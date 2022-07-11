 Skip to content
(CNN) Texas woman used to be a pro-birth person, until she needed an abortion (cnn.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They obviously see themselves as 'superior' or 'supreme' above other people who may need abortions. I wonder what social construct leads them to these flawed narratives?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you talk to the people that work in the clinics, this is so commonplace it's a cliché. And those people (or the mothers that brought them in) are back out on the protest lines a week later.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My abortion was moral because I made a mistake and shouldn't be punished for life because of one mistake.

Your abortion is cause you're a slut and you should live with your consequence
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: If you talk to the people that work in the clinics, this is so commonplace it's a cliché. And those people (or the mothers that brought them in) are back out on the protest lines a week later.


https://joycearthur.com/abortion/the-only-moral-abortion-is-my-abortion/
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?


I too hope they stick it to her good and hard, just like she wanted for those others.
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so much fun to watch people struggle with the undo burden of thought when it becomes apparent their black-and-white understanding of reality starts looking a little gray.

Once upon a time, I'd have felt bad for these people and their self-inflicted suffering. Now, it's just another data point for why Texas and its leadership can go fuck themselves. They keep talking about seceding, when will they grow a pair and get the hell out? We'll be a better country without them.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?


Since it happened in New Mexico, I don't think so. I think the most that can happen is Texas "Right To life" gaslighting her in public forever.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't take an arrow to the knee.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wanted rules for everyone else, but not for her
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/dreaming of delicious faces
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Republican. Not a surprising article at all.
They aren't for something unless it affects them.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"quintessential pro-life Texan" = rules for thee, abortions for me

The lack of empathy is the central defining feature of "conservatives"
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: If you talk to the people that work in the clinics, this is so commonplace it's a cliché. And those people (or the mothers that brought them in) are back out on the protest lines a week later.


Literally "I got mine."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've never felt more betrayed by a place I was once so proud to be from," Kailee said through tears.

It's ok to laugh at her for this, don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Joe USer: So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?

Since it happened in New Mexico, I don't think so. I think the most that can happen is Texas "Right To life" gaslighting her in public forever.


I thought they would still arrest you and such if you went out of state?

Normally i am 100% against this, but here i will make an exception. You try to deny others, yet cry when YOU want or need it? Nope i want you charged.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: They obviously see themselves as 'superior' or 'supreme' above other people who may need abortions. I wonder what social construct leads them to these flawed narratives?


Christianity?
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her face was portly and delicious" reported the leopards.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have stuck to anal sex.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I've never felt more betrayed by a place I was once so proud to be from," Kailee said through tears.

It's ok to laugh at her for this, don't let anyone tell you otherwise.


Actually, it's mandatory.
If you don't laugh at her for this, I punch you in the mouth.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought I the leopards would keep me from getting an abortion
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something "foxhole atheists."
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: They obviously see themselves as 'superior' or 'supreme' above other people who may need abortions. I wonder what social construct leads them to these flawed narratives?


Religion. That's the root of this evil.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, who came up with "pro birth"? It's as bad as Defund The Police. Anyone is "pro birth". Abortion supporters aren't advocating for ripping fetuses out of women across the world. No, they're advocating for someone to have the opportunity to have a choice, but nobody sane is against the concept of birth.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true conservative. "Surely these intrusive, harrassing laws that I support will never negatively impact me or the people I care about. Oh, there's a leopard at the door..."
 
beth_lida [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Joe USer: So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?

Since it happened in New Mexico, I don't think so. I think the most that can happen is Texas "Right To life" gaslighting her in public forever.


Can you get an abortion in Cancun?
I understand Texans like going there, especially when it gets real cold.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that if Texas put the right to an abortion on the ballot, she would still vote against it?
 
jppitch [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality is a Biatch and sooner/ later she knocks on everyone's door.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Joe USer: So, can she be sued $10k under Texas law?

Since it happened in New Mexico, I don't think so. I think the most that can happen is Texas "Right To life" gaslighting her in public forever.


Au contraire.

It allows private citizens to file a civil lawsuit against anyone who knowingly "aids or abets" an abortion. If successful, the law instructs courts to award plaintiffs at least $10,000 in damages from defendants.
Doctors and abortion providers, drivers who provide transportation to a clinic, or those who help fund an abortion, for example, could all be liable to incur legal fees if they are sued. People who receive an abortion cannot be sued under the law.

