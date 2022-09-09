 Skip to content
(Politico)   If election denial is so important, why isn't it in the obituaries?   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Voting, Death, United States Congress, Democracy, Election, United States House of Representatives, Obits, Member of Congress  
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it's not dead

/Yet
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't we all just set aside our petty differences and remember that the important thing is that they're dead.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who cares, obit is for family and friends.

Record it in the history books so everyone else knows you're a POS and a traitor, for the rest of time.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.


It's typically known as Angus the Bridgebuilder, though I've heard variants using Paddy and similar Irish names.  Depends whether your stereotypical Irish or Scottish accent is better, the reputation for screwing sheep/goats is the important part.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These people would have written Osama bin Laden's obituary without mentioning his role in blowing up the World Trade Center.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Controversial" is the favorite term used when famous shiatty people die.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.


No one thinks sheep farkery is the highest virtue and a life goal.

So, if only.
 
mediaho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People don't usually write their own obituaries' and their family thinks they were morons.
 
Mouren
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.


You know, I built the wall that goes around this town, bare handed brick by brick, but do they call me Mouren the wall maker? No! I dug the irrigation for the farms and moved the rocks single handed, but do they call me Mouren the earth mover? No! I built the bridge over that river with those same rocks, but do they call me Mouren the bridge builder? No! But you fark one sheep....
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone should write on their tombstones that they voted to overturn the election and, once that gets scrubbed off, write it back on again, ad infinitum.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a great idea. I'll need to know that information when I've had one too many and I need to find a place to relieve myself.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Someone should write on their tombstones that they voted to overturn the election and, once that gets scrubbed off, write it back on again, ad infinitum.


"here lies a motherfarker".
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.

No one thinks sheep farkery is the highest virtue and a life goal.

So, if only.


Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Can't we all just set aside our petty differences and remember that the important thing is that they're dead.


Satan claims his own.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because the purpose of an obituary is not to pile on to people. Fark, step back for just ONE minute. I don't expect Trump's obituary to be a hit piece, and I'm fine with that. I can give a family an opportunity to grieve because I'm NOT Donald Trump.

Weird how many people who claim to hate him secretly like to do the very things they think are wrong when he dos them. But hey, not a lot of people seem to actually understand the concept of "two wrongs don't make a right".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He lies a Politician and an Honest Man...

/ The ultimate oxymoron
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Can't we all just set aside our petty differences and remember that the important thing is that they're dead.


No.

Traitors should be exposed.
 
mediaho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's all a game to them. It wasn't personally important nor a personally held belief. They were just going along with party rhetoric no matter how many people it hurt along the way. There's always a way to rationalize the harm you inflict as long as you aren't harmed yourself. The people that wrote their obits understood that about them.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Because the purpose of an obituary is not to pile on to people. Fark, step back for just ONE minute. I don't expect Trump's obituary to be a hit piece, and I'm fine with that. I can give a family an opportunity to grieve because I'm NOT Donald Trump.

Weird how many people who claim to hate him secretly like to do the very things they think are wrong when he dos them. But hey, not a lot of people seem to actually understand the concept of "two wrongs don't make a right".


If you want an obituary for a family member or friend to be flowery and include the positive stories you remember best about them, you write it yourself or hire someone to write what you want written.

If you want an obituary which is a truthful retelling of one's life and how they impacted the world, you can't leave out key notes like "Timothy McVeigh blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City," "Andrea Yates drowned her kids in a bathtub during a psychotic break," or "Ruhollah Khomeini overthrew the Iranian government and instituted Islamic rule over the country."
 
extrafancy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.


Female sheep genitalia is very similar to human female genitalia, and it really does feel pretty similar depending on the sheep.  It's a very normal healthy thing and not weird all, and we should stop judging people for it.  Especially since it was a long time ago.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

extrafancy: TaDu: This is the premise of a joke.  I don't quite remember the setup, other than it's a villager or peasant or something talking about all of his varied skills or triumphs.  "They could call me Jacob the blacksmith or Jacob the strong, or Jacob Olaf's son...but... you f**k one sheep"

The vote against democracy is their moment of sheepf**kery.

Female sheep genitalia is very similar to human female genitalia, and it really does feel pretty similar depending on the sheep.  It's a very normal healthy thing and not weird all, and we should stop judging people for it.  Especially since it was a long time ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Because the purpose of an obituary is not to pile on to people. Fark, step back for just ONE minute. I don't expect Trump's obituary to be a hit piece, and I'm fine with that. I can give a family an opportunity to grieve because I'm NOT Donald Trump.

Weird how many people who claim to hate him secretly like to do the very things they think are wrong when he dos them. But hey, not a lot of people seem to actually understand the concept of "two wrongs don't make a right".


I'm not cutting any slack to a treasonous bastard like Trump. Put rope around his neck and I'll pull the lever. Here's the obit. That traitorous, treason committing POS that tried to destroy our democracy is finally dead. Let us not forget that his family enabled and supported his efforts. So during their time of mourning pleas tell them to STFU loudly and often. This is a time to rejoice, let the pissing on of graves commence. Time for lunch. He'd be forgotten before I take my first bite.
 
