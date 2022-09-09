 Skip to content
(CNN)   Step on up, Texas DPS Chief Col. Steven McCraw. Looks like you're the next contestant on "public officials who may actually pay a price for lying about the Uvalde police being craven cowards"   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
As with every part of this ongoing story, the facts change constantly.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Am I missing something here? I thought Uvalde screwed up and it was DPS & HP that actually did something?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"may actually" is a weird way to spell "should but won't"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What happens when everyone's fired?

To echo Gin Buddy, I got the impression McCraw was one of those who got on the scene and asked, "Why the fark is everyone just standing around?!"
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How many children went to the morgue with police bullets in their torsos near their center of mass?


....I mean in Uvalde in particular, not necessarily in general.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

King Something: How many children went to the morgue with police bullets in their torsos near their center of mass?


....I mean in Uvalde in particular, not necessarily in general.


well certainly none were buried with them. Can't leave that evidence to be found.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What happens when everyone's fired?

To echo Gin Buddy, I got the impression McCraw was one of those who got on the scene and asked, "Why the fark is everyone just standing around?!"


The issue is that he guaranteed that no one would lose their jobs.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Ragin' Asian: What happens when everyone's fired?

To echo Gin Buddy, I got the impression McCraw was one of those who got on the scene and asked, "Why the fark is everyone just standing around?!"

The issue is that he guaranteed that no one would lose their jobs.


Right, in DPS who were the good guys.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: baron von doodle: Ragin' Asian: What happens when everyone's fired?

To echo Gin Buddy, I got the impression McCraw was one of those who got on the scene and asked, "Why the fark is everyone just standing around?!"

The issue is that he guaranteed that no one would lose their jobs.

Right, in DPS who were the good guys.

His pledge came after CNN tracked him down and confronted him with minutes of an internal meeting where he is recorded as telling highway patrol captains the opposite -- that "no one is losing their jobs" over the inept law enforcement response.


Actually he was speaking to the Highway Patrol. I'm not aware they did anything wrong.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: baron von doodle: Ragin' Asian: What happens when everyone's fired?

To echo Gin Buddy, I got the impression McCraw was one of those who got on the scene and asked, "Why the fark is everyone just standing around?!"

The issue is that he guaranteed that no one would lose their jobs.

Right, in DPS who were the good guys.


Ok, yes, but what he said in private (on video) is in direct conflict with his recent public statement of, "no one gets a pass."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: While he has not spent time in Uvalde since the immediate aftermath, McCraw said he was affected too. "It was it was horrific, and anybody that's been in that building or been involved in this in any way, shape or form will never be the same again."

Neither will those dead kids and teachers.

... or their families.

... or friends.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or perhaps my reading comprehension is not so great when impaired.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Or perhaps my reading comprehension is not so great when impaired.


I mean, I guess that makes sense but it seems like a whole lot of nothing. Must be a slow news day...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Earlier in the session, he discussed staffing issues and said DPS was requesting $466 million to start a "state of the art shoot house ... resembling a school." The total cost of the facility that would be used for training would be $1.4 billion, the minutes show.

Still have time for a money grab.  Tragedies are always a good time to grab your more than fair share.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: As with every part of this ongoing story, the facts change constantly.


The facts as stated by the people motivated to deny the ultra obvious facts of what happened, at least. What actually happened in general and immediately following aren't really all that controversial.
 
Thingster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every cop that was there or was a direct supervisor should have been given two options:

1) resign immediately, admit guilt as an accessory to murder and conspiring to cover it up, and let the system take it's course.

2) don't resign, don't admit guilt, and be shot on the courthouse steps for the conspiracy/coverup.
 