So, the easiest way to get your ten grand is to sue the husband. He didn't receive the abortion, and so he "aided & abetted" the abortion by accompanying her (and, likely, driving her) 10 hours to New Mexico to have the abortion performed. You could also sue the relative that gave them $3,500 to cover the procedure and travel expenses - they, too, "aided and abetted" the abortion.

Farking evil, but, yes, it's still entirely possible to civilly sue the family and relatives for their role in helping Kailee get an abortion.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How could you be so cruel as to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know will cause babies to be born in pain?" she added. "How is that humane? How is that saving anybody?"

Because cruelty is the literal objective.

Glad you recognized it finally when you were on the pointy end of the face-eating leopard
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She wanted rules for everyone else, but not for her


She wanted rules for everyone, until the risks of pregnancy first bit her in the uterus.

So, to be fair, she DID at least change her stance from anti-choice to pro-choice BEFORE those risks bit her hard enough to need an abortion.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire Republican philosophy is based on ME over everybody else.
And in fact, if they can hurt someone else, at no benefit to themselves, even better.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the fact that I know that. I truly do.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she learned the error of her ways and has changed her views, she understands the reasoning now that she has some life experience under her belt, and a little bit of perspective.

LET'S GO AHEAD AND FARKING ATTACK HER ANYWAY, THIS BEING FARKING FARK AND ALL.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, who came up with "pro birth"? It's as bad as Defund The Police. Anyone is "pro birth". Abortion supporters aren't advocating for ripping fetuses out of women across the world. No, they're advocating for someone to have the opportunity to have a choice, but nobody sane is against the concept of birth.


There is nothing wrong with Defund the Police.
Because stop wasting money on the police to abuse.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a FAFO tag for these stories.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican that's a hypocrite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict a LOT more crying by everyone involved.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Republican ethos. They don't give a fark until it happens to them personally.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, who came up with "pro birth"?


Someone who realized that "anti-woman" was too honest and wouldn't get them far.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: So she learned the error of her ways and has changed her views, she understands the reasoning now that she has some life experience under her belt, and a little bit of perspective.

LET'S GO AHEAD AND FARKING ATTACK HER ANYWAY, THIS BEING FARKING FARK AND ALL.


Certainly, she'll now extend her newfound sense of justice to other groups
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh lookie.  Nobody including smitty actually read the article.

Have a fun faux outragegasm, it's the Fark thing to do.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: So she learned the error of her ways and has changed her views, she understands the reasoning now that she has some life experience under her belt, and a little bit of perspective.

LET'S GO AHEAD AND FARKING ATTACK HER ANYWAY, THIS BEING FARKING FARK AND ALL.


She learned the error of her way because it personally affected her. If it had impacted something else, she would have learned nothing or described that other person's pregnancy as God's will. She probably supports all sorts of other shiatty policies like banning gay marriage or keeping kids from learning about black historyz
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: So she learned the error of her ways and has changed her views, she understands the reasoning now that she has some life experience under her belt, and a little bit of perspective.

LET'S GO AHEAD AND FARKING ATTACK HER ANYWAY, THIS BEING FARKING FARK AND ALL.


welcometofark.jpg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: HugeMistake: If you talk to the people that work in the clinics, this is so commonplace it's a cliché. And those people (or the mothers that brought them in) are back out on the protest lines a week later.

Literally "I got rid of mine."


Ftfy
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks she will need to delete all her social media accounts and go ahead and move.
She will be slammed by the left for being a hypocrite and by the right for getting an abortion.

You know what, never mind. She made her bed. Let her lie in it. Fark her.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think the leopards are getting diabetes now
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: The entire Republican philosophy is based on ME over everybody else.
And in fact, if they can hurt someone else, at no benefit to themselves, even better.


There was a good article awhile back that summed up Republican philosophy.  It was something along the lines of I get to tell you what you can do but you can't tell me what to do...

Anybody who remembers the article better, please correct me.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The differences between her and I are that I don't have a clotting disorder and I understood the insanity of abortion bans before the situation applied to me personally. Where the farking hell has this country's empathy gone?
 
