(Some Guy)   Maybe next time don't get into an argument over Ukraine with a cab driver from a country that also has first-hand experience with Russian "tourists"   (oc-media.org) divider line
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Georgia, American films, taxi driver, Amiran Bokuchava, Russia, Jury, Not proven  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was it this guy?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, these Ugly Russians (and Ugly Chinese) are managing to even one up the classic Ugly Americans.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Man, these Ugly Russians (and Ugly Chinese) are managing to even one up the classic Ugly Americans.


I feel like Americans have a better reputation than we think. A lot of foreigners have said we seem like nice people. They seem pleasantly surprised when they visit here.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Mr.Insightful: Man, these Ugly Russians (and Ugly Chinese) are managing to even one up the classic Ugly Americans.

I feel like Americans have a better reputation than we think. A lot of foreigners have said we seem like nice people. They seem pleasantly surprised when they visit here.


I got downright enthusiastic welcomes in Morocco, although to be fair that was during the Obama years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukraine is weak
Youtube teSXcJlpMl8
Just because
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It turns out, a government and their people can have differing views. Whoulda thunk it?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Mr.Insightful: Man, these Ugly Russians (and Ugly Chinese) are managing to even one up the classic Ugly Americans.

I feel like Americans have a better reputation than we think. A lot of foreigners have said we seem like nice people. They seem pleasantly surprised when they visit here.


In the Czech Republic, they definitely prefer Americans over Germans, Brits, and Russians.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Mr.Insightful: Man, these Ugly Russians (and Ugly Chinese) are managing to even one up the classic Ugly Americans.

I feel like Americans have a better reputation than we think. A lot of foreigners have said we seem like nice people. They seem pleasantly surprised when they visit here.


Foreigners visiting America always act pleasantly surprised, because we get taught that doing otherwise might get us killed by some nut with a gun!

Be nice if both of our nations could learn to remember that we're different countries when travelling though.  The curse of being neighbours.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This reminds me of the time some smug sneering canadians were in my uber and asked me to turn down the Toby Keith. Well, a gun in their face got them to shut up damn quick.
 
