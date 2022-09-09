 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Local school board invokes rarely-used law that allows them to deny teacher resignations. Let's see how that bold strategy works out for them   (wglt.org) divider line
    More: Amusing, Teacher, Education, school districts, High school, teacher resignations, School, special education teachers weeks, Illinois school district  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, don't accept my resignation, but I ain't coming in.

If you keep paying me that's on you.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Fine, don't accept my resignation, but I ain't coming in.

If you keep paying me that's on you.


They can revoke the teacher's license.  So, not only would you not teach there, you couldn't teach anywhere.  The better solution is to come in, sit down at your desk, open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period.  OR, just teach the kids what is actually important in your subject, without concern for the standardized test the school gives.  The article says this only applies in the school year, not over the summer, so once you reach the end of the school year, powerstaple your letter of resignation to the school superintendent's balls.

Of course, if you are going somewhere outside of Illinois, or that is not a teaching job, just jump straight tot eh powerstapling.

Or, file a lawsuit using the 13th Amendment, and watch The Land of Lincoln have to defend chattel slavery.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The beatings will continue until morale improves.....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With school board support, Unit 5 has referred the two cases to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). A license suspension of up to one year is possible.

Oh no, a tenured teacher in high demand can't teach in Illinois! Whatever will they do?! No choice but to go back to slave conditions or whatever just to be able to keep teaching in Illinois.

/*Eyeroll*
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That'll teach them!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh what. How the fark does that work. They send armed nazi's to drag them to the school?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period

bhphotovideo.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well I hope being drunk and wearing a Speedo doesn't bother anyone.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: SpectroBoy: Fine, don't accept my resignation, but I ain't coming in.

If you keep paying me that's on you.

They can revoke the teacher's license.  So, not only would you not teach there, you couldn't teach anywhere.


The best answer to a teacher shortage is to ensure that qualified teachers can't teach.

Brilliant!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you: The Republican solution to your employment problems.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saint Peter don't call because I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store
-Merle Travis
 
theturbomrt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period

[bhphotovideo.com image 500x500]


God I can *hear* that TV power on
Also LaserDisc or GTFO
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: SpectroBoy: Fine, don't accept my resignation, but I ain't coming in.

If you keep paying me that's on you.

They can revoke the teacher's license.  So, not only would you not teach there, you couldn't teach anywhere.  The better solution is to come in, sit down at your desk, open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period.  OR, just teach the kids what is actually important in your subject, without concern for the standardized test the school gives.  The article says this only applies in the school year, not over the summer, so once you reach the end of the school year, powerstaple your letter of resignation to the school superintendent's balls.

Of course, if you are going somewhere outside of Illinois, or that is not a teaching job, just jump straight tot eh powerstapling.

Or, file a lawsuit using the 13th Amendment, and watch The Land of Lincoln have to defend chattel slavery.


There are always private schools that don't require a license.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're retiring. Not resigning. Then you decided to go back to work after all, somewhere less pro slavery.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the Board of Ed. would object to leaving Special Education students unsupervised.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's my county, baby!  Unit 5 is Normal, IL, where my wife went to school.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And you'll be paid in company money, which can be used to buy teaching supplies at the company store...
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: SpectroBoy: Fine, don't accept my resignation, but I ain't coming in.

If you keep paying me that's on you.

They can revoke the teacher's license.  So, not only would you not teach there, you couldn't teach anywhere.  The better solution is to come in, sit down at your desk, open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period.  OR, just teach the kids what is actually important in your subject, without concern for the standardized test the school gives.  The article says this only applies in the school year, not over the summer, so once you reach the end of the school year, powerstaple your letter of resignation to the school superintendent's balls.

Of course, if you are going somewhere outside of Illinois, or that is not a teaching job, just jump straight tot eh powerstapling.

Or, file a lawsuit using the 13th Amendment, and watch The Land of Lincoln have to defend chattel slavery.


I would just demand a special master be appointed......"hereby"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Uh what. How the fark does that work. They send armed nazi's to drag them to the school?


If only there was an article that someone could link to that explains it in detail....

I guess it will just remain a mystery.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.  Good luck enforcing that ruling, that's the thing about resigning, you can't deny it.

The only way to not let someone resign is called Slavery and we have very specific rules, laws and feelings about that.

So, uh, yeah, good luck with your "Forced to Work" plan ya Nazi.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old and busted: You can't fire me, I quit!

The new WTF-ness: You can't quit, we're not firing you, and if you don't come in to work you lose your teaching license.

/sooooooo purposely do something to get fired then? Show up to work without pants?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Uh what. How the fark does that work. They send armed nazi's to drag them to the school?


If only we had a link that would explain exactly how it works.  Surely then people would just be able to read the link and get an answer.

Too bad Fark doesn't include links with its headlines.  Oh well.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sweet.  Last time I saw that was in the explanation of how Czarist Russia worked with the serfs.

If the serfs were lucky, there was one week in the year where they became free agents and could negotiate better wages and condition at another farm.  That special window could be shut at any time and canceled for the year.

