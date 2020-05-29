 Skip to content
(CNBC)   NY Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a state of emergency over the spread of Polio in the state   (cnbc.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.marchofdimes.org
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: https://www.marchofdimes.org


I remember doing that sh*t in grade school. Taping dimes to stuff...

Man, what century are we living in?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who want to destroy democracy in America are also the same people who refuse to get vaccinated against things like polio.
I have mixed feelings about saving conservatives from themselves.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.


and even less on listening to women in authority
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.


פייכין אסהולס
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.


Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.


More than that I wonder how many people will remain anti-vax after a bunch of their children get put in iron lungs.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A large percentage of the US population are complete farking morons.

Enjoy watching your kids spend the rest of their lives in a wheel chair or in an iron lung you farking idiots.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?


ATM has been gaining popularity in the last 10 years...
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?


More than likely it will be traced back to those litter boxes in the school bathrooms. Damn libs are going to destroy us all with this stuff, while blaming us purebloods for not getting the jab.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The people who want to destroy democracy in America are also the same people who refuse to get vaccinated against things like polio.
I have mixed feelings about saving conservatives from themselves.


Do you have mixed feelings about how batshyt crazy somebody like me will act if my childhood polio vaccines fail me or worse a child in my family is infected before s/he is old enough to be vaccinated? Do you have mixed feelings about that?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: HotWingConspiracy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?

ATM has been gaining popularity in the last 10 years...


If eating ass is cool, consider me Miles Davis.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size


But really, this is going to come back to the Hasids and ultra Orthodox.  Was there recently a big pilgrimage back to Israel, where they brought it home?
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.


Plenty.

The Facebook moms, faith healers, 5-G microchip conspiracy believers, essential oils crowds and others have formed a monolithic voltron of assholes, ready to cast doubt, backbite, and scream about vaccines no matter what.

And because of how diseases work you can't just sit back and let them eat shiat, because then perfectly normal people who can't get the vaccine for whatever reason suffer.

Can't wait for the people who go "I thought polio put you in an iron lung all I got was the shiats?? WHAT ELSE ARE THEY LYING TO US ABOUT?!"
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.


A lot!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love watching people desperately trying not to appear racist by dancing around the subject. I'm Jewish so I'll say it: There is a huge problem with the ultra insular orthodox Jews who live in locations like Kiryat Yoel visavis vaccinations. We have our own nuts, sorry.
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea whether I was ever vaccinated for polio.  Sounds like it might be wise for me to get vaccinated anyway.

Though I'm in California.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: HotWingConspiracy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?

More than likely it will be traced back to those litter boxes in the school bathrooms. Damn libs are going to destroy us all with this stuff, while blaming us purebloods for not getting the jab.


Good point. Why can't we make kids use colostomy bags to prevent all of this? It was ok for the libs to make them wear masks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The people who want to destroy democracy in America are also the same people who refuse to get vaccinated against things like polio.
I have mixed feelings about saving conservatives from themselves.


I coul give a fark, let them die
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: And because of how diseases work you can't just sit back and let them eat shiat, because then perfectly normal people who can't get the vaccine for whatever reason suffer.


Worse than that, diseases mutate and become resistant to the current vaccine.

/still need to go get my booster
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's black people in public swimming pools.
It's time to stand up for America and stop these disease spreaders from polluting our precious waters.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: west.la.lawyer: https://www.marchofdimes.org

I remember doing that sh*t in grade school. Taping dimes to stuff...

Man, what century are we living in?


Depends on the day.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Going to avoid monkeypox, polio, and whatever else morons decide to incubate, in the same way I avoided COVID-19. And for the same farking reasons.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to wait until Scientists Citizens of Meta (SCoM) post all the research and facts that regular doctors are ignoring, and go with their views
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I love watching people desperately trying not to appear racist by dancing around the subject. I'm Jewish so I'll say it: There is a huge problem with the ultra insular orthodox Jews who live in locations like Kiryat Yoel visavis vaccinations. We have our own nuts, sorry.


When covid vaccines first hit wide distribution I was having a hard time finding one. Finally I looked at the Walmart in Monroe and they had open slots all day every day because there was such low demand from the main local customer base at Kiryas Joel.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.


A lot... until someone they know gets it and then it will be real.

Vaccines worked so well at slaying monsters that people thought the monsters never existed.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Someone Else's Alt: HotWingConspiracy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

Those vaccination rates indicate a lot of them are already firmly in that camp.

Polio spreads between people when the virus enters the mouth, typically through hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person.

Can we blame the ass-eating millennials yet?

ATM has been gaining popularity in the last 10 years...

If eating ass is cool, consider me Miles Davis.


