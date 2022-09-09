 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Best Dakota's governor under investigation for nepotism. Must be a day that ends in y   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, MSN  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went to the Black Hills for a vacation this year. Beautiful country, but the fealty to trump and Noem in a lot of the gift shops was disappointing to see. Not all tourists are mouth breathing white power magats and I didn't spend any time or money in their shops. They probably don't care though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god there's multiple and even that murdering DA asshole filed.

Bless your heart, Palin of the Plains and welcome to another edition of Thunderdome.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism is a cover for corruption.
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the GQP retakes Congress in November, ethics boards will be outlawed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lock her up!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Point of order, if we're using the Best/Worst Korea naming convention, then Noem would be the governor of Worst Dakota.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's crazy, but I think she might be good in the sack.

SteveMcNair.jpg I know...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
King Charles is a good example of how nepotism works.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh my god there's multiple and even that murdering DA asshole filed.

Bless your heart, Palin of the Plains and welcome to another edition of Thunderdome.


AG, not DA.

On the bright side, we actually impeached him and removed him from office.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd give her some nepotism, if you know what I mean. I don't know what that means but you know what I mean.

/sex
//I mean sex
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who would have thought a Trump Republican would be corrupt and only out for herself.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Trump could do it. Why can't she?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure she's just as honest and ethical as any other Republican.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But if we make nepotism a crime then we wouldn't have any politicians... or actors.... or business leaders.

Hmmm, on second thought I withdraw my objection.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, that state is all sorts of politically messed up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ask her where all the COVID money went.
 
mod3072
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WGJ: Went to the Black Hills for a vacation this year. Beautiful country, but the fealty to trump and Noem in a lot of the gift shops was disappointing to see. Not all tourists are mouth breathing white power magats and I didn't spend any time or money in their shops. They probably don't care though.


The Sturgis/Keystone/Deadwood area certainly has a few of those, but I really only see them in places that cater almost exclusively to tourists. If I had to wager a guess, I'd say that it is likely due in large part to the Sturgis rally. A huge chunk of the economy in that part of the state is driven by those 2 weeks of the year, and the rally attendees definitely lean pretty hard into MAGA territory overall. I don't remember seeing much, if any, Noem merchandise when we were out there this spring, but there is a lot of Pro-Trump/Anti-Biden stuff for sale in certain areas. But, it's like anything else. If you don't like it, keep walking. A few opportunistic shop owners looking to make a buck by selling t-shirts and shot glasses to rednecks doesn't define an entire area.

As far as Noem herself, people here seem to either love her or hate her. There's very little in-between. She came closer to losing to a Democrat in the last election than any Republican governor candidate for as long as I can remember, and I'm in my mid-40's, so for a Republican in a deep, deep red state she's not overly popular. There are plenty of people who buy into her schtick lock, stock and barrel, but there are also a lot of people who see her for what she is - a pandering attention-whore who is more worried about flying around the country getting her face on Fox and CNN and running for president/vp in a few years than she is in being any sort of leader for the state of SD. All she's good for is photo-ops and tossing red meat to the base by spouting pandering, culture war bullshiat. She's utterly useless as a leader.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So THIS is why they pretend to be "concerned" about Hunter Biden.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is nepotism a euphemism for cocaine now?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: King Charles is a good example of how nepotism works.


I dont think you understand what a Monarchy is, mate.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Ask her where all the COVID money went.


AND why the media ignores that little detail.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.