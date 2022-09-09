 Skip to content
(CNN)   The U.S. Federal Reserve has a message from the driver's seat for the businesses, markets, consumers, politicians, and citizens who can plainly see how fast they're approaching the Cliff of Recession: We hear you, we see you, but you can't stop us   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less cheap money for business ≠ a recession.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be great, just like the '90s.

It takes a few months for interest rate increases to ripple through the market, but greenspan kept raising them every two months instead of waiting a little bit and letting the economy slow gradually.

You would think these assholes would know this by now
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Getting this out of the way.

Inflation: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube MBo4GViDxzc
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the R's were running the show, they'd push for more billionaire tax cuts.   Grease the wheels of production with jerbs and factories and cool shiat for everyone to buy.
 
sunarrow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's stock market recession, which mostly effects rich people and recent or soon-to-be-retirees, and employment recession, which effects everyone who works. Stock market recessions aren't great but I'm not gonna lose sleep over it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's tough talk mostly. He's hoping to scare the economy into lower inflation by essentially reinforcing the idea that the fed will do whatever it takes to get it under control even if it means feeding the stock holders into the wood chipper for a little bit. The second that inflation tapers off they will be right back at cheap money.
 
sunarrow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: This is going to be great, just like the '90s.

It takes a few months for interest rate increases to ripple through the market, but greenspan kept raising them every two months instead of waiting a little bit and letting the economy slow gradually.

You would think these assholes would know this by now


Good thing the sound of one hand wanking is here to teach us what the interns running the federal reserve dont understand, and to warn about the horrors of... the 90s US economy(?)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)
Youtube HgzGwKwLmgM
 
mediaho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: This is going to be great, just like the '90s.

It takes a few months for interest rate increases to ripple through the market, but greenspan kept raising them every two months instead of waiting a little bit and letting the economy slow gradually.

You would think these assholes would know this by now


Name check out.
 
red230
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Food for thought, when the Fed said they were going to be selling off the mortgage backed securities earlier this year (you remember those, they're what caused the last collapse) they instead bought more. They are still artificially inflating the housing market by doing so and we know how well that worked out last time.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am sacrificing the family cow to help appease the economy wizards.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Conor Sen @conorsen
Biggest weekly drop yet in ocean freight rates, -14%. This chart is really something now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Excellent. That is the exact right message.

Smart investors & companies will realize that if they want to make money it's time to take some risks and start spending their own rather large hoards on some good bets for the future.

Because the ones sitting on their hands hoping for a return to the era of cheap/free money from Fed/Treasury sugar daddies are in for a very long farking wait.
 
Yakk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump wanted us to go into negative interest rates like Europe.

The Fed was wrong about inflation, but at least they are doing something now.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kill all the money makers!
 
mediaho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If the R's were running the show, they'd push for more billionaire tax cuts.   Grease the wheels of production with jerbs and factories and cool shiat for everyone to buy.


A thing they never seem to do when they actually do ruin the show. But this time will be different, I'm sure.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is about taking away the advantages that labor has against capital currently. It almost feels an artificially created recession by those who would seek to have wages and benefits slashed. Anything to keep near slave wages for the working classes. The hyper capitalists need their profits high.
 
Cassandre [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The conspiracy theorist in me thinks these sharp interest rate hikes are more about stopping labor from being all uppity and less about reducing inflation.
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1.  Stop electing Republicans

2.  Tax the top earners at 50%
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mediaho: Harry Freakstorm: If the R's were running the show, they'd push for more billionaire tax cuts.   Grease the wheels of production with jerbs and factories and cool shiat for everyone to buy.

A thing they never seem to do when they actually do ruin the show. But this time will be different, I'm sure.


Excellent typo
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I am sacrificing the family cow to help appease the economy wizards.


You fool, you're supposed to flip the cow for magic beans! The hard part is getting suckers to climb the beanstalk and kill the giant, and then you take all the treasure after they're done.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sunarrow: There's stock market recession, which mostly effects rich people and recent or soon-to-be-retirees, and employment recession, which effects everyone who works. Stock market recessions aren't great but I'm not gonna lose sleep over it.


