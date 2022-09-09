 Skip to content
QAnon goes on overdrive after Queen Elizabeth's death. They are really cranking it up this time
43
    More: Stupid, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, queen's death, evil witch, QAnon user, wildest conspiracy theory, Vice News, Followers of America, military tribunal  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money was on saying that Putin paid off Liz Truss and poisoned her when they met. She had artificial skin on her hands that was covered in poison, and she murdered the Queen by shaking hands with her.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More like "cranking it OUT", amirite?
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

'Brain-storming, brain-storming, brain-storming.'
*PLOOP*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i really wish the media would stop giving so much publicity to lunatics.  like i know it sells and all... but just knock it off plzkthx.

/yeah, i know they wont
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Queen walked in on Hillary clinton being split roasted by Obama and John  Kennedy Jr. while Epstein was filming, and Hillary hit the queen over the head with Hunter Biden's Laptop.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Demetrius: My money was on saying that Putin paid off Liz Truss and poisoned her when they met. She had artificial skin on her hands that was covered in poison, and she murdered the Queen by shaking hands with her.


Quit trying to cover up the Irish Space Laser strike - we all know what happened pal
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada

This being Fark, I just assume everyone here initially read that last name the same way I did.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't bother reading it. Do they think the Queen was one of the lizard people or something?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am curious whether they will be burying her with her human face covering her lizard head.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real conspiracy is that the media continues to cover things related to Qanon.  Over-informing people with useless information is another hallmark of neofascism.
 
pheed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada

This being Fark, I just assume everyone here initially read that last name the same way I did.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something something 1776 days since they last had an original thought...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada

This being Fark, I just assume everyone here initially read that last name the same way I did.


Doc Duodenum?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her death was announced again last November by QAnon leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada.

Is it coincidence that this name is an anagram for "a moron, u dildo"? I suspect not.
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Q-Anon should really go back and look at original issues of The Onion, National Lampoon, and Cracked.  Their satire and comedy isn't up to snuff.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate saying this but Prince Andrew was part of a child sex trafficking ring. While I don't think she participated, who knows how long she was aware of it.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: I didn't bother reading it. Do they think the Queen was one of the lizard people or something?


Yup, that's a bingo.  These people are gone.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Her death was announced again last November by QAnon leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada.

Is it coincidence that this name is an anagram for "a moron, u dildo"? I suspect not.


Moran, rather.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Progressives are now Qanon?

https://triblive.com/local/twitter-removes-cmu-professors-tweet-wishing-excruciating-pain-for-queen-elizabeth-ii/
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Her death was announced again last November by QAnon leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada.

Is it coincidence that this name is an anagram for "a moron, u dildo"? I suspect not.


JFC, just tranq-dart that shiat-bird and lock her away.
 
mod3072
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blastoh: The Queen walked in on Hillary clinton being split roasted by Obama and John  Kennedy Jr. while Epstein was filming,


Well, thanks for that image. I may never eat again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slide10000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the Ukrainians killed her because she was instrumental in deposing Boris Johnson.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes it is a mystery on how a 96 year old woman could just up and die, especially one of the richest people on the planet. Rich people do not just up and die after all they are immortal and should be treated as gods especially rich people that are also royals.

It was probably Obama, he got mad she had more fun with Trump or something. After all that Trumper in another thread said that Trump and the queen loved each other. You can tell by her excited look in all their pictures.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The real conspiracy is that the media continues to cover things related to Qanon.  Over-informing people with useless information is another hallmark of neofascism.


JFK jr is alive!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
QAnon leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: I didn't bother reading it. Do they think the Queen was one of the lizard people or something?


They're descended from the Lyndon LaRouche maggots who used to pass around petitions with statements like the queen was in league with Satan and was the worlds largest drug dealer and that the Holocaust was mythical.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pre-Internet, these were the morons at the far end of the bar who would mutter self-pitying nonsense to themselves until they fell off the stool and someone called them a cab.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maudibjr: mistahtom: The real conspiracy is that the media continues to cover things related to Qanon.  Over-informing people with useless information is another hallmark of neofascism.

JFK jr is alive!


Well, of course he is - who do you think helped fake the moon landing?
 
danvon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Basically, the entirety of the Qron movement is this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The thing about conspiracy theorists that baffles me isn't so much that they believe in these wild conspiracies.  It's that they're seemingly compelled to find ways to make every single thing that ever happens fit in as part of those conspiracies.  There's no reason this would have to be part of it.  I get that we're not exactly talking about mentally stable people here, but what is this obsessive manifestation where they seem psychologically unable to just go "Okay, Da Jooz did 9/11, masterminded the COVID vaccine as a mind-control plot, and are keeping Trump from taking office forever.  In addition to that, Queen Elizabeth died.  No surprise there, she was 96, it happens.  Probably not connected."  It's totally possible for a conspiracy to be real and still have some unrelated events happen.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To be fair, it is awfully CONVENIENT that a woman of a mere... 96 years of age... suddenly dies.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Super Chronic: leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada

This being Fark, I just assume everyone here initially read that last name the same way I did.

Doc Duodenum?

[Fark user image 661x629]


What psychedelic nightmare did you pull this image from?

I'm making dinner plans here...
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, we are pretty sure she helped cover up Andrew's shenanigans until he was caught. If she wasn't part of the coverup she at least knew about it. And given history, we can presume she helped cover up all kinds of Royal scandals over the period of 70 years. She herself may not have enslaved other countries, but the lifestyle she enjoyed for all these years was built on imperialism and she wasn't exactly calling for it to be disbanded. She was not what people would describe as a "good" person. Yet, she was nice and civil and therefore beloved around the world. The GQP could take a lesson. Kindness goes a long way.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, not convenient for her, I guess
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blastoh: The Queen walked in on Hillary clinton being split roasted by Obama and John  Kennedy Jr. while Epstein was filming, and Hillary hit the queen over the head with Hunter Biden's Laptop.


Hmm, your ideas are intriguing and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdn.boldomatic.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pentaverate! At The Disco
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I heard that she was part of the secret cabal that runs the world. Now that there's an opening, where do I send my resume?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Slide10000: [Fark user image image 425x421]


That would be explicitly unconstitutional.

So yeah, he'd probably be fine with it.

Thank god she wasn't doorknob stupid like he is
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shocking...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
