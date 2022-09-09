 Skip to content
(Vice)   Jim Watkins (8chan/Qanon) tried to save Kiwi Farms from oblivion. Now 8kun, Kiwi Farms, AND Daily Stormer have been BTFO and are offline. And Nothing Of Value Was Lost trifecta now official   (vice.com) divider line
45
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In honor of these grave losses, let us all bow our heads for a minute of solemn flatulence...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is one of the greatest days in internet history.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👀
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean a conspiracy theory / child porn site went down? Should happen every farking day.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig farmers need a real beatdown
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to look up what BTFO means. You kids and your acronyms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance to all the haters and pedo scumbags.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me a long time to decipher that headline.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people whom I hesitate to call "acquaintances" much less "friends" who insist this is a violation of free speech.

And they don't even live in the USA.

Yet somehow whenever I ask them if they'd mind me posting their daughter's info on a website, that would NOT be free speech.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: It took me a long time to decipher that headline.


I kept trying to figure out what Bachman-Turner Overdrive had to do with the story.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is one of the greatest days in internet history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least they have hell to look forward to.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I used to be a member of Kiwifarms. I joined up because I was fascinated by Chris Chan. And yes, I recognize that makes me complicit in their harassment in some capacity... Especially since I'll wholly admit that I did derive some amusement from Chris Chan's antics.

But I would up leaving Kiwifarms because, more than anything, I wanted to actually discuss Chris Chan. Like, discuss their disability, and what kind of help a person like them would even need, and the general attitude over there was "lol Chris poops themselves" and "Chris just needs to get over themselves, get off welfare, and get a real job!"

So, yeah, fark those guys lol
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lim is Monster Puppet, Epik! lulz
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"By forcing Moon to continue to jump through hoops just to keep it online and disrupting its operation, Kiwi Farms' power to target individuals has been taken away-or as Sorrenti describes it, made "completely impotent." "

Zing!

Not that an incel has any use for a working pecker anyway.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.


Really?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When Cloudflare pulled its support for Kiwi Farms, Watkins offered to provide Kiwi Farms protection from cyberattacks through a company called VanwaTech, in which Watkins is involved in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Socrofece
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is Encyclopedia Dramatica still a thing?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
anyone have the CliffsNotes version of what the hell is all this?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lesson: Don't fark with trans communities. We know pain, and we will share it with you.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.


If you've learned anything from the last six years of American politics, it should be that not all Nazis dress in denim overalls, have SA tattoos and marry their sisters. The polite racists just keep their views under wraps in polite company.

It's like speeding on the highway. You don't want to be the only car driving over the limit, but when half the people on the highway are pushing 90, you don't feel so anxious about driving 80.
 
clovercat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sawbux: Pig farmers need a real beatdown


They may get a bad rap but at least they point out their products don't contain plant protein.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cluckles: vilesithknight: Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.

Really?


Ya, when was it ever true that White Nationalism only appealed to poor people?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: anyone have the CliffsNotes version of what the hell is all this?


There's a website called KiwiFarms that harasses and doxxes people who they find they don't like. One target is a transgender streamer. She gets Doxxed at her home in Canada, flees to N. Ireland and still gets attacked. She goes online and starts a campaign to get the site to stop being supported by CloudFlare, a company that provides protection from DDOS attacks to websites.

After a pressure campaign, CloudFlare withdrew their services, and now is running from shady replacement service to shady replacement service trying to stay online, and mostly failing. Most recently, another company that tried to offer them services was taken down, and they also offered the same services to the Daily Stormer, a Neo-Nazi website. And now they're both down.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently they are all slowly moving to NextDoor dot com.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Socrofece: Is Encyclopedia Dramatica still a thing?


RationalWiki says it is... but I'm not going to go any closer with my computer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kiwi Farms, a far-right hate forum,

LOL yeah sure. "Far".
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: anyone have the CliffsNotes version of what the hell is all this?