Yeah and that totally doesn't lead to layoffs, hiring freezes, etc....
 
umrdyldo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Less cheap money for business ≠ a recession.


Higher interest for home loans, car loan and most loans isn't going to cause new spending any time soon.

Fed still wants a soft landing.  For those of us that don't own a home, screw it, send home prices into the dirt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We must sacrifice Nanna to the bull god make the imaginary line go up!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought the economy was doing great with No Recession and anyone who said differently was just a sour grapes MAGA Trumper-Humper?
 
sunarrow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sunarrow: There's stock market recession, which mostly effects rich people and recent or soon-to-be-retirees, and employment recession, which effects everyone who works. Stock market recessions aren't great but I'm not gonna lose sleep over it.

Yeah and that totally doesn't lead to layoffs, hiring freezes, etc....


No, it doesn't, as long as corporations are profitable which is a VERY far away from happening on a wide scale. Very few industries are in trouble right now, BECAUSE of inflation causing record margins.

We are nowhere close to mass layoffs or whatever the trickle down piss waterfall proponents are suggesting.
 
mediaho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I thought the economy was doing great with No Recession and anyone who said differently was just a sour grapes MAGA Trumper-Humper?


The economy is going great. Unemployment is at historic lows and workers have more leverage than they have had in decades. Oh, you mean rich people are getting rich at a slightly slower rate? fark them.
 
animal color
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS. The fed serves the nation and the economy. Stock traders serve their masters and the bottom line.

Who the fark do you think has your interests at heart?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

red230: Food for thought, when the Fed said they were going to be selling off the mortgage backed securities earlier this year (you remember those, they're what caused the last collapse) they instead bought more. They are still artificially inflating the housing market by doing so and we know how well that worked out last time.


No, they stopped buying them this year.

https://www.usbank.com/investing/financial-perspectives/market-news/federal-reserve-tapering-asset-purchases.html

However, the Fed implemented another major shift in direction in March 2022, as it ended its monthly bond purchases. This strategic shift eliminated what had been an injection of $120 billion monthly into the bond market. The FOMC formed a plan to start reducing positions in Treasury securities, agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities by $47.5 billion per month initially, stepping up to $95 billion monthly by September.6 The process of the Fed "unwinding" its balance sheet is commonly referred to as quantitative tightening (QT) "This means the Fed is putting less liquidity in the market, requiring other investors to generate demand," says Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank. "If inflation remains an issue in combination with the Fed pulling back on its bond holdings, it's likely to result in somewhat higher bond yields."

You can see the result here on the St. Louis Fed chart:https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WSHOMCB
 
animal color
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I thought the economy was doing great with No Recession and anyone who said differently was just a sour grapes MAGA Trumper-Humper?


Your persecution complex is showing. You might want to use some unguent.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: This is going to be great, just like the '90s.

It takes a few months for interest rate increases to ripple through the market, but greenspan kept raising them every two months instead of waiting a little bit and letting the economy slow gradually.

You would think these assholes would know this by now


I love the armchair economists yelling at the TV screen that the Fed should pass, or run the ball, or go for the field goal.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank FSM we're doing something about record corporate profits across myriad oligopolistic industries, and 56% of consumers aren't living paycheck to paycheck.

That sort of thing could be a bit of a problem for the midterms.

/oh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The US Fed has a dual mandate - full employment and low inflation.  Right now they have the first, but not the second.  So they're trying to bring the two into balance.

It could be worse.  The ECB has a single mandate - control inflation.  They're not meeting that goal and they've got 6.6% inflation in the Eurozone.
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HA HA
Fark user imageView Full Size

GO BRRR
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sunarrow: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sunarrow: There's stock market recession, which mostly effects rich people and recent or soon-to-be-retirees, and employment recession, which effects everyone who works. Stock market recessions aren't great but I'm not gonna lose sleep over it.

Yeah and that totally doesn't lead to layoffs, hiring freezes, etc....

No, it doesn't, as long as corporations are profitable which is a VERY far away from happening on a wide scale. Very few industries are in trouble right now, BECAUSE of inflation causing record margins.

