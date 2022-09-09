 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Spanish-speaking countries have a problem with Americans insisting they be referred to as Latinx
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five years later, Latinx is not commonly used in Spanish-speaking countries, nor is it used by the majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the U.S.

a spanish friend (as in, her parents emigrated in the 70s works at a private school, and is the chair of the Latino student association (which is a broad umbrella for Mexican, Central American, basically any ethnicity that speaks Spanish.  a few months ago the administrator said she had to start using "Latinx".  she's like "um no.  we've been talking about this term and none of us use it."

"um yeah no."

"Um yeah yes.  we're not diong that , period.  You can come explain your decision to the group if you feel that strongly about it."  needless to say he didn't.

/why yes, he happens to be White.  that's the issue i see.  Latinos are not using this stupid word, non-Latinos pushing on us (part Mexican).  Wife hates this term as well (Mexican).
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are you even supposed to say 'latinx' out loud? Is it "Latin ex" or "la-tinx"

I have heard exactly zero of my latino friends or acquaintances use the word, but that's only maybe 20 people or so.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. Just tell me what you want to be called. It seems that every term has some issues.

So, hmm, maybe we just give up on trying to use one word to describe a region that comprises dozens of nationalities and cultures?
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a few Farkers who are going to be outraged about this. I can't wait!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Stop trying to make Latinx happen.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latin folks asking "we need a gender-neutral term for Latin people?".
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is right up there with referring to Blacks as African-Americans, even it they're living in England.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like every now and then this racist topic has to be greenlit into a shiatty thread.

Thanks, Fark!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latinx originated in Spanish-speaking academia in the early 2000s. It then got adopted by American academia, which is heavily white. As a result, you see a lot of white academics pushing Latinx in uncomfortable ways, as described in this article and thread.

But it's also important to note where it came from and to note that Spanish-speaking academia has different attitudes on race and gender than Spanish-speaking countries in general.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess: an article from conservatives trying to punch at liberal academics?

/did not read
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't care. Just tell me what you want to be called. It seems that every term has some issues.

So, hmm, maybe we just give up on trying to use one word to describe a region that comprises dozens of nationalities and cultures?


There in lies the issue.  Uptight white people invented a term they're trying to foist on another ethnic group
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: This is right up there with referring to Blacks as African-Americans, even it they're living in England.


Elon Musk is technically an African-American. He is from Africa and is a US citizen.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Gubbo: I don't care. Just tell me what you want to be called. It seems that every term has some issues.

So, hmm, maybe we just give up on trying to use one word to describe a region that comprises dozens of nationalities and cultures?

There in lies the issue.  Uptight white people invented a term they're trying to foist on another ethnic group


They are done gentrifying their neighborhoods, now they have to gentrify Spanish.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to tell Farkers this too. I was hearing this from Spanish-speaking friends years ago, one of them actually asked me what it meant.

It's typical ham-fisted American, "Let us fix your country for you" BS.

They have a language, it has gender, we should keep our nose out of it.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, it's this article again.  Shiat that means it's probably time for a new boy band to form.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a really good operating system if you just give it a chance.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people will do anything to avoid calling them "Latin Americans".
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also not to thrilled about the coups, puppet dictators, etc.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, they bristle that we call ourselves American because "We're (South/Central/North) American too."

If they're gonna call us Estadounidense for their own pedantic purposes, why shouldn't we call them LatinX for our own pedantic purposes?
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already have a gender neutral term.... Latin.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: This is right up there with referring to Blacks as African-Americans, even it they're living in England.


csb/
I worked with a white guy who was from South Africa.  He reason if he became an American citizen then he would technically be African-American.  We had a good laugh over that one.

Jessie Jackson is the one who pushed African -American.
/csb
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fam is spread out
The Spanish speaking ones from South America just shake their heads at Americans struggles to vocalize their racism without saying they are racist.

I don't even bother to try to explain.

But I may move someday.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark "Latinx" and fark everyone who uses it.  You're all a bunch of farking obnoxious assholes.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be glad we don't call you "Southerners."
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the people I know from the Liberation Theology-preaching priest to my Mexican immigrant best friend who are from Spanish-speaking countries use the term. Granted that isn't a representative sample, but it makes a difference to how I speak to people.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Five years later, Latinx is not commonly used in Spanish-speaking countries, nor is it used by the majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the U.S.

a spanish friend (as in, her parents emigrated in the 70s works at a private school, and is the chair of the Latino student association (which is a broad umbrella for Mexican, Central American, basically any ethnicity that speaks Spanish.  a few months ago the administrator said she had to start using "Latinx".  she's like "um no.  we've been talking about this term and none of us use it."

"um yeah no."

"Um yeah yes.  we're not diong that , period.  You can come explain your decision to the group if you feel that strongly about it."  needless to say he didn't.

