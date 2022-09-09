 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dear Ms. Manners, when someone doesn't thank me for holding the door for them, is it enough to pull a gun or does honor demand that I actually shoot them?   (nypost.com) divider line
42
1091 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


I'm going to have to side with the feminists on this one, pointing a gun at a lady for a lack of manners is a teensy weensy bit misogynistic.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
didn't take long for comments incel-ebration of feminism
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's my ham sandwich?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charged with Interfering with a cop.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society B*TCH!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm old, but I just don't understand why you would fark up your life because somebody didn't say thank you.
Are people so bored and tired of life they don't care where they spend it; home, prison,  what ever?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


Never in my entire life been "crapped on" or even admonished for holding a door for anyone - they mostly just say thanks, or sometimes just breeze through.  Either is fine

/know a total of one human that was asked to please not do that by one specific woman
//because it was something her dad used to do and she hated her dad with good reason
///other than that absolutely zero farking nada
////you're talking Rush Limbaugh level outlier horseshiat is what I'm saying here
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not understand people who complain because someone else didn't say "thank you" for holding the door open.

If you're going to get butthurt if someone doesn't say thank you then DON'T DO IT.  If being kind without a reward isn't your thing then don't.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we cover this several weeks ago?

Anyway, I have a game I like to play, which is where if I see someone coming towards a door I'm at, I'll open and hold it when they're ridiculously far away, just to see what they'll do.  Some will start to jog or run towards me and breathlessly say thanks as they get there, some will just move normally and say thanks, some will let out a sarcastic thanks or will glare at me.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


Which they would've had every right to do, grandpa. In your world, if he didn't open the door for them they'd accuse him of assaulting them. The only thing that sucks about people like you being 'replaced' is that you won't personally get to see it.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only do this if you are Rick James....

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


...beeotch.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you pull a gun on someone for not holding a door?

I'm looking at you, Ohio.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I know I'm old, but I just don't understand why you would fark up your life because somebody didn't say thank you.
Are people so bored and tired of life they don't care where they spend it; home, prison,  what ever?


Your life is already farked if you have the kind of impulses this guy has.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't hold doors open for people anymore because I have learned that a lot of women don't actually like having strange men wait for them at doors and then follow them into buildings. Sure, I will grab a door if it's about to slam shut on someone or if they genuinely need help. But as a matter of course, I think it's better to signal that I am not a physical threat to the person behind me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.


When they say thank you, the proper response is :"What? No blow job?"
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me while I whip this out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.

When they say thank you, the proper response is :"What? No blow job?"


You gotta buy them dinner
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson that Late Stage Capitalism teaches is that everything is transactional.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


I swear I'm not making this up

I girl I dated freshman year of college would not allow men to hold doors for her, even me when out on a date.  She would stay put on her side of the door until the holder gave up, wait for it to close, then open the door and walk through, usually with a sarcastic jab like "didn't think I could do it myself?"

We did not date for very long
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Anyway, I have a game I like to play, which is where if I see someone coming towards a door I'm at, I'll open and hold it when they're ridiculously far away, just to see what they'll do.  Some will start to jog or run towards me and breathlessly say thanks as they get there, some will just move normally and say thanks, some will let out a sarcastic thanks or will glare at me.


More than once I've been the other person in that situation, and rather than hurry up to get to the open door I pulled out my phone and turned away to take an imaginary call. I'm not sprinting across a parking lot just because some rando is feeling moderately benevolent.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I swear I'm not making this up

I girl I dated freshman year of college would not allow men to hold doors for her, even me when out on a date.  She would stay put on her side of the door until the holder gave up, wait for it to close, then open the door and walk through, usually with a sarcastic jab like "didn't think I could do it myself?"

We did not date for very long


Blech. If you dated twice it was too long.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about Family Dollar is that it's so convenient and casual.  I don't have to conceal my carry like I'm going to Walmart.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


And these are the same motherfarkers who get pissed and whine when women won't smile or acknowledge them.

Farking psychos.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want people holding the door for me, so therefore I don't hold the door. Golden Rule people.

Once when I hurt my leg and couldn't walk at a normal pace, someone decided to be Canadian and held the door while I was still a good minute from getting there. I finally limped through the door and he gave a sarcastic, "Just take your time" under his breath.

Look asshat I didn't ask you to hold a door. Don't expect some forced niceties from me. Hope I ruined your day, dick.
 
KB202
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.


Depends. I've had normal considerate people hold the open when they happened to pass through just ahead of me and I said thank you.
I've also had jerks run to open a door I did not need them to open, just to make a big show of "chivalry" and try to make me think I'm obligated to say thank you.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.


