Principal knocks down a special needs student, on video. So he's being punished by *checks notes* being appointed vice principal at another school?
posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 12:25 PM



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, WTF?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Principals are like Catholic priests: they just get rotated out to someplace where they're not known
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://edsource.org/updates/fresno-unified-releases-video-showing-principal-assaulting-special-needs-student

Police Chief Paco Balderrama told reporters he only learned of the incident two days ago, after a Fresno Bee reporter asked for information on the case... The chief said there were "system failures" in how long it took to get to his attention.

Of course: it wasn't long enough. "Never" is the preferred timeframe.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No, they want to know about it, because he wants his officers to get in on some special needs child abuse. They're pissed they missed an opportunity to taze and beat a kid.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He seems nice...
🙄
 
squidloe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And none of the other adults there restrained this guy. The backpack guy seems totally fine watching a boy get assaulted by an adult.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Greil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teachers get sharted on. Admins just get treated like cops.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing they haven't armed staff and teachers at that school!
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But the student disrespected the principal. Remember, "if you don't respect me, I won't respect you."


/Of course, "respect" has two meanings in this usage
//"If you don't treat me like an authority figure, I won't treat you like a human being."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dodo David
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From https://abc30.com/former-fresno-unified-principal-child-abuse-brian-vollhardt-abusing-student/12211270/

"Golden Plains Unified administrators told Action News late Thursday they found out about the incident Wednesday and saw the video on Thursday with everyone else.

They placed Vollhardt on administrative leave the same day.

He's also scheduled in court for arraignment later this month."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope the parents file an assault charge.

He needs to sit his ass in jail for a bit.

And then never be able to work around children again.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The kid had it coming.  He told him Chicago style pizza is better than New York style.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know it's recently overused but....   this seems like a place for a "for the love of god arrest somebody" meme.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He disrespected my authoritah. I had to act. You let one get away with it and they'll all be doing it. And then what will we have? Chaos, that's what. That 5th grader had to be taught a lesson he wouldn't forget.
 
wild9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the boy didn't need a helmet before, looks like he might need one now.
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When you work with children part of your job is being a good example. If you have to use violence or corporal punishment the lesson is that is acceptable.

Timmy why did you punch Bobby? Because he called me a name so I did like principal Smith showed.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, I guess he landed on his feet.  (Unlike the kid)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Fresno.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
son, your momma really cares about your education


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, what did the kid say to get that reaction?
 
someonelse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My guess, which the link upthread seems to confirm, is his new job didn't know about this until the clip came out. Not sure if they could have known about it before that, if no action was taken.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's not be too rash here. There was no audio. We have no idea what kind of shiat that kid was saying.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

joeskunk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Displayed 30 of 30 comments

