genetic Genealogy', eh? As opposed to phenotypic genealogy?


Brought to you by The Department of Redundancy Department.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should had gone with an insanity plea. The man ate at an Arby's. That should convince the jury.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I'm torn. On the one hand I'm not sure how comfortable I am with the police, or government in general, having easy access to my DNA for whatever purpose they want. But at the same time using it to solve crimes like the Golden State Killer is a good thing. I wonder if they'll use it on the Jean Benet Ramsey case and other famous cold cases?


IIRC they did, but for whatever reason they didn't want to arrest the brother.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4seasons85!: I'm torn. On the one hand I'm not sure how comfortable I am with the police, or government in general, having easy access to my DNA for whatever purpose they want. But at the same time using it to solve crimes like the Golden State Killer is a good thing. I wonder if they'll use it on the Jean Benet Ramsey case and other famous cold cases?


Yeah. I mean do we really want this information going to people too incompetent to catch a stalker even after 12 years?!

/Seriously Police need to go after Stalkers and we need much harder laws on stalking. It's farking hell.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun Fact: the genealogy services sell your information.

Also...Disney harvests fingerprints.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

