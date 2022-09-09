 Skip to content
(NBC News)   There are a lot of reasons to join the army. This was one of them   (nbcnews.com) divider line
40
    United States Army, Fort Bragg, Killian M. Ryan  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nonono!

You're wanting the National Guard in a Red state.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nonono!

You're wanting the National Guard in a Red state.


I don't know.  They used to use the US military to shoot strikers and veterans, so it sort of makes sense.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing new..
Right wing racists get trained by the US military, then become 'law enforcement' officers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 559x800]

Nothing new..
Right wing racists get trained by the US military, then become 'law enforcement' officers.


Really, really, really, really need left-wing Death Squads in this country. So many uniformed Nazis to be dealt with.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 559x800]

Nothing new..
Right wing racists get trained by the US military, then become 'law enforcement' officers.

Really, really, really, really need left-wing Death Squads in this country. So many uniformed Nazis to be dealt with.


Agreed.
And I want to design the uniforms.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Killian

What an apt name
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Organization that exists to turn people into killers shocked that an aspiring killer joined.
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Geez, all he needed to say was "foreigners" or "America's enemies" and he would have been fine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Join the Air Force and get in to nukes.  Maybe you'll never kill, but maybe you'll kill billions!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses....
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guess he'll just become a cop now.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Being less than a full-throated supporter of the military and police can make you a target of personnel from the military and the police.  This, among other reasons, is why white supremacy has been routinely covered up or ignored in so many places for generations.


/and why we have the highest prison population and a *ridiculously high percentage of minority inmates
//*we literally deserve to be ridiculed as a nation for this
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Killian

What an apt name


Came to say this; what exactly did Mr. and Mrs. Ryan have in mind?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like the police force would give better practical experience for his chosen endeavors.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ryan "was separated from the Army for serious misconduct," the statement said.

I hate these HR terms, it should say he was fired from the Army! Or better, his KKK/Neo-Nazi ass was put in front of a firing squad!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 559x800]

Nothing new..
Right wing racists get trained by the US military, then become 'law enforcement' officers.

Really, really, really, really need left-wing Death Squads in this country. So many uniformed Nazis to be dealt with.


According to right-wing lunatic paranoia, they already exist and are lurking everywhere. ONE COULD BE BEHIND YOU RIGHT NOW!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing good comes from guys named Killian, just ask Pepper Potts
 
LL316
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing that surprises me is that he might get in trouble for it.
 
xalres
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not really shocking. What's worrying is that they feel comfortable enough to say shiat like this.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Guess he'll just become a cop now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stationed at Ft. Bragg, a base named after Confederate General & prominent slave-owner Braxton Bragg.  You know the significance wasn't lost on this racist POS, which is why we need to rename these things.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Guess he'll just become a cop now.


Doh!  You beat me to it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude lied about hanging out with and communicating with his father, a felon, on his security application. Cost him his security clearance.

TFG's son in law lied more than 20 times about his associations with foreign agents, loans and business dealings with foreign banks etc. his assets and his debts and still managed to have access to top secret information.

TFG gets caught lying about keeping highly classified documents in the basement of his golf course.

Lets see who gets put in front a judge first, the Army Spc or TFG and his family.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All I know is that I finally get to shoot somebody
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 559x800]

Nothing new..
Right wing racists get trained by the US military, then become 'law enforcement' officers.

Really, really, really, really need left-wing Death Squads in this country. So many uniformed Nazis to be dealt with.

Agreed.
And I want to design the uniforms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huma474
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See, I don't think the FBI should be involved with this guy. He should have been allowed to go out on the motar range and be used for target practice. now he's just going to go into prison, be inducted in the Aryan Nation and then start training more psychos.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 468x554]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Killian

What an apt name


Different context, but yeah...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Guess he'll just become a cop now.


I don't think anyone can become a LEO anywhere with a dishonorable discharge, can they?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Killian?

/There's your problem
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: Thoreny: Killian

What an apt name

Different context, but yeah...[Fark user image 178x144]


Would also like a word with this dude...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The future doesn't look so bright for his little brother Rapeian, either.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plenty of Americans fighting in Ukraine just because they want to shoot some Russians.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: All I know is that I finally get to shoot somebody


Lighten up, Francis
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Killian

What an apt name


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: All I know is that I finally get to shoot somebody


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Killian

What an apt name


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Ex-soldier said he enlisted in the Army to become 'more proficient in killing' Black people, authorities allege.."

Nothing to bragg about.

/I'll see myself out
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CivilizedTiger: pastramithemosterotic: All I know is that I finally get to shoot somebody

Lighten up, Francis


*shakes tiny fist*
 