There's a website called KiwiFarms that harasses and doxxes people who they find they don't like. One target is a transgender streamer. She gets Doxxed at her home in Canada, flees to N. Ireland and still gets attacked. She goes online and starts a campaign to get the site to stop being supported by CloudFlare, a company that provides protection from DDOS attacks to websites.

After a pressure campaign, CloudFlare withdrew their services, and now is running from shady replacement service to shady replacement service trying to stay online, and mostly failing. Most recently, another company that tried to offer them services was taken down, and they also offered the same services to the Daily Stormer, a Neo-Nazi website. And now they're both down.


The thing that's frustrating about CloudFlare withdrawing service, is they only started doing it after KiwiFarms started issuing bomb threats, and put out kind of a victim blamey public statement about it.

It sucks that so many platform holders, service providers, hosts, etc, etc, are full of mediocre centrist white dudes who cannot understand what alt-right harassment looks like because the concept is abstract to them, so they always try to play the role of impartial mediators between trans people just trying to exist, and dipshiats that have a problem with that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Cluckles: vilesithknight: Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.

Really?

Ya, when was it ever true that White Nationalism only appealed to poor people?


It never was, but the rich ones hide behind money and business and appearances, and typically will not risk saying or doing anything blatant. At least until we had Twitter and Tik-Tok.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to some posters here, not allowing those people to have a voice really means that you are a "tankie diot" who thinks Ukraine should be subjugated or something.


Yeah, I don't get it either, probably because I'm not a crack smoking moron.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Lesson: Don't fark with trans communities. We know pain, and we will share it with you.


As well you should.
 
soupafi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who or what is a Kiwi Farms?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: vilesithknight: Daily Stormer is still a thing? Dude who started it grew up well off in a lilly-white Columbus suburb called Westerville. How his upbringing led him to become so angry, and become a literal nazi, is beyond me. He's a huge embarrassment to our already embarrassed state. I hope his site is offline forever.

If you've learned anything from the last six years of American politics, it should be that not all Nazis dress in denim overalls, have SA tattoos and marry their sisters. The polite racists just keep their views under wraps in polite company.

It's like speeding on the highway. You don't want to be the only car driving over the limit, but when half the people on the highway are pushing 90, you don't feel so anxious about driving 80.


Wolves in sheep clothing. Or, you have the typical, expected loudmouths, and the quieter, scheming nuts that dress up nice and are gentile. What brings them out? Religion and alcohol. 10am when mass ends and roasted by noon? Oh here we go...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good, but they will probably just come back as something else, something worse and go back to business as usual.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: It sucks that so many platform holders, service providers, hosts, etc, etc, are full of mediocre centrist white dudes who cannot understand what alt-right harassment looks like because the concept is abstract to them, so they always try to play the role of impartial mediators between trans people just trying to exist, and dipshiats that have a problem with that.


Centrist? I figured they were libertarian tech bros. Freeze peach!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Good, but they will probably just come back as something else, something worse and go back to business as usual.


Might as well just do nothing then.
 
ryant123
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

soupafi: Who or what is a Kiwi Farms?


No idea. In CA kiwi would suggest a fruit growing ranch. But change Farms to Pharms and now you are a weed grow op. Kiwi fruit is green, however.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: In honor of these grave losses, let us all bow our heads for a minute of solemn flatulence...


And now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he dies horribly. 

Qanon and Child Porn is his legacy. He's to the internet what Thomas Midgley Jr. was to the internet. But he did all that damage on purpose.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
not to defend them because they [kiwifarms] are a huge pile of festering donkey shiat, but chris chan would probably not have been arrested had it not been for their trolling. there are other legitimately horrible people on the internet that they stalk / harass / troll as well. Certainly doesn't make them right in any way and their methods are abhorrent.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Kiwi Farms, a far-right hate forum,

LOL yeah sure. "Far".


Yes, yes they are. Watch a thread long enough and you'll see the use of (((these))) and other dog whistles.

They are actively stalking people, and most of those people tend to be LGBT folks or people with a left-leaning opinion. While there are your garden variety idiots on there you will see folks on there making sure to keep steering the matter to a straight up Stormfront elevator pitch.
 
