 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Of all the things that did happen this week, these actually didn't. Welcome to Fark   (apnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Fake, Sunscreen, Ultraviolet, National Archives, former President Donald Trump, skin cancer, use of ivermectin, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump's request  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Sep 2022 at 3:25 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got laid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I won the megamillions
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a life worth living.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden was not seen eating dinner with TFG at MAL.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Olivia Munn propositioned me.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I made a witty post on Fark.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Olivia Munn propositioned me.


Threatening to call the cops is a sort of proposition, I suppose?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or, all the shiat your aunt Karen posted on FB this week.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I posted in this thread
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Despite false reports of a lover's spat, I remain in a happy relationship with Milana Vayntrub and Margot Robbie.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Social media has made stupid people even more stupid
 
Bazolar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I have a life worth living.


Hey now, come on buddy.  You've been on my favorites list here for a while.  It ain't all bad.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People are still farking that horse dewormer chicken?
 
Bazolar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: there are people who think the sun doesn't cause skin cancer?  Did I wake up in the 80s?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: People are still farking that horse dewormer chicken?


Well I mean would you want to fark a wormy chicken??  EWWW
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like this layout, great way to fact check, while adding a little fun to it...

I found this interesting on the Ivermectin thing:
"Yesterday the National institute of health added Ivermectin to the list of covid treatment," reads one Twitter post with more than 44,000 likes. "Looks like the conspiracy theorist were right and the 'experts' wrong once again."

So who does this person think is running the NIH? Conspiracy theorists? Or experts? Like who made the decision to make the change (That they didn't actually make) that this person is misinterpreting if it wasn't one of the "experts"?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: People are still farking that horse dewormer chicken?


What do you expect? It was a hit with the rubes. As a result, the rubes actually think it works, and the snake oil salesmen still see some money in it.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CLAIM: The sun does not cause cancer and people should stop wearing sunscreen because it is poisonous.

But of course! The screen blocks the testosterone ball treatment. Everyone knows this.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't get high.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This won't stop the MAGAts from ranting about Biden, but now they'll do it while standing in the sun wearing nothing but horse paste.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Hunter Biden was not seen eating dinner with TFG at MAL.


How could he be? He was Hillary's getaway driver after she offed the Queen.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: The phrase comes from a May letter from the National Archives denying Trump's request to delay turning over documents to the FBI.


LOL... the FBI planted the documents i specifically asked to keep for a while.
 
SmokyTheBar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I didn't get high.


Username checks out
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CLAIM: The sun does not cause cancer and people should stop wearing sunscreen because it is poisonous.

Yeah, it's not that the sun doesn't cause cancer, it's that relatively small numbers of people die from the type of cancer caused by it. And the benefits may far outweigh the risks.

This is a pretty decent article on vitamin D, and it does kind of tie into the STEM section article on vitamin D supplementation a few days ago about Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19:

https://www.outsideonline.com/health/wellness/sunscreen-sun-exposure-skin-cancer-science/

Not saying it is the gospel truth, but it is an interesting article.

And that's what I said about the COVID-19 post. It very well could be that supplementation doesn't work, but vitamin D sure seems to play a role in how sick people get if/when they catch it.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The new girl hired where I work looks exactly like Elon Musk. It's farkin' disturbing.

/This really did happen.

//Wish I could take a picture, but that would be even more disturbing, I assume.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The skin cancer thing is true, though. My dermatologist said, while removing chunks of melanoma from my back, that it's a result of eating too much Eisbein & Sauerkraut while living in Germany. Instead of prescribing chemo, he gave me an annual membership to Central Oregon Beer Angels, as only genuine PNW IPA can cure this shiat.

/Shirley 2 : Cancer 0
//fark crustaceans
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.