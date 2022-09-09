 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Oh come on, seriously??? Now we have to all learn new lyrics??   (cbsnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Awkward, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace, George III of the United Kingdom, United Kingdom, Monarch, House of Hanover, Victoria of the United Kingdom  
1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)



51 Comments     (+0 »)
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They rewrote 'My Country Tis of Day?'
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to criticize in your collective hour of mourning, but you could always just come up with some gender neutral anthem for your country.

Ask Paul McCartney. He wrote a song about one of your monarchs back in the day...

Her Majesty (Remastered 2009)
Youtube Mh1hKt5kQ_4
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.


There are still post boxes with George VI on them.   They get replaced when needed I guess.
 
Confabulat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't consort with Queen Camilla.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passport color?  Now "Speckled Desert Topaz".
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the British truly understand how the game of chess works.

When the queen overtakes the king, the pawns are supposed to scurry.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Save the Whales.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it need to be gender specific? It's not the 1600's anymore
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just change the song to something from Iron Maiden and be done with it.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Why does it need to be gender specific? It's not the 1600's anymore


God Save The Non-Binary Monarch We're Not Into Labels Here They Them
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier if Charles just identified as female?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Not to criticize in your collective hour of mourning, but you could always just come up with some gender neutral anthem for your country.

Ask Paul McCartney. He wrote a song about one of your monarchs back in the day...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mh1hKt5kQ_4]


Put a sock in it, you people already ruined Christmas

Philip Glass - South Park
Youtube z-2HjM0GE7A
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God save Ireland... SING IT, LYNCH!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Attack The Queen?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Why does it need to be gender specific? It's not the 1600's anymore


Seriously. To be more inclusive it should be "God Save the X(u)i/e(e)n(g)"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.


They could save millions with just some CII stickers

If they crowdsource - a sharpie will fix up the money too, just add a moustache, beard and some bigger ears
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gets worse.

They're going to have to repaint HMS on every warship with new pronouns.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: It gets worse.

They're going to have to repaint HMS on every warship with new pronouns.


Just to be crystal clear, this is a joke about the expense or lack thereof.

Homophobic bigots and gender haters can FOADIAF. Kthxby
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yours too, limeys
 
whidbey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yes.  If the fascists take over the US it won't be "my sweet country" anymore.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Candygram4Mongo: Not to criticize in your collective hour of mourning, but you could always just come up with some gender neutral anthem for your country.

Ask Paul McCartney. He wrote a song about one of your monarchs back in the day...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mh1hKt5kQ_4]

Put a sock in it, you people already ruined Christmas

[YouTube video: Philip Glass - South Park]


"You people???"

Okay fine. I'll write it myself.

God save our dear regime
Our monarch led regime
That would be keen
We'll keep our laundry clean
And drink our Ovaltine
And hold in high esteem
Our king and/or queen
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bit of trivia: every UK coin in Elizabeth's reign has her imagine facing to the right. They alternate every sovereign, so all of CR III's coins will face left.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why does it need to be gender specific? It's not the 1600's anymore


Agreed. FTA:
The words used in the song today are the same as those sung at that time, but with "Queen" and she/her pronouns used where needed.

So, it just needs to be:
God save our gracious Thing! Long live our noble Thing! God save the Thing! Send them victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the Thing!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If You Wanna Be Happy
Youtube fxUY-99TPRY
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen - on the river Thames
Youtube tHrUleT8HTs
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tHrUleT8HTs]


Except Rotten is a MAGAT now, which is unarguably worse than any Tory.
 
Iczer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus, no wonder the racists in Britain think the country's going to pot. Every time their monarch dies/gets replaced they completely change their currency? I can't begin to imagine how expensive that gets!
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lol c£b:

Earlier this year I went to my bank to change some pounds to euros. No problem, supposedly. A few weeks later I get a breathless call from some dude at the bank "Uhhh Mr Flappy, there is a problem... some of the libras(that's what they call pounds in Portugal) you changed are not in circulation we need to debit your account and you come get the libras" ok... I explained that they were only a few years old, 5 years max and since the teller accepted them it was their problem furthermore they are a farking bank, call someone in Lisbon or even London and sort it out. Oh no. Not possible. I was like fark you(nicely) and basically hung up on the dude. Like 3 months later I'm trying to deposit some cash in the ATM and it isn't working. I go to talk to the teller who swipes my card and is like "just a moment" she goes and gets the guy that called me and he looked exactly as he sounded on the phone, full of impotent rage, anyway I explain once again that it's not my problem and how was I to know they aren't trying to fark me over by giving me some old £ notes they had gotten stuck with. You guys are a farking bank, figure it out. Dude was like I'm sending this to our attorneys and I haven't heard from them since. Account still active.
Anyway all the notes had the Queen on them and fark no I'm not taking them now.

€nd C£B
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

indylaw: maxandgrinch: Why does it need to be gender specific? It's not the 1600's anymore

God Save The Non-Binary Monarch We're Not Into Labels Here They Them


Uh, ixnay on the Odgay.
 
King Charles III
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.


I'll tell you what, if anyone even dares naming anything the Charles III Post Office I swear to God I will abolish Parliament and throw the whole country in the Tower of London.

I'll be damned if anyone names anything C3PO.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is this awkward?  This is part of the process whenever the gender of the regent changes.

Subby sound 'Murrican.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what morons get for putting alive people on currency.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: swankywanky: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tHrUleT8HTs]

Except Rotten is a MAGAT now, which is unarguably worse than any Tory.


He was always a fake anyway.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Why is this awkward?  This is part of the process whenever the gender of the regent changes.

Subby sound 'Murrican.


As long as it's only two genders.  None of that Klinefelter stuff!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Personally, I would love to hear a national anthem that touches on tampon reincarnation. I mean, who wouldn't?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: FlashHarry: Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.

There are still post boxes with George VI on them.   They get replaced when needed I guess.


There are Victorian post boxes in my town. Just had a look at Wikipedia trying to track down the oldest post box in use, and there's an 1809 example in Wakefield, but it's currently in a museum and then I kinda lost interest.

/Presumably Top Men are looking after it.
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh. Make it easy. Every male in the line should abdicate until they get to a girl.

/I think that's Beatrice (Will and Kate's kid)
//Having a kid on our money would be cute!
///Maybe skip the teenage years
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Worse, they'll have to change "HRH" to "HRH".
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I stopped trying to learn the new ones after Queen Anne.

/I've said too much.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Meh. Make it easy. Every male in the line should abdicate until they get to a girl.

/I think that's Beatrice (Will and Kate's kid)
//Having a kid on our money would be cute!
///Maybe skip the teenage years


Charlotte. You're thinking of one of Andy's daughters.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Every post box in the country will have to go from EIIR to CIIIR.


Article didn't mention the Royal Cypher.  Strange they would leave the most personalized design of the new reign out.
 
docilej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My local baseball team (AA ball) deleted the words " Jacker Jacks" from' Take me out to the Ball Game' because nut allergy sufferers. Now you can't buy peanuts at the game.
 
petec
‘’ 1 minute ago  

docilej: My local baseball team (AA ball) deleted the words " Jacker Jacks" from' Take me out to the Ball Game' because nut allergy sufferers. Now you can't buy peanuts at the game.


Yo dog, I heard you like jacks...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought the national anthem was "Candle In The Wind".
 
