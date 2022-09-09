 Skip to content
(AP News)   IAEA chief says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant situation "unsustainable," demands immediate cessation of hostilities. May have to write a sternly written letter to Putin   (apnews.com) divider line
    Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Chernobyl disaster, Kiev, Russian forces, Ukrainian forces, Russia  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I swear to God every time I see the acronym IAEA I read it as IKEA. Every time.

Makes the headlines more interesting, though.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I swear to God every time I see the acronym IAEA I read it as IKEA. Every time.

Makes the headlines more interesting, though.


I tried using IKEA in 3 different headlines on this subject, the admods didn't buy any of my allen wrench jokes.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where is that plant located, in regards to the bug push that Ukraine is making through the russian lines?

Any chance of it being liberated too?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should stick to making shiatty furniture.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey Man, Nice Shot....
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Immediate cessation of hostilities. Tell it to Russia, man. They're the ones who screwed up so far that we're facing yet another nuclear disaster.

How many nuclear disasters is that which Russia was directly at fault? I've lost count.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Where is that plant located, in regards to the bug push that Ukraine is making through the russian lines?

Any chance of it being liberated too?


It is between the two pushes, nearer the southern one, but not really all that close.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This will surely end well...

Who has nuclear apocalypse on their bingo card?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nquadroa: This will surely end well...

Who has nuclear apocalypse on their bingo card?


Gen X
 
Derek Force
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool. Chernobyl was an excellent mini series.  Looking forward to season 2.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It appears all the "z"s have already leaked out...
 