We are nowhere close to mass layoffs or whatever the trickle down piss waterfall proponents are suggesting.


Precisely. 5-7% unemployment is historically quite normal and good. The current 3-4% is very low and high is typically >8%.
 
mediaho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bootlickers: "Can you imagine a world without billionaires and Capitalism's historic inequality?"

Everyone else:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mediaho: The economy is going great. Unemployment is at historic lows and workers have more leverage than they have had in decades. Oh, you mean rich people are getting rich at a slightly slower rate? fark them.


You are aware that what the fed really wants - but can't say out loud - is more unemployment, right?

In other words, Jerome Powell wants you and millions of others to lose your jobs and be so desperate to find a new one that you take lower pay. That's the way that inflation will stop.

This isn't about "rich people." The middle and working classes are going to get farked here, once again.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If the R's were running the show, they'd push for more billionaire tax cuts.   Grease the wheels of production with jerbs and factories and cool shiat for everyone to buy.


got your iPhone 16 preordered yet?

gotta keep the economy moving somehow
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mediaho: The economy is going great.


ope, 59% i meant

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/08/30/59-us-living-paycheck-paycheck-corporate-profits-surge-all-time-highs
 
mediaho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: mediaho: The economy is going great. Unemployment is at historic lows and workers have more leverage than they have had in decades. Oh, you mean rich people are getting rich at a slightly slower rate? fark them.

You are aware that what the fed really wants - but can't say out loud - is more unemployment, right?

In other words, Jerome Powell wants you and millions of others to lose your jobs and be so desperate to find a new one that you take lower pay. That's the way that inflation will stop.

This isn't about "rich people." The middle and working classes are going to get farked here, once again.


Are you still talking?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: SoundOfOneHandWanking: This is going to be great, just like the '90s.

It takes a few months for interest rate increases to ripple through the market, but greenspan kept raising them every two months instead of waiting a little bit and letting the economy slow gradually.

You would think these assholes would know this by now

I love the armchair economists yelling at the TV screen that the Fed should pass, or run the ball, or go for the field goal.


And now you can trade stocks of actual sports books. It's like a Mobius prop bet.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mediaho: Bootlickers: "Can you imagine a world without billionaires and Capitalism's historic inequality?"

Everyone else:

[external-preview.redd.it image 708x540]


Let me guess:

Bootlickers=Democrats
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I am sacrificing the family cow to help appease the economy wizards.


I prefer voodoo economists myself

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This like an artificial pre election panic thing? I mean stuff seems to be going ok. Even gas is back down to reasonable levels.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mediaho: Are you still talking?


Ah, I see.

ripleys.comView Full Size


Carry on.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Less cheap money for business ≠ a recession.


Also, increased margins for corporate Murka does not equal inflation.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're dealing with an entirety of corporate America addicted to cheap/free hits of cash every single time things start to look slightly less than rosy economically.

Weaning them off the sauce and forcing them back to self-sufficiency was never not going to be painful for them. I expect a good amount of whining & complaining and banging of fists on meeting tables in boardrooms about having to reduce the quarterly dividend to invest their own profits in their own growth because they can no longer borrow at ludicrously low interest rates. I want it. I farking count on it.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My employer is still doing what it always does.

1.  Make an arbitrary (and always optimistic) fiscal goal at year start.
2.  At the half way point, if they're not meeting that goal, start cutting costs.
3.  Realize almost immediately that labor is most of its costs.
4.  Trim employees until EBIT hits that arbitrary goal.
5.  Profit!

Note, they don't add employees all that much if the exceed goals, so in the end overall employment shrinks and existing labor is expected to pick up the slack.  I've seen this same thing with every large company I've worked for in this biz.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This could really be a blue wave, we need to gin up GOP talking points stat!"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Amazing how TeamBlue is convinced the economy is all fine and dandy right now.

/i mean, you could acknowledge reality, do something about it, and not lose the freaking house to the psycho gop
//but that's the current trajectory
///so pick one. reality and action, or fantasy and surprisedpikachuface
 
