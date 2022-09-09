 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you believe skyscrapers have an inherent phallic overtone, say hello to the world's biggest c*ck ring   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, City, conceptual design, Burj Khalifa, circular structure, firm ZNera Space, wildly ambitious design, Downtown Circle, interior features  
•       •       •

1423 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 10:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.


I'm sure someone will eventually tell them about Magrathea, much to the chagrin of Slartibartfast.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"My dick is so big, I use the Eiffel Tower as a French Tickler."  -Drew Carey
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like subby's mom.

/hotdog down a hallway
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't most of Dubai's floor space completely unoccupied? There's just not enough people there for any of these projects to make any sense.

Looks cool though.
 
championofