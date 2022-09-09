 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In what only seems like the pilot of a darker. grittier reboot of "Justified", a West Virginia man is shot dead by two plainclothes members of a fugitive retrieval task force as he was leaving his father's funeral   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad, United States Marshals Service, United States, Jason Arnie Owens, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Constable, Sheriff, Owens' name, family friend Cassandra Whitecotton  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 6:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Cosplay becomes cop play. Take away their guns for life. All the little blue pills in the world STILL won't get them hard anymore. Compassionate Darwinism!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalized murder is back on the menu.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before anyone says something oh so clever, the guy was white.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I heard some banjo music just from reading that.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because
They're
All
Farking
Cowboys


Next question?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame the relatives didn't stand their ground
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's white?  What gives?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one came faster.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?


In most of these parts the choice is either "white" or "sunburned". Cops gotta make do with the hand they're dealt.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the cops ran out of black guys to murder.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?


WV cops.  There's always "those people" for any group of cops.  If they don't have any black people, then someone else will fill the spot.

The other side of things is that the cops might get in trouble.  But I really don't know about internal WV politics, nor WV juries.  Nobody will believe "I was in fear for my life", but they might go with the "needed killin" unspoken defense.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-US Farkers might not understand what they're reading.

FTA:
"They yelled Jason's name. They just said 'Jason' and then started firing," Whitecotton said. "There was no identifications they were U.S. Marshals - anything. They did not render this man any aid at all. Never once they touched him to render any aid whatsoever."

In that direct quote, the speaker is talking about the lack of rendering aid, that is CPR and whatnot, as the main problem. Not, and this is actually on purpose, the cops shooting a guy for no reason. That's not a misrepresentation of the law. This is the kind of policing that Criminology supports in the USA, and only "Critical Criminology" disputes, and they don't get published in Law or Crim journals, and they don't get to speak at police conferences and training. In the USA, the cops are in more trouble for not doing chest compression, spraying blood out the bullet holes like a lawn sprinkler, than the trouble they get in for opening fire on a dude surrounded by family members of all ages.

Like, imagine the little old ladies, the kiddos, the dad-aged dad-friends who were in the pathway fo those spraying bullets. In the USA, not only are those people excluded from any discussion as far as the law is concerned; there will probably be Americans in this very thread arguing that it's eay to protect from those bullets with the right training and that they will just leave it at that, as if it is obvious, let alone as if it is plausible.

Yeah, I've got citations but I've spent too long on this comment already.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this from season 5 of Ozark?
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nutter Fort?

I think I found your problem....
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, I swear we had this exact "local members of marshals task force kill" story last year.

Are we really supposed to believe that cops think they become cowboys just because they are quasi-deputised into a US Marshalls operation? The answer is no they always were trigger happy.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitecotton said she has lived in much larger cities such as Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.
"Never in my life have I dealt with anything like this," she said. "I would expect it there, honestly. But not here."

🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now the one-armed man is going to get away with killing his Dad, too.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the depraved and heinous things police officers in America have done, murdering someone who is literally burying their father ranks somewhere in the middle. And that in of itself is really forking damning.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Victim is a Black man and the murderers are white cops, again.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?

WV cops.  There's always "those people" for any group of cops.  If they don't have any black people, then someone else will fill the spot.

The other side of things is that the cops might get in trouble.  But I really don't know about internal WV politics, nor WV juries.  Nobody will believe "I was in fear for my life", but they might go with the "needed killin" unspoken defense.


Well, the article says it wasn't WV cops, but a US Marshall fugitive task force.

Regardless, folks down here are up in arms because the victim was white.
 
olorin604
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: yet_another_wumpus: Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?

WV cops.  There's always "those people" for any group of cops.  If they don't have any black people, then someone else will fill the spot.

The other side of things is that the cops might get in trouble.  But I really don't know about internal WV politics, nor WV juries.  Nobody will believe "I was in fear for my life", but they might go with the "needed killin" unspoken defense.

Well, the article says it wasn't WV cops, but a US Marshall fugitive task force.

Regardless, folks down here are up in arms because the victim was white.


When they said "us Marshalls fugitive task force" not "us Marshalls" I assumed it was local wv Leos working with the Marshalls that did the shooting.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of videos of cops shooting people with little to no justification. The worst was probably a few years ago where a black guy (of course) was brandishing a small knife while ranting. Crazed guy with a knife. He was just above the sidewalk, no one close to him. Cops pull up about 20 feet away, get out of the car and shoot him. No attempts at anything else whatsoever. From the time the arrive to when he was dead or dying was maybe 5 seconds.
It was a murder. Full stop.

I don't know what reminded me of....oh yeah. This freakin' story.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

smokewon: Nutter Fort?

I think I found your problem....


Others in this thread will not give this the appreciation it deserves.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olorin604: a_room_with_a_moose: yet_another_wumpus: Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?

WV cops.  There's always "those people" for any group of cops.  If they don't have any black people, then someone else will fill the spot.

The other side of things is that the cops might get in trouble.  But I really don't know about internal WV politics, nor WV juries.  Nobody will believe "I was in fear for my life", but they might go with the "needed killin" unspoken defense.

Well, the article says it wasn't WV cops, but a US Marshall fugitive task force.

Regardless, folks down here are up in arms because the victim was white.

When they said "us Marshalls fugitive task force" not "us Marshalls" I assumed it was local wv Leos working with the Marshalls that did the shooting.


All of the public statements are coming through the Marshall's office. But you may be right. Local buzz is that it was "feds", but it is hard to say.

It's just amusing to see the hillbillies finally mad about cops killing people in cold blood.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

toonetwin: Victim is a Black man and the murderers are white cops, again.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Poster is an idiot trying to make unsupported ideological point, again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think you get to have a pilot of a reboot
 
KCinPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I've seen a lot of videos of cops shooting people with little to no justification. The worst was probably a few years ago where a black guy (of course) was brandishing a small knife while ranting. Crazed guy with a knife. He was just above the sidewalk, no one close to him. Cops pull up about 20 feet away, get out of the car and shoot him. No attempts at anything else whatsoever. From the time the arrive to when he was dead or dying was maybe 5 seconds.
It was a murder. Full stop.

I don't know what reminded me of....oh yeah. This freakin' story.


Like this story except the victim is white and a criminal. Not saying this should've happened like it did but more like you have no f*cking clue
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?

WV cops.  There's always "those people" for any group of cops.  If they don't have any black people, then someone else will fill the spot.

The other side of things is that the cops might get in trouble.  But I really don't know about internal WV politics, nor WV juries.  Nobody will believe "I was in fear for my life", but they might go with the "needed killin" unspoken defense.


WV cops are generally cool, in my opinion. I've lived here forever and it's been OK. Friends of mine who are not so translucent as me generally agree that they are treated OK. Thing is, smaller town cops generally increase in assholery exponentially. State bears are OK, county deputies are generally passable. Town cops can be awful. These guys were Marshals, so I dunno where they serve out of or where they grew up. Big buzz around here though, even though WV folks are more racist and dumb than most, they don't generally like or support cops. Goes back to moonshine days.
 
Avery614
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?


Probably poor...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Avery614: Dave2042: But he's white?  What gives?

Probably poor...


In WV? No!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KCinPA: toonetwin: Victim is a Black man and the murderers are white cops, again.

[Fark user image image 425x394]
Poster is an idiot trying to make unsupported ideological point, again.


This tool should come in handy for you. It's a hook remover.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.