Russia was terrified of the serts all leaving so there were severe penaties.  The migration of serfs meant that if they left, they would have to travel to the fringes of Russian control -- the lawless forbidden zone.  This actually benefited colonization of sparsely populated lands.

So now we have, in English,

"expectation of continued employment" for the school term already would have kicked in, said Baldwin. That's the legal standard that Illinois has in place to allow districts to limit tenured teachers from going from one school district to another during a school year.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: ooooooo purposely do something to get fired then? Show up to work without pants?


Then you are fired for cause and the same thing could happen
 
red230
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they refuse to accept your resignation just imagine how much fun it would be to make them fire you. In history you could start talking about how Christianity ripped off holidays from other religions and how many parts of the Jesus story was stolen verbatim from Horus who's the Egyptian Sun God.  Start teaching the kids about all the times that Christianity just took what worked from other religions and claimed it as their own (like parts from the epic of Gilgamesh). The thing is you'd be teaching undisputable fact and the religious nutters would lose their shiat over it because they can't get rid of you.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: There are always private schools that don't require a license.


And pay accordingly. And don't have union contracts.

Arizona and Florida don't even require a degree anymore, but then again, they also pay diddly-squit and are teeming with parents hell bent on illustrating Dunning Kruger.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Transfer your credential to another state, the one you intend to move to, and then resign. You'll have to explain to your new superintendent and the state DOE that your original credential was suspended, but when you tell them why, they'll almost certainly allow it.

Of course, if you want to stay in state, that means you have to find work outside of the public school system. And when you do that, you probably won't want to go back. So another teacher is lost, and the remaining ones are that much more overworked. Honestly, if you want a fix for this, I'd start by requiring every district worker to spend a week in the classroom, meeting all the requirements they set out for the teachers. Then tell them that they don't get to go back to the district office until the staffing shortage is fixed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Revoking teaching certificates will surely solve the problem.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep.

Teaching really sucks as a profession.  You are basically locked into whatever school district you start teaching for.  If you leave, very rarely will other districts honor your years and you start back at zero.  If you have been teaching 20 years and leave for another school, you could see a significant cut in pay.

Usually, districts honor resignations, but it has been known to be denied.  Technically speaking, you sign a contract, so they can definitely go after your teaching license.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Teachers aren't leaving to go to other schools. They're just quitting and I don't blame them at all.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, so what, we're expected to keep teachers happy and well-equipped for the WHOLE school year? What is this, Castro's Cuba?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd argue suspending someone's teaching license for resigning is considered employer retaliation. That's a federal crime, so good luck getting anyone to enforce it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The key here is to never ask that your resignation be accepted.   Resignation letters should be one sentence written in the active voice.

To:  HR
CC: Boss

I am resigning from School District Derp effective June X, 2302.

Sincerely,

Teachin' Lady


That's it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theturbomrt: ElwoodCuse: open the newspaper, and tell the students they have a free study period

[bhphotovideo.com image 500x500]

God I can *hear* that TV power on
Also LaserDisc or GTFO


Bill Nye: The Science Guy [Original Intro] ᴴᴰ
Youtube UtVJdPfm0F8
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: neongoats: Uh what. How the fark does that work. They send armed nazi's to drag them to the school?

If only there was an article that someone could link to that explains it in detail....

I guess it will just remain a mystery.


Welcome to Fark dot com
 
henryhill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
oh you're refusing to let me quit? guess what i'm teaching for the year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: neongoats: Uh what. How the fark does that work. They send armed nazi's to drag them to the school?

If only there was an article that someone could link to that explains it in detail....

I guess it will just remain a mystery.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

Pretty sneaky...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This week, children, we're going to learn about Nyan cat.
All
Day
Long
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Teaching really sucks as a profession. You are basically locked into whatever school district you start teaching for. If you leave, very rarely will other districts honor your years and you start back at zero. If you have been teaching 20 years and leave for another school, you could see a significant cut in pay.


That Really depends on the state.
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So you can resign when you want just they have the ability to revoke state issued licenses.  I think they should take this farther. Work at the mayor's favorite sandwich shop for $3/hr plus tips go ahead and leave. They'll just revoked your state issued driver's license
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kukukupo: Yep.

Teaching really sucks as a profession.  You are basically locked into whatever school district you start teaching for.  If you leave, very rarely will other districts honor your years and you start back at zero.  If you have been teaching 20 years and leave for another school, you could see a significant cut in pay.

Usually, districts honor resignations, but it has been known to be denied.  Technically speaking, you sign a contract, so they can definitely go after your teaching license.


My wife has a Master's degree in education with a literacy specialization and has been stuck teaching at the same school--Catholic school, unfortunately--for 25 years. Can't switch schools because she'd start at the bottom of the seniority track. She makes half what I make with a Bachelor's degree in a field unrelated to what I do for a living. The "contract" she signs isn't a contract. It's a one-way enforcement agreement. They can release her any time without notice, and without cause. She can only leave with 90 days notice. Complete bullshiat. There is no tenure track. And the fact she isn't Catholic means she's had the Sword of Damocles over her head every year since she started.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"IF YOU LEAVE THEN YOU CAN NEVER TEACH AGAIN!"

Wow, that'll solve your teacher shortage, won't it?
 
