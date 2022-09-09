 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals. It's so obvious, even a Neaderthal like yourself would know this   (theguardian.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously not included in the study: MTG.

Assuming she actually has a detectable brain.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the prevailing science that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals smashed and a good portion of us have Neanderthal genetics?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nephilim vs...

Probably the original genocide that continues today. My pet hypothesis.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Obviously not included in the study: MTG.

Assuming she actually has a detectable brain.


A detectable brain, but I think you're getting the species wrong

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They may have been slower but they were cool enough to be willing to shack up with recent immigrants from Africa. Which is more than we can say for the stupid members of our modern population.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't the prevailing science that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals smashed and a good portion of us have Neanderthal genetics?


The article mentioned that, and called out non-African as having Neanderthal DNA. So it sounds like everyone with the above exception.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't the prevailing science that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals smashed and a good portion of us have Neanderthal genetics?


According to 23 & Me, I have more neanderthal genes in my makeup than 86% of the general population.

And even I know that you can save 15% or more on your car insurance.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love seeing old-school phrenology dressed up like fancy new science.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't the prevailing science that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals smashed and a good portion of us have Neanderthal genetics?


Yes.  But.  It is under 2% at most, and most people have less than a percent, so the contribution is small compared to mainline sapiens.  There is enough to show the old theory that sapiens rose up as one (despite being in small nomadic bands with no long-distance communications) and genocided them - a Night of the Flint Knives, if you will - is false.  But we weren't boning them 24/7 either.  It was a reasonable amount of boning over at least several centuries, but most of your Neanderthal genes deal with immune response and extreme weather survival, not brain function.  Which might be what this study is showing.  We boned them because people be farkin'.  But shortbus offspring may have then contributed less to future generations, with the somewhat smarter ones getting to play hide the dire weasel, erasing Neanderthal thinkbag genes, but keeping the not-freeze-your-nadgers-off genes.

There is also evidence we banged Denisovans too.  And at least theoretical evidence there were 2-3 other homo species that we banged based on anomalies in the sapiens' genome that have no known fossils.  Those could just be random noise, but they are statistically interesting at the very least, especially since we found Denisovans
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Ragin' Asian: Isn't the prevailing science that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals smashed and a good portion of us have Neanderthal genetics?

According to 23 & Me, I have more neanderthal genes in my makeup than 86% of the general population.


EWW
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Neanderthal Brains Developed Differently
Youtube XxZ5hVC8n7E
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals


Neanderthals were hunter gatherers.  Until they adopted agriculture, they would have no need for something as sophisticated as an axe.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1. TFA: The study involved inserting a Neanderthal brain gene into mice, ferrets and "mini brain" structures called organoids, grown in the lab from human stem cells.

2. ???

3. 

foo monkey: I love seeing old-school phrenology dressed up like fancy new science.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals


Neanderthals are nowhere near as old as a million years ago.  And the most likely age is about 500K, not too long before sapiens.  And Neanderthals most definitely used combined tools.  You might want to go look at a paleontology book written after 1592
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Edi Izard - Neandertalci/Eddie Izzard - Neanderthals
Youtube 0mxoNIJuxU0
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: brainlordmesomorph: It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals

Neanderthals were hunter gatherers.  Until they adopted agriculture, they would have no need for something as sophisticated as an axe.


They had spears, which are reasonably similar to axes vis-a-vis construction.  No evidence of axes, but it was, as you say, more a need issue than a can't issue.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That kind of makes sense, because there are two things archaic homo sapiens had that Neandertals did not have:

Thrown weapons (thrown spears, atlatls) and art.

Both throwing spears and artwork (beyond basic body decoration) require a type of abstraction in thinking that for some reason Neandertals did not have, although they clearly had an ability to think abstractly. But the ability to think past here-now and think there-now (as in a thrown weapon) or now-later (as when you leave artwork behind for later times/generations) didn't seem to be something they had.

Oh, and in re this

Jake Havechek: brainlordmesomorph: It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals

Neanderthals were hunter gatherers.  Until they adopted agriculture, they would have no need for something as sophisticated as an axe.


Go look up what an axe really does and get back to us.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Neanderthals & Art: Interview with Dr. Wragg Sykes
Youtube i2pvd-L3weU
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
She heard you were talking about her
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: It took protohumans a million years to attach the hand axe to an axe handle.

For 1,000,000 years they were walking around with a sharpened rock in one hand and a stick in the other, and no one ever thought to attach the rock to the stick. A million years.
Yeah, I'd say that modern humans are cognitively better than Neanderthals


You betcha. Now we have armed stick that can blow up the planet. Way smarter.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
whatsupchuck:
I have more neanderthal genes in my makeup than 86% of the general population.

That's because you've been using ground-up hominid bones in your concealer and mascara.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Neanderthals disappeared and yet bonobos and chimps are still with us.  I suspect we brought disease to them.
 
