(NPR)   There's a new generation of hard hats out there. Dress accordingly   (npr.org) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And two of those new hard hats would wipe out my entire safety supply budget for the fiscal year.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Put me over budget, actually.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks more or less similar to me

s1.ticketm.netView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only pussies wear safety gear. You don't get awesome scars with shiat like that, and biatches dig scars. See this stump right here, boy? Farkin' panty soaker.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just make a hard hat with ablative armor plating. Problem solved.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't do too much work on jobsites where I have to worry about someone else dropping things on me. It's usually the things I'm working on that will injure me (flying debris from my own careless use of power tools, primarily.) I've been jonesing for one of these:
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My actual hard hat. I can talk to the rough and tumble construction guys (the old men with skin like orange jerky and white hair) and maintain a straight face.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Knows all about those hard hats...

/obscure?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
