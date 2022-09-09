 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Covid babies aren't hitting their milestones. Couldn't be the brain eating, microvasculature destroying virus. Must have been the lockdowns that never actually happened
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Setting us up for the extinction virus in 5 generations
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been the 3, 4, 6-pack, I dunno, but look at the mess they're in...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Setting us up for the extinction virus in 5 generations


No, everybody will just be mute.  Then the apes will take over.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: vudukungfu: Setting us up for the extinction virus in 5 generations

No, everybody will just be mute.  Then the apes will take over.


do you mean conservatives will finally shut the fark up?

..... this might be worth it
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: vudukungfu: Setting us up for the extinction virus in 5 generations

No, everybody will just be mute.  Then the apes will take over.


When Old Man Winter rolls around, the apes will simply freeze to death.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think they're barely able to communicate now, wait until they get older and on social media
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid? Maybe.
Crappy parents? Definitely.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be the vaccines they didn't get.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be like leaded gasoline and responsible for hateful stupidity in yet another generation
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor!  Why isn't my baby nursing?

Cause you're a dude and your baby's a dingo.

That's cause the fence broke between the day car and Dingo Breeders.  All the babies are dingos now.  I blame Covid.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone considered that the masks might be the problem?

I mean, they are not, but I am certain that some conspiracy theorists will be considering it.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Can you just not be a farking moron for like one day?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you're 2 year-old isn't talking enough?  Enjoy that.  By the time they're 3, they won't ever shut up.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher here.  It's like every kid is 2 years behind.  I also work with college kids, and they're behind, too.  Not just academically, but no social skills.  We're in an almost-purple state, so no lockdowns after that initial 3 months.  This is just parents not taking any of the slack that schools did not provide.  A lot of districts went with no extracurriculars, and parents just gave up with any conversation, homework help or encouragement, or home learning.  It really shows.  We are well and truly farked.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Has anyone considered that the masks might be the problem?

I mean, they are not, but I am certain that some conspiracy theorists will be considering it.


A few posts above yours.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's to say? A bunch of dumb azz hillbillies decided wearing a face diaper and getting vaccinated was something they just wouldn't do to help during the worst part of the pandemic. I wouldn't talk to these MFers either.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if it is the virus, its pretty easy to extrapolate the data and determine how many of these kids or their parents had covid either prior to, or during pregnancy.

Obviously these kids wouldn't have been in a serious academic environment during the whole thing, even a good daycare wouldn't have been introducing much to the kids until they were a year and a half old.

But there is absolutely an impact that socialization and just living a normal life had on these kids.

That isn't coming from someone who denies covid, is against vaccines, or anything else.

We farked up big time with how we handled this with kids. Its going to be felt for a generation or two.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mediaho: Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Can you just not be a farking moron for like one day?


https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5948037

If Canadian researchers are saying it's a problem, it's a problem. Guess who happens to fit in that segment of population during the switch from eyes to mouths?

Covid babies.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Covid? Maybe.
Crappy parents? Definitely.


Sounds more to me like the real reason is lack of educational facilities because of lockdowns--because of the pandemic-- but you go the OK boomer route, it makes for a more lively thread.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockdowns happened where I live and it was a small disaster for schooling. Most kids didn't ever want to go back and now they have to figure out how to function in that environment.

Not that I regret or disagree with the lockdown, but you're fooling yourself if you think it didn't have a lasting impact.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jake Havechek: vudukungfu: Setting us up for the extinction virus in 5 generations

No, everybody will just be mute.  Then the apes will take over.

do you mean conservatives will finally shut the fark up?

..... this might be worth it


No, I think the statement was that they'll take over.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯



If people had actually done those things for a month, we wouldn't be here two years later looking at a yearly covid vaccine you fragile tit.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


If people had actually done those things for a month, we wouldn't be here two years later looking at a yearly covid vaccine you fragile tit.


They certainly denied covid's existence for over two years.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want hot wings
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: This is just parents not taking any of the slack that schools did not provide.  A lot of districts went with no extracurriculars, and parents just gave up with any conversation, homework help or encouragement, or home learning.  It really shows.  We are well and truly farked.


Yup, wife is an educator dealing with special needs kids. Everything is measured in regression at this point, not lack of growth, and for some kids that regression goes back to pre-covid times.

Hell, we have everything we could possibly have needed during the time my kid was virtual. Private space for her, all the materials and tools she could possibly need, our kid is sharp and doesn't have any learning issues, 2 educated parents who could dedicate whatever time whenever it was needed, one with a specialty in education.....and we still noticed some gaps (and i'm sure did some damage along the way with the way she learned certain things at a core age).

Because neither of us are actually school teachers and she wasn't learning in a peer environment.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I think we're learning is that a lot of parents apparently don't spend any time with their kids when they're babies and toddlers - reading to them, playing with them, etc... Tossing them in front of a TV while you scroll on your phone for hours at a time isn't helping them.
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Maybe if we had ALL just cooperated and all done it together and faithfully for a few weeks we could have been open without the need for masking this whole time.

The reason masking mandates lasted so long is because conservative plague rats chanting "i needs mAh herkut!" kept the pandemic going far longer than it needed to.

We have friends in New Zealand that were living their life fully open and unmasked while our hospitals were shutting down elective surgeries because the ICUs and wards were full of MAGAts with COVID.