I very nicely held open a door for a woman and she screamed "I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND!" then started blowing a rape whistle while doing an interpretive dance.

People came up to me and said "Sir, sir, that was a very nice thing you tried to do and she was so nasty to you! Very unfair!" Many people said this without me asking, some of them had tears in their eyes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.

I very nicely held open a door for a woman and she screamed "I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND!" then started blowing a rape whistle while doing an interpretive dance.

People came up to me and said "Sir, sir, that was a very nice thing you tried to do and she was so nasty to you! Very unfair!" Many people said this without me asking, some of them had tears in their eyes.


How big were these people?  Would you say that they were the biggest that anyone had ever seen?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [img.ifunny.co image 850x872]


Chris Rock provided the correct answer decades ago.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: TWX: Anyway, I have a game I like to play, which is where if I see someone coming towards a door I'm at, I'll open and hold it when they're ridiculously far away, just to see what they'll do.  Some will start to jog or run towards me and breathlessly say thanks as they get there, some will just move normally and say thanks, some will let out a sarcastic thanks or will glare at me.

More than once I've been the other person in that situation, and rather than hurry up to get to the open door I pulled out my phone and turned away to take an imaginary call. I'm not sprinting across a parking lot just because some rando is feeling moderately benevolent.


Holding a door open for someone who is a half mile away, is a type of passive aggression, much like the assholes that like to tell Black people and women they need to "smile more," if they want human respect from the dominant culture.
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hold doors for everyone. Im an equal opportunity oppressor.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Parthenogenetic: Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.

I very nicely held open a door for a woman and she screamed "I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND!" then started blowing a rape whistle while doing an interpretive dance.

People came up to me and said "Sir, sir, that was a very nice thing you tried to do and she was so nasty to you! Very unfair!" Many people said this without me asking, some of them had tears in their eyes.

How big were these people?  Would you say that they were the biggest that anyone had ever seen?


Very big, strong men. I am 6'3" and 239 pounds and they were bigger than me. Very rugged, manly, probably never cried before in their lives. They were very kind to me, so polite. Like I tried to be, but not any more.  Not if they're gonna be like that, so rude. That's what's wrong now, the canceling and the critical theories. All lives matter, I like to say. All lives, like the beautiful babies who aren't even born. Very sad. Tragic.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Rapmaster2000: bingethinker: These days he's lucky she didn't crap all over him for being "paternalistic" or "misogynistic" for holding the door open for a woman.

I do this about 5 times a week and not once has that happened.  You need a better excuse for your lack of manners.

I very nicely held open a door for a woman and she screamed "I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND!" then started blowing a rape whistle while doing an interpretive dance.

People came up to me and said "Sir, sir, that was a very nice thing you tried to do and she was so nasty to you! Very unfair!" Many people said this without me asking, some of them had tears in their eyes.


But still no sex from the girl for whom you held the door, I assume?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The stupid part was: It was an automatic door.
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hold the door for people, both men and women, if their hands are full, if they appear to need assistance or if I just feel like it.

What I don't appreciate are self-absorbed people who drop the door closed on you when you are two steps behind them.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Barricaded Gunman: TWX: Anyway, I have a game I like to play, which is where if I see someone coming towards a door I'm at, I'll open and hold it when they're ridiculously far away, just to see what they'll do.  Some will start to jog or run towards me and breathlessly say thanks as they get there, some will just move normally and say thanks, some will let out a sarcastic thanks or will glare at me.

More than once I've been the other person in that situation, and rather than hurry up to get to the open door I pulled out my phone and turned away to take an imaginary call. I'm not sprinting across a parking lot just because some rando is feeling moderately benevolent.

Holding a door open for someone who is a half mile away, is a type of passive aggression, much like the assholes that like to tell Black people and women they need to "smile more," if they want human respect from the dominant culture.


I've never held a door for someone half a mile a way.  I think furthest out someone's been is a hundred-fifty feet.

And anyone could be subject to it.  Sex, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, doesn't matter.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rfenster: I hold the door for people, both men and women, if their hands are full, if they appear to need assistance or if I just feel like it.

What I don't appreciate are self-absorbed people who drop the door closed on you when you are two steps behind them.


I will make one exception, places where badge-access is a thing and 'tailgating' is against the rules.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: The lesson that Late Stage Capitalism teaches is that everything is transactional.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: I've never held a door for someone half a mile a way.  I think furthest out someone's been is a hundred-fifty feet.


If you're half a football field away, holding an open door for a total stranger with an expectant look on your face, that is definitely some passive-aggressive behavior, right there.
 
