(NPR) Hero Princeton University will now cover all costs for students whose families earn below $100K. Now, if you'll excuse me, subby has to go quit his job   (npr.org) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, that's pretty awesome!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good on Princeton!  USC and several other private universities had done something similar.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope you got the grades, subby.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby inadvertently stumbled into GOP talking points.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Here come the boomers complaining they they paid their own way through college. And how they tied an onion to their belt, which was the style at the time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought most of the Ivys did this in some form.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fuck you, Princeton.

I'm two semesters away from my degree and NOW you make a degree free for people like me.

I'm sure other people will benefit from an Ivy League education and their imprimatur.

Eat the fucking rich.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got into Princeton 34 years ago but went to Carnegie Mellon because they offered more financial assistance (not difficult because Princeton offered none). Can I go back?

In all seriousness, good for everyone who gets into Princeton going forward. You can get a lot out of what you put into an education wherever you attend. You can, though, network like a motherfarker at an Ivy.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.


So, only people that can afford to go to Princeton should go? regardless of if they actually have the grades?
And poor people, who are straight A students, have done community services, are driven to better themselves, they shouldn't be able to get the option?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.


Yeah. They do.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I got into Princeton 34 years ago but went to Carnegie Mellon because they offered more financial assistance (not difficult because Princeton offered none). Can I go back?

In all seriousness, good for everyone who gets into Princeton going forward. You can get a lot out of what you put into an education wherever you attend. You can, though, network like a motherfarker at an Ivy.


I got into Carnegie-Mellon 34 years ago.

Flunked out, but I'd gotten in.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good luck getting in.

I mean, we're talking legacy admissions to the spawn of grads who've bascially failed to leverage that fancy edumacashun?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: fark you, Princeton.

I'm two semesters away from my degree and NOW you make a degree free for people like me.

I'm sure other people will benefit from an Ivy League education and their imprimatur.

Eat the farking rich.


I'm a realist, and this is less magnanimity and more "We let in poors too! We admit on average 3.2 students per semester that have parents that have no college education or wealth to speak of" public relations bullshiat. They still admit extremely selectively, and people born into poverty will always be disadvantaged.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.

So, only people that can afford to go to Princeton should go? regardless of if they actually have the grades?
And poor people, who are straight A students, have done community services, are driven to better themselves, they shouldn't be able to get the option?


I think he may mean that wealthy kids have more help in getting those good grades, are able to attend prestigious private schools, and don't have to work so they have time for more extra-curricular activities and social work.

It is the old problem of equal treatment vs equal opportunity.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My parents got divorced a year before I went to college.

"What's your mother's income?"

"Child payments"

"Oh, you qualify then!"

I thought that worked out well for me... then I found out dad just PAID for my sister's college.

Why do they just get given everything???
 
maldinero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They hafta do something with that 37.7 billion dollar endowment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: My parents got divorced a year before I went to college.

"What's your mother's income?"

"Child payments"

"Oh, you qualify then!"

I thought that worked out well for me... then I found out dad just PAID for my sister's college.

Why do they just get given everything???


My brother and sister got four years of their college paid for by my parents (including my sister who got to spend 4 years in Charleston, SC from New Jersey); while I got only the first year paid for and then had to pay the rest myself after realizing I was no good at computer science and changed my major to audio/video production (father claimed he would pay for me if I did well in school, which I did but he stopped paying for me when I did a major he didn't agree with). It took six more years of part time community college paid out of my pocket before I graduated with an Associates Degree. The results of those two degrees of my siblings though? My brother and sister are both living off the money their respective spouses' jobs provide.
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You say that like it's a decent school. Big Bang Theory taught us otherwise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kinda cool Princeton. I like when a school's political agenda outweighs the quality of education. In Ivy league or what I call political schools students really do not learn anything but hate for themselves, and riotous hatred of all others while the Radical Libs keep getting richer and richer off our backs. This is because they have this false hatred of the working and middle class of whom all are RACIST. I love indoctrination and mind melding.


The student loan dismissal was also a sham, because what happened is we stole the money owed by the schools so our great big ole gummint can tax the the students at the state level in certain states.. Fun Fun times.

This is absolutely the greatest thing ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.


Maybe not lots, but 22% of last year's incoming class are Pell Grant eligible.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: fark you, Princeton.


You, sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie.

y.yarn.coView Full Size


/ that character was actually from Harvard
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: fark you, Princeton.


y.yarn.coView Full Size


/ yes I know that character was actually from Harvard
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Damn, that's pretty awesome!


A LOT of the best schools give massive discounts to low income families.  I know MIT is only like 10 a year if your family is under $125k.
Those that have $ pay a fortune, those that don't pay less than at a state college.  Either way the super smart kids get a great education.
Yet another reason to hit the books while your young and have unlimited potential.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: fark you, Princeton.

I'm two semesters away from my degree and NOW you make a degree free for people like me.

I'm sure other people will benefit from an Ivy League education and their imprimatur.

Eat the farking rich.


I can't help but find it amusing that a person who pays Drew for the privilege of swearing and avoiding the filters complains about money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: OldRod: Damn, that's pretty awesome!

A LOT of the best schools give massive discounts to low income families.  I know MIT is only like 10 a year if your family is under $125k.
Those that have $ pay a fortune, those that don't pay less than at a state college.  Either way the super smart kids get a great education.
Yet another reason to hit the books while your young and have unlimited potential.


Yeah I have a cousin who grew up dirt poor and he went to MIT for free.  He didn't get a scholarship, MIT just didn't charge the family anything.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unoriginal_Username: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah lots of poor kids get into Princeton.

So, only people that can afford to go to Princeton should go? regardless of if they actually have the grades?
And poor people, who are straight A students, have done community services, are driven to better themselves, they shouldn't be able to get the option?


I mean, that original poster didn't say ANYTHING you are implying he said. Making a comment that not many poor kids go there does not equal = Poor kids shouldn't go there. JFC if just want to start an argument with people for fun their are better ways to do it than outright lying about what someone said when we can all see it.
 
