(NPR)   The polarizing effect of social media is only getting worse, which is why everybody is getting so angry all the time
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"SUBBY JUST WANTS TO SMASH YOU ALL"

...Um, like Hulk smash, or Tinder smash?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
F*ck off
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thats why I eschew it wherever possible
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "SUBBY JUST WANTS TO SMASH YOU ALL"

...Um, like Hulk smash, or Tinder smash?


Both?
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "SUBBY JUST WANTS TO SMASH YOU ALL"

...Um, like Hulk smash, or Tinder smash?


Yes.
 
Thingster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get away from social media. Get away from 24 hour news. Get away from doomscrolling headlines.

Just walk away from it all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is the brother in law going to be there?
If = yes then "I gotta replace my blinker fluid.
If = no then "I'll see you guys there!"
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Martian_Astronomer: "SUBBY JUST WANTS TO SMASH YOU ALL"

...Um, like Hulk smash, or Tinder smash?

Both?


scalpod: Martian_Astronomer: "SUBBY JUST WANTS TO SMASH YOU ALL"

...Um, like Hulk smash, or Tinder smash?

Yes.


WORST
FAN-FIC
EVER
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can always just not use it. It's a real option.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're either a Nazi or a baby-eater

Seems simple and reasonable.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had someone yell at me the other day because I was "insensitive" when I suggested that they use real parm and not the Kraft stuff for her recipe. She was trying to turn my little cheese suggestion into a righteous, social justice position.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't want to smash you all. I don't want anyone to be smashed, either.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I only have two modes on social media: angry, and horny. Sometimes at the same time.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I only have two modes on social media: angry, and horny. Sometimes at the same time.


By the way: shout out to the farkers that follow me on Twitter and put up with me retweeting far-left politics and furry porn. I'm sorry that my timeline is trash. I'm not changing, lol
 
optional
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You can always just not use it. It's a real option.


Does Fark qualify as social media?

I deleted/deactivated all my big platform social media accounts. All they do is make you angry. Anger can be good, but usually social media just makes you angry about stuff you can't do much about, so all the energy just goes toward Big Tech's profits.

Remember: in social media, you're the product.
 
MFK
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I genuinely believe that we are not equipped as a society to be confronted with every stupid farking thing that pops into every single acquaintence's head which is what social media seems to be now.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Capitalism's a biatch, huh?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whenever I would ask the experts who study this, what do they think? It's always some version of turning it off. Not turning off the entire platform, not shuttering the website. But turning off the algorithm. Turning off likes, the little counter at the bottom of the post that shows you how many people liked it or retweeted it. That's something that even Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, floated as an idea, because he came to see that it is so harmful.


Get ready for a deluge of one-word reply posts: "like" or "dislike".  The reason that feature is so entrenched is because it works, but also because people really want some sort of feedback or engagement.  It's from both directions: the person who posts something wants the (presumably) positive feedback, and the readers don't really want to just read and move on.  They want to participate, and for a lot of people on a lot of posts that is simply to offer their tiny droplet of approval/disapproval into the sea of votes.  If that goes away, either so does a lot of your user traffic or it will be replaced by low-effort, minimal value comments.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only use I have for social media anymore is for downloading amateur porn

I almost went on a Fark break when my TF sub ran out, but Queen Elizabeth had to go and die so here I am
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember how in the last decade people acted like you were some kind of chud if you didn't facebook, instagram, vine, imagur, and/or youtube and twitch and tik tok everything all the time like some kind of attention whore?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"but I need it to keep in touch with family"

no you don't.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

no1curr: The only use I have for social media anymore is for downloading amateur porn

I almost went on a Fark break when my TF sub ran out, but Queen Elizabeth had to go and die so here I am


Heck, but I like having you around! D=
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Whenever I would ask the experts who study this, what do they think? It's always some version of turning it off. Not turning off the entire platform, not shuttering the website. But turning off the algorithm. Turning off likes, the little counter at the bottom of the post that shows you how many people liked it or retweeted it. That's something that even Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, floated as an idea, because he came to see that it is so harmful.


Get ready for a deluge of one-word reply posts: "like" or "dislike".  The reason that feature is so entrenched is because it works, but also because people really want some sort of feedback or engagement.  It's from both directions: the person who posts something wants the (presumably) positive feedback, and the readers don't really want to just read and move on.  They want to participate, and for a lot of people on a lot of posts that is simply to offer their tiny droplet of approval/disapproval into the sea of votes.  If that goes away, either so does a lot of your user traffic or it will be replaced by low-effort, minimal value comments.


Used to be around these parts you'd post your agreement with someone, let them know when their post was genuinely funny, and dogpiled any sh*tstain with a stupid hot take

Now it's just "smart"/"smart because I agree" and "funny"/"poltab funny"
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We are all being corralled by algorithms into our respective echo chambers
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many of my seconds has Fark unashamedly stolen from me? 4492800 seconds. I want at least half of them back.

/Dammit! I'm angry!
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thingster: Get away from social media. Get away from 24 hour news. Get away from doomscrolling headlines.

Just walk away from it all.

Just walk away from it all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MFK: I genuinely believe that we are not equipped as a society to be confronted with every stupid farking thing that pops into every single acquaintence's head which is what social media seems to be now.


I liken human communication to synapses in the brain. You need to have a certain amount of communication in order to function, but if you get too much the entire system shorts out. Social media is kind of like a large scale neurotoxin that shorts out actual, beneficial signals and drowns the entire system in meaningless communication.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: no1curr: The only use I have for social media anymore is for downloading amateur porn

I almost went on a Fark break when my TF sub ran out, but Queen Elizabeth had to go and die so here I am

Heck, but I like having you around! D=




Like herpes, I'll never truly go away
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Whenever I would ask the experts who study this, what do they think? It's always some version of turning it off. Not turning off the entire platform, not shuttering the website. But turning off the algorithm. Turning off likes, the little counter at the bottom of the post that shows you how many people liked it or retweeted it. That's something that even Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, floated as an idea, because he came to see that it is so harmful.


Get ready for a deluge of one-word reply posts: "like" or "dislike".  The reason that feature is so entrenched is because it works, but also because people really want some sort of feedback or engagement.  It's from both directions: the person who posts something wants the (presumably) positive feedback, and the readers don't really want to just read and move on.  They want to participate, and for a lot of people on a lot of posts that is simply to offer their tiny droplet of approval/disapproval into the sea of votes.  If that goes away, either so does a lot of your user traffic or it will be replaced by low-effort, minimal value comments.


The fact that people like it is the point, I think. People like sugar but you shouldn't be eating it all day.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NPR, you feature right wing chucklef*cks like Jonah Goldberg as unbiased.

You have no place instructing us about this shiat.
 
Mouren
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You can always just not use it. It's a real option.


One can both not use it and recognize the damage it does to those that do use it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Y'all need Indica.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Whenever I would ask the experts who study this, what do they think? It's always some version of turning it off. Not turning off the entire platform, not shuttering the website. But turning off the algorithm. Turning off likes, the little counter at the bottom of the post that shows you how many people liked it or retweeted it. That's something that even Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, floated as an idea, because he came to see that it is so harmful.


Get ready for a deluge of one-word reply posts: "like" or "dislike".  The reason that feature is so entrenched is because it works, but also because people really want some sort of feedback or engagement.  It's from both directions: the person who posts something wants the (presumably) positive feedback, and the readers don't really want to just read and move on.  They want to participate, and for a lot of people on a lot of posts that is simply to offer their tiny droplet of approval/disapproval into the sea of votes.  If that goes away, either so does a lot of your user traffic or it will be replaced by low-effort, minimal value comments.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
