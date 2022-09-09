 Skip to content
(Slate)   The fast food industry is rapidly moving INTO THE FUTURE, which essentially means that you're going to need to download their app and share all your private information to order even a single cup of coffee. THE FUTURE   (slate.com) divider line
65
•       •       •

RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, hard pass on the apps.  I have enough info floating around the interwebs, I don't need my fast food preferences floating around there too.  Don't take cash?  I'm pretty sure I can find someone who does.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good reason to cut out fast food: no unhealthy eating AND no privacy-violating app to boot
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When eating out requires a burner phone..
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would buy a coffee at fast food places when I shot up in their bathroom out of courtesy, but it looks like those days are over.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: When eating out requires a burner phone..


When eating out requires a phone at all.  Sure, it's handy to be able to do that, but require?  How about no
 
Bondith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: When eating out requires a burner phone..


Wait, the sex clubs are requiring apps now as well?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When the McRib was re-released most recently I tried using the McDonalds app. It promised faster service if I used the app to order instead and then parked at a designated parking space.

So then I watched the entire drive through line cycle through multiple times before I got my food.

Deleted.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.


Never even works right either. I don't get any advertisements for Goth music, Goth concerts nor anything else Goth in my area (except for that horrible company Vampire Freaks because I was stupid enough to click into their page when looking for a new shirt, now it follows me; which means I only got targeted because I clicked directly into their page and not based on aggregate information), nor pinball, nor much of anything else I am interested in.

Fark advertisement right now is recommending I purchase tile backers from a construction company, I don't even own a house!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.


I don't even like using the bar code scanner to open a menu.  I know Menu Central Command wants my MAC address and IEMI code.   They aren't gonna get it.

"I don't have a cell phone"
There's one in your pocket
"It's a work phone"
 
devine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.


I'm starting to get frustrated with pubs and beweries who post all their relevant info like hours, what food is available what days and what's on tap, exclusively on Instagram. I'm not going to give meta my phone number so I can find out when a brewery is open, I just go elsewhere now.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.


Yeah. I downloaded some fast food app one time. I was eating on the run and there was a poster in the dining room - something akin to "order using the app and get a free Big Mac" or whatever. "Why not?" I thought to myself naively. It immediately started hounding me for access to the stuff I don't give to any of my apps - location, push notifications, etc. It wouldn't even work without location turned on. "Location services are required for the app to function." fark off, I'll pay for the lousy burger.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really tired of everything needing its own dedicated app when just having a decent mobile web interface would do the exact same job.  I don't install more shiat than I need to on my phone.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not adding any more apps on my phone simply to buy from a  single vendor. Dumbest. Idea. Ever.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm really tired of everything needing its own dedicated app when just having a decent mobile web interface would do the exact same job.  I don't install more shiat than I need to on my phone.


Yeah, mobile websites are easy no ideas. Almost every Wordpress template, for example, has responsive design by default so it automatically resizes to the screen size of the device viewing the website.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I went to a show last week and to get in I had to show the ticket on the Ticketmaster app. No printouts or screen captures or emails.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Never even works right either. I don't get any advertisements for Goth music, Goth concerts nor anything else Goth in my area


Try visiting Evanescence's website.

/ there was a thread yesterday
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I make coffee at home.

Taco joint down the street doesn't have paper menus. They have QR codes on little signs you have to scan to be taken to their site with the menu. Not exactly an app but still a pain in the ass.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You kind of have to admit the genius of the idea, though: not only is McDonalds selling you subpar hamburgers, they're also selling you.

It's like an ouroboros of worthless meat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah hard pass, I dont want you having all my info and clogging my texts/email with ads and then selling it to whoever to spam me too. It used to be so simple you give money and you get product/service in return, now everyone needs your damn info for the smallest thing.
And in a few years when the fast food place gets hacked your identity gets stolen, thanks but no thanks.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In defense of the apps, could you people just please get used to whatever ordering method has the least possible overhead and provides advertisement opportunities directly to people's personal phones?