In his Buttcheek's Broth phase?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let me take a wild guess. Brooklyn and Rockland County

The same place measles was all the rage before covid.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I love watching people desperately trying not to appear racist by dancing around the subject. I'm Jewish so I'll say it: There is a huge problem with the ultra insular orthodox Jews who live in locations like Kiryat Yoel visavis vaccinations. We have our own nuts, sorry.


Jews are not a race, they're a religious sect
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.

פייכין אסהולס


District attorneys?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: it's black people in public swimming pools.
It's time to stand up for America and stop these disease spreaders from polluting our precious waters.


Do you feel like you're losing your mind? Comparing entirely unrelated things makes me think you're losing your mind.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: hoodiowithtudio: I love watching people desperately trying not to appear racist by dancing around the subject. I'm Jewish so I'll say it: There is a huge problem with the ultra insular orthodox Jews who live in locations like Kiryat Yoel visavis vaccinations. We have our own nuts, sorry.

Jews are not a race, they're a religious sect


OK, not wanting to appear to be a sectual predator.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: hoodiowithtudio: I love watching people desperately trying not to appear racist by dancing around the subject. I'm Jewish so I'll say it: There is a huge problem with the ultra insular orthodox Jews who live in locations like Kiryat Yoel visavis vaccinations. We have our own nuts, sorry.

Jews are not a race, they're a religious sect


its complicated (I'm told)
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"State of emergency"  has there been more than one confirmed case?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

More than that I wonder how many people will remain anti-vax after a bunch of their children get put in iron lungs.


Don't be silly. Technology has improved a lot since those days. We can put them in titanium lungs now.

/of course it might cost a bit more.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: hoodiowithtudio: TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.

פייכין אסהולס

District attorneys?


I was trying to transliterated farking assholes into hebrew.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:    The chain of transmission that introduced polio to New York is thought to have originated from abroad in someone who received the oral polio vaccine.


Always blaming the women folk.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

A lot... until someone they know gets it and then it will be real.

Vaccines worked so well at slaying monsters that people thought the monsters never existed.


I don't know about that. I know a couple who are complete covid deniers. They've both had it twice. He almost died the first time.  They still say it's a hoax.

In other words, these people are so f*cking stubborn, I don't think it's possible for them to change their minds even when the evidence is right before their eyes. Even when the evidence is themselves.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how many people will be anti-vax on this one.

More than that I wonder how many people will remain anti-vax after a bunch of their children get put in iron lungs.


Can the average American anti-vaxxer afford that kind of treatment, or would the kid just die?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I received the original polio vaccine when it first came out, and to this day I remember how happy my mother was when I got it. She was a nurse and had actually seen polio up close and personal.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: skybird659: hoodiowithtudio: TheHighlandHowler: Sadly, certain demographic groups put a low emphasis on vaccines.

פייכין אסהולס

District attorneys?

I was trying to transliterated farking assholes into hebrew.


Lol! Close enough!!!!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FTFA:    The chain of transmission that introduced polio to New York is thought to have originated from abroad in someone who received the oral polio vaccine.


Always blaming the women folk.


Why, that's a terrible thing. I don't know how many time I've told those boys, never call chicks broads.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Malenfant: optikeye: it's black people in public swimming pools.
It's time to stand up for America and stop these disease spreaders from polluting our precious waters.

Do you feel like you're losing your mind? Comparing entirely unrelated things makes me think you're losing your mind.


Nope it was common in the first days of polio. It should have been obvious sarcasm to anyone most anyone. 

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/history/retroindy/2020/05/29/when-polio-fears-forced-closure-indiana-swimming-pools/5214262002/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1854857/

Don't try to erase the past.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I tried to get a vax record from the California Immunization Registry and was referred to the county where I grew up. I'll follow up on that soon.  I'm early old so I am not surprised CAIR didn't have it.

I'm pretty sure all my friends and me were completely vaccinated because we could not go to school if we weren't.  And polio was a big one to my mom as one of my uncles contracted it after the war. It rendered him paraplegic and ended his Army career.  And my dad's dad had polio, too, that affected his gait a bit.

A vaccine-dosed sugar cube is a distinct & remote memory.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nobody "dies" from polio, it's just a minor inconvenience.

Sure, they might suffer paralysis, sure, they might be a useless cripple confined to an iron lung, but hey, they are alive.

no need to inconvenience the rest of us, it's a risk I am willing to take. time to buy stock in iron lungs, cripple braces, etc.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: nobody "dies" from polio, it's just a minor inconvenience.

Sure, they might suffer paralysis, sure, they might be a useless cripple confined to an iron lung, but hey, they are alive.

no need to inconvenience the rest of us, it's a risk I am willing to take. time to buy stock in iron lungs, cripple braces, etc.


Oh, pull the other one Sister Kenny.
 
