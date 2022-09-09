 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   San Francisco woman decapitated with sword. There can be only 49ers   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
41
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently the prep was the sharpest knife in the drawer.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are much easier ways to get some head.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... That's not really San Francisco
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was in San Carlos, and the 9ers are in Santa Clara, so absolutely NOTHING to do with SF
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABC identified the suspect as the victim's former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.

It doesn't seem to have restrained him very much.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat related question... if you wanted to commit seppuku in the US, what kind of sentencing would your accomplice receive for delivering the killing blow? If it was spelled out that this person wanted to end it, would the courts be forgiving to someone delivering the coup de grace?
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Apparently the prep was the sharpest knife in the drawer.


Well...HAD the sharpest knife in the drawer anyway. He himself couldn't be that sharp if he returned to the scene of the crime while the cops were there.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were probably arguing over the term Latinx
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try the Rice-a-Roni, they said.....
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I expected more crazy.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is O.J. walking around again?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He waited outside her apartment and attacked her with a katana. Witnesses called the cops. By the time the cops showed up, he had beheaded her with the katana - her body was in the back of a car, her head under it - and fled for at least a couple of blocks.

He then, inexplicably, returned, unarmed, and he was arrested while the cops combed the neighborhood for the sword.

Farking horrifying.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: vudukungfu: Apparently the prep was the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Well...HAD the sharpest knife in the drawer anyway. He himself couldn't be that sharp if he returned to the scene of the crime while the cops were there.


Well, he played his part to the hilt at least.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x478]

I expected more crazy.


That guy looks capable of holding a job, which isn't how "murders the ex" guys typically look.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local news claims police are not sensationalizing the death by admitting it was a slicing and not a stabbing.  Local news seems sad about it.

In any case, still made it sensational enough for Fark
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Somewhat related question... if you wanted to commit seppuku in the US, what kind of sentencing would your accomplice receive for delivering the killing blow? If it was spelled out that this person wanted to end it, would the courts be forgiving to someone delivering the coup de grace?


Where do they bury the survivors when a plan crashes on an international border?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: vudukungfu: Apparently the prep was the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Well...HAD the sharpest knife in the drawer anyway. He himself couldn't be that sharp if he returned to the scene of the crime while the cops were there.


That actually happens often.  Some crooks can't help but return to see what is happening afterwards.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: ABC identified the suspect as the victim's former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.

It doesn't seem to have restrained him very much.


It was quite temporary. Seems apt.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I expected more crazy.


I can't say much about the guy but those eyebrows and eyelashes are a crime against humanity.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Um... That's not really San Francisco


As someone who grew up in Belmont, I have usually found it easier to just say I'm from San Francisco.

I've met Bay Area people who don't know where Belmont is.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever notice that this happens to women way, way, way, way more often than it happens to men?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use to work in San Carlos, quiet SF peninsula town, not San Francisco. I noticed that there are a lot of hair and nail salons in San Carlos. Not sure what that means, they also seem to have a decent size hispanic population.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: ABC identified the suspect as the victim's former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.

It doesn't seem to have restrained him very much.


It, like she, apparently expired.

- Sofa
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: I use to work in San Carlos, quiet SF peninsula town, not San Francisco. I noticed that there are a lot of hair and nail salons in San Carlos. Not sure what that means, they also seem to have a decent size hispanic population.


I loved going to the Carlos Club back in the day.  Such a fun little bar.  :)
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: He then, inexplicably, returned,. unarmed...


First he chopped her head off, then he cut his own arms off? Dude is definitely hard core
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, there's some incel farker stating "Women can just get a restraining order for any reason at all, and just ruin a good man's life!"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: Zizzowop: I use to work in San Carlos, quiet SF peninsula town, not San Francisco. I noticed that there are a lot of hair and nail salons in San Carlos. Not sure what that means, they also seem to have a decent size hispanic population.

I loved going to the Carlos Club back in the day.  Such a fun little bar.  :)


Headless body in topless bar?
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: boozehat: Zizzowop: I use to work in San Carlos, quiet SF peninsula town, not San Francisco. I noticed that there are a lot of hair and nail salons in San Carlos. Not sure what that means, they also seem to have a decent size hispanic population.

I loved going to the Carlos Club back in the day.  Such a fun little bar.  :)

Headless body in topless bar?


Lol.  Just a bar.  Think 60's/70's style lounge.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phishrace: FormlessOne: He then, inexplicably, returned,. unarmed...

First he chopped her head off, then he cut his own arms off? Dude is definitely hard core


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really? I'm the first with this one? I am disappoint.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: You ever notice that this happens to women way, way, way, way more often than it happens to men?


You're keeping track?
 
Snotnose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn, I grew up in San Carlos so this got my attention.

But I was in San Diego.

/ it's not on any maps but everyone around knows it
// Lake Murray and Navajo, then northwest.  Patrick Henry HS is San Carlos
/// That blue water tower you can see from Lake Murray and Navajo?  10 y/o me climbed it in the 60s.
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"an obviously deceased female"

I guess so. She ain't got no head.

"shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene"

Why would you go back?!
 
Rob4127
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Fark user image 504x695]


He was the most famous product of the High school I attended.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, I really need to see which streaming app has this.  I don't even remember that scene, and I watched it a lot when it hit cable, but it's probably been 30 years since I've seen it.  The VHS I taped it off of Showtime on is probably still at my dad's.

JFC, Hudson Hawk is 31 years old...
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some people need to learn to move the fark on.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