It's like you only think about yourselves.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Hi I'd like a Bic mac and fries"
"Did you order with the app?"
"No."
"It's faster with the app, sir. Plus you can get special offers tailored to you."
"Can't you just order my food here?"
"Sure. Can I have your zipcode please?"
"What the hell do you need that for?"
"I need a zipcode to begin the order process"
"Fine. It's 18119"
"Ok, your total is $6.17. Will that be card or bitcoin?"
"Cash"
"In that case it will $8.29, there is a non electronic convince fee. If you get the app you can get a 10% discount"

*Falling down.jpg*
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Our ap sees that you are driving to a competitor. Here is a coupon that expires in one hour if you come here instead.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I make coffee at home.

Taco joint down the street doesn't have paper menus. They have QR codes on little signs you have to scan to be taken to their site with the menu. Not exactly an app but still a pain in the ass.


That's because people believed at a time that you could get Covid through menus.  that has been debunked, but still used.  as a print salesman, that sucked.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.


What are they going to do with it?
The same thing they all do with it. Get breached and lose it.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: DarkSoulNoHope: Never even works right either. I don't get any advertisements for Goth music, Goth concerts nor anything else Goth in my area

Try visiting Evanescence's website.


Well now we know who writes the algorithm that doesn't work right.

//ducks
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lizyrd: Pocket Ninja: I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.

Yeah. I downloaded some fast food app one time. I was eating on the run and there was a poster in the dining room - something akin to "order using the app and get a free Big Mac" or whatever. "Why not?" I thought to myself naively. It immediately started hounding me for access to the stuff I don't give to any of my apps - location, push notifications, etc. It wouldn't even work without location turned on. "Location services are required for the app to function." fark off, I'll pay for the lousy burger.


You understand that when ordering through the app that where you are might be an important factor in getting you your food, right?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'm not adding any more apps on my phone simply to buy from a  single vendor. Dumbest. Idea. Ever.


Just went through this for an indie concert the wife wanted to go to. An app to buy the tickets, an app to fill out a health screening, and an app for a digital signature to agree to the health screening.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Starbucks has been doing this for years, the rest are just catching up.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I make coffee at home.

Taco joint down the street doesn't have paper menus. They have QR codes on little signs you have to scan to be taken to their site with the menu. Not exactly an app but still a pain in the ass.

That's because people believed at a time that you could get Covid through menus.  that has been debunked, but still used.  as a print salesman, that sucked.



The place opened in August of 2021. Well over a year of panda time and vaccines were out and about. Pretty sure they just do it so they can change the menu as needed.

Still a pain in the ass.
 
rick42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm so old I can remember when sit-down fast food was a new thing. The first McDonalds in my hometown was just a walk-up counter, no seating and no drive-thru. I think they've torn down and rebuilt on the same site twice since then.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not believing the premise of the story.

The store is open 8a-8p, "dine-in" is available, and no Dunkin Donuts store is requiring you to download and install an app just to get a cup of coffee.  Even if they had the inside closed they will take cash or card at the drive-thru window.

https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/locations?location=Gorham,%20New%20Hampshire
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm really tired of everything needing its own dedicated app when just having a decent mobile web interface would do the exact same job.  I don't install more shiat than I need to on my phone.


In the ocean of phone apps and web services, browser desktop mode is king
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Starbucks has been doing this for years, the rest are just catching up.


Glad I have my $10 coffee maker in the kitchen then, so I just have to plug it in and push a button, instead of downloading an app and driving there and paying $30 for candy drink.
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark me! This trend is BS. Tried to buy a GD hotdog at Costco and they required a debit card and order at the kiosk along with billing a member. How am I supposed to hide my shiatty eating habits from the people who are worried about my health and cholesterol?
Last week I went to a local pizza place near Seattle and was told they're transferring everything to online and asked me to load their app. I declined  and ordered as usual, but used the time waiting for food to read the terms of service agreement. No farking way I'm signing that POS. They wanted way too much info including DOB (for alcohol purchases) and a ton of other stuff. The agreement also seemed to say they could sell my info to anyone anytime. This will be the third place I no longer visit when they proceed.
I'm no boomer Luddite but kiss my backside.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Besides the obvious data collecting, mining, and selling, these fast-food apps are crappily (is that a word?) built.