/why yes, he happens to be White.  that's the issue i see.  Latinos are not using this stupid word, non-Latinos pushing on us (part Mexican).  Wife hates this term as well (Mexican).


I don't know anyone who uses it.  I've yet to hear it used in the wild out here.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Gubbo: I don't care. Just tell me what you want to be called. It seems that every term has some issues.

So, hmm, maybe we just give up on trying to use one word to describe a region that comprises dozens of nationalities and cultures?

There in lies the issue.  Uptight white people invented a term they're trying to foist on another ethnic group


More condescending than uptight.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is insisting shiat, big farking babies.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: How are you even supposed to say 'latinx' out loud? Is it "Latin ex" or "la-tinx"


You're not; it's just a bullshiat Twitter thing that only sounds good in someone's head.

/The la-tinx (Felis latinus) is an elusive small cat native to the ever-decreasing rainforests of Central and South America. It is nearly extinct in the wild.
//...
///jk, but the fact it's entirely plausible also says something about our priorities.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strongly worded letter: EasilyDistracted: This is right up there with referring to Blacks as African-Americans, even it they're living in England.

Elon Musk is technically an African-American. He is from Africa and is a US citizen.


Charlize Theron!
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a extraordinarily stupid phrase that is more divisive than inclusive
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robv83: We already have a gender neutral term.... Latin.


and here i thought that was a dead language kept alive by religion....
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they get off disagreeing with the woke white people that decided Latinx is what Latinos want to be called?
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people I literally ever hear use the term "latinix" are angry white conservatives who are blowing up a small thing in order to anger other angry, white, conservatives.

Like, does any normal person actually care about this either way?
 
ethasintham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Five years later, Latinx is not commonly used in Spanish-speaking countries, nor is it used by the majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the U.S.

a spanish friend (as in, her parents emigrated in the 70s works at a private school, and is the chair of the Latino student association (which is a broad umbrella for Mexican, Central American, basically any ethnicity that speaks Spanish.  a few months ago the administrator said she had to start using "Latinx".  she's like "um no.  we've been talking about this term and none of us use it."

"um yeah no."

"Um yeah yes.  we're not diong that , period.  You can come explain your decision to the group if you feel that strongly about it."  needless to say he didn't.

/why yes, he happens to be White.  that's the issue i see.  Latinos are not using this stupid word, non-Latinos pushing on us (part Mexican).  Wife hates this term as well (Mexican).


I'm gay and try to be inclusive as possible but I'm always wary of straight and/or white people being outraged on a minority's behalf. This sounds like a solution in search of a problem.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: Meanwhile, they bristle that we call ourselves American because "We're (South/Central/North) American too."

If they're gonna call us Estadounidense for their own pedantic purposes, why shouldn't we call them LatinX for our own pedantic purposes?


That's typical ham-fisted Americanism, too.

We wish we had a cool name like Canada, instead of "United States of America." So even though it's not really our name, we've usurped the name of two continents.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gringo understanding of HS and college-level Spanish is that every noun has an assigned gender, and that any changes need to be made by at the at the royal level in Spain.

Am I wrong?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 220x220]


Oh, hai!  o/

Hedgehogs were brought up the other day and I couldn't help but think of you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no opinion on this...but, being a white male, it's clearly important that everyone be aware of my lack of opinion.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought adding an "x" instantly made it cool, like generation x, x-men, and xbox.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone gets angry at you for calling them latinx, just explain that you couldn't tell if they were a man or a woman. That'll clear it right up.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I thought adding an "x" instantly made it cool, like generation x, x-men, and xbox.


Xbox did it twice with Xbox Series X
 
mercurypig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Latin folks asking "we need a gender-neutral term for Latin people?".


Hispanic?
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: cowgirl toffee: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 220x220]

Oh, hai!  o/

Hedgehogs were brought up the other day and I couldn't help but think of you.


Dang!  I missed it.  :(

<3
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with anything else, don't make assumptions and don't be a dick. That goes for everyone. It's not that much of an effort.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: Fark "Latinx" and fark everyone who uses it.  You're all a bunch of farking obnoxious assholes.


Misplaced anger much?
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, (and this is total supposition, not rooted in research or experience) having a gender binary baked into your language might make it harder for progressive views around gender to take root.

On the other, external imposition of values like this hardly ever works, and even if it did, feels morally dubious at best.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: The only people I literally ever hear use the term "latinix" are angry white conservatives who are blowing up a small thing in order to anger other angry, white, conservatives.

Like, does any normal person actually care about this either way?


Progressives have been pushing this but it is Conservatives fault?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: EasilyDistracted: This is right up there with referring to Blacks as African-Americans, even it they're living in England.

csb/
I worked with a white guy who was from South Africa.  He reason if he became an American citizen then he would technically be African-American.  We had a good laugh over that one.


I remember there was some U.S. high school where the kids voted a South African white girl to be the African-American class representative or something like that ...
 