So that's on you and your ilk.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


If people had actually done those things for a month, we wouldn't be here two years later looking at a yearly covid vaccine you fragile tit.


I think a 3 month lockdown was the time necessary for eradication, but otherwise, spot on.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying since the start of this that I couldn't wait to see the resulting data in a year, 5 years, 10 years, 25 years, etc. Not excited for the data, just that I knew it would be ... very interesting.

Well. Here comes the data.
:(
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh bummer.

I misspoke.

Here comes the science.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Lockdowns happened where I live and it was a small disaster for schooling. Most kids didn't ever want to go back and now they have to figure out how to function in that environment.

Not that I regret or disagree with the lockdown, but you're fooling yourself if you think it didn't have a lasting impact.


We are having a problem here, which had lockdowns, with teams being able to field fall sports teams, because a bunch of kids just were like fark it when it came to schooling over the last 2 years and didn't make eligibility, even though just showing up on zoom every so often was all you needed to do.

The kids that are, and will be hit hardest by this were the ones who were borderline to begin with.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: mediaho: Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Can you just not be a farking moron for like one day?

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5948037

If Canadian researchers are saying it's a problem, it's a problem. Guess who happens to fit in that segment of population during the switch from eyes to mouths?

Covid babies.


That was a nearly incoherent article.  You do you.  People weren't wearing masks at home while interacting with their kids unless they were covid positive, and then that lasted for a week.  Way to completely fark up any degree of understanding.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: What I think we're learning is that a lot of parents apparently don't spend any time with their kids when they're babies and toddlers - reading to them, playing with them, etc... Tossing them in front of a TV while you scroll on your phone for hours at a time isn't helping them.


Likley the same parents who are banning books by black authors.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people close to this were pointing this out in the early days of the pandemic, and were shouted down because we apparently didn't care about teachers or were republicans or something. Pretty much every organization centered around kids health and education was screaming that schools being closed was doing far more damage to kids than covid could possibly do.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe only the stupidest people were dumb enough to have a baby during a global pandemic
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in Jersey are becoming less verbal and this is supposed to be a problem?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Has anyone considered that the masks might be the problem?

I mean, they are not, but I am certain that some conspiracy theorists will be considering it.


I honestly was curious about the socialization of babies during all of it. They didn't see anyone's faces except their family.  That cannot be a good thing.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal balance. You had a decades of being told college is the way to go. More education. In all that time, ditches have been undug. Time to tip the scale back. Sure we can't make them mine coal anymore. But maybe they can work on docks and get shipping back to the way it should be.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dimensio: Has anyone considered that the masks might be the problem?

I mean, they are not, but I am certain that some conspiracy theorists will be considering it.

I honestly was curious about the socialization of babies during all of it. They didn't see anyone's faces except their family.  That cannot be a good thing.


Sounds like deep rural America.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk brain chips for all of them, jacked directly into their next generation Nintendo Switches.

Boom.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: People in Jersey are becoming less verbal and this is supposed to be a problem?


The problem is we are using our hands even more when talking, and its leading to chronic fatigue issues and carpal tunnel.

Our chiropractors and acupuncturists are on the verge of being overwhelmed because nobody is taking this seriously.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: Teacher here.  It's like every kid is 2 years behind.  I also work with college kids, and they're behind, too.  Not just academically, but no social skills.  We're in an almost-purple state, so no lockdowns after that initial 3 months.  This is just parents not taking any of the slack that schools did not provide.  A lot of districts went with no extracurriculars, and parents just gave up with any conversation, homework help or encouragement, or home learning.  It really shows.  We are well and truly farked.


Well they can't, they got two jobs and dead grandparents. When anyone lives paycheck to paycheck there's no extra slack that can pick up.

You're a teacher, I wanted to ask. What do you do to make a living?

Lol. But seriously teachers should be paid more, and not have to beg on streets for office supplies.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: If Canadian researchers are saying it's a problem, it's a problem


Demonstrably untrue. Thanks for answering my question.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. kids grappling with mental health crisis made worse by the pandemic
Youtube 7nnb5Jg9fH0


They are also depressed as hell.

Subby, I'm writing to you from Europe where we had multiple, months long lockdowns over 18 months. It didn't stop Covid. Look at China now with their zero Covid policy (it will pop up again, and again)
 
fuserhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Flushing It All Away: Maybe locking people away for two+ years and telling people they have to wear coverings that make reading lips impossible wasn't such a good thing after all?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Maybe if we had ALL just cooperated and all done it together and faithfully for a few weeks we could have been open without the need for masking this whole time.

The reason masking mandates lasted so long is because conservative plague rats chanting "i needs mAh herkut!" kept the pandemic going far longer than it needed to.

We have friends in New Zealand that were living their life fully open and unmasked while our hospitals were shutting down elective surgeries because the ICUs and wards were full of MAGAts with COVID.

So that's on you and your ilk.



You're insane if you think only conservative people extended the pandemic.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: People in Jersey are becoming less verbal and this is supposed to be a problem?


There's got to be a way to tie Democrat Corruption™ into this.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S BECAUSE THEY COULDN'T SEE SMILES!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mental trauma of losing parents and family members might have had a bit more of an effect than being asked to wear a bit of cloth on their face. Just a guess.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/over-105-million-kids-were-orphaned-or-lost-a-caregiver-due-to-covid-19-study/ar-AA11BpHq
 