Some of them are memory sieves that crashes like a drunken driver. Hope your battery doesn't drain. And their backend is even worse - that data is going to be hacked any minute now.

It's all a plot to save money by not employing cashiers, and to make more money by selling all your info.

If ordering food requires a phone and an app, I'll just go to the nearest gas station. The food there isn't any worse.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of online ordering, so that my food is ready to pick up when I get there. Fark you if you want me to download an app though.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.


Privacy is only one aspect of the issue. These businesses are not in the business of IT.  They may have significant IT staffs (ha!) but it is not their core business.  That means app development gets farmed out, and it's very likely that will mean overseas.
Google and Apple may...may... have decent review processes for app-inclusion in their stores but I'm not going to bank on it.

QR codes are another hard pass for me.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, I am not going to load your shiatty data-skimming app on my phone to buy a burger or a tube of toothpaste or look up my bank statement. I just don't load consumer apps on my phone.  Period.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: bostonguy: I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.

Never even works right either. I don't get any advertisements for Goth music, Goth concerts nor anything else Goth in my area (except for that horrible company Vampire Freaks because I was stupid enough to click into their page when looking for a new shirt, now it follows me; which means I only got targeted because I clicked directly into their page and not based on aggregate information), nor pinball, nor much of anything else I am interested in.

Fark advertisement right now is recommending I purchase tile backers from a construction company, I don't even own a house!


This is what disappoints me most. All the possibilities to be micro targeted for things you really do enjoy and instead getting carpet bombed for the same stuff you never buy.
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It also seems to make some people think they don't have to follow directions (I guess, don't really know what the McD app tells people to go after they order), I was waiting for the one employee running the drive through to ask for my order and while I wait a line starts forming and the big truck behind me kept creeping closer and closer, the guy backs up a little bit cause he was now so close he couldn't go around me, revs his engine and speeds around me just as I finish my order. I assumed he left cause he was impatient, nope he must have ordered using the app cause there he is at the window trying to get the person's attention, after a while they give him his food.
Although I can see a place doing something dumb like this, but I doubt the app says go around everyone else to the first window with a person in it.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can't even look at the menu on the websites of a lot of fast food joints. They want you to begin placing an order before you can even see what they have.

Arseholes.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Yeah, hard pass on the apps.  I have enough info floating around the interwebs, I don't need my fast food preferences floating around there too.  Don't take cash?  I'm pretty sure I can find someone who does.


I'm waiting for my Keurig to start telling what to do today.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: bostonguy: I don't even understand why marketers need all this personal information. I mean, really, what are we going to do with it?

This obsession with collecting and using personal information is making advertising worse, not better.

What are they going to do with it?
The same thing they all do with it. Get breached and lose it.


I like the pretense that a major problem is people having lousy passwords when basically every company is sloppy with your data.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

no1curr: Good reason to cut out fast food: no unhealthy eating AND no privacy-violating app to boot


Taco Trucks. Although some are pretty tech savvy.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: You can't even look at the menu on the websites of a lot of fast food joints. They want you to begin placing an order before you can even see what they have.

Arseholes.


Which ones?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Starbucks has been doing this for years, the rest are just catching up.


I can still go to Starbucks and pay with cash or debit card.  If I want to go there, which is not often.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Pocket Ninja: I would never eat at any restaurant, ever, without exception, that requires me to download an app to eat there.

I'm starting to get frustrated with pubs and beweries who post all their relevant info like hours, what food is available what days and what's on tap, exclusively on Instagram. I'm not going to give meta my phone number so I can find out when a brewery is open, I just go elsewhere now.


The mall near me replaced its posted hours on the door with a QR code that you can scan to find out what hours they are open. No physical listing of the hours anymore.
Makes no goddamn sense. If you are putting the sign up, why not just have the hours?  Why all the extra steps?
 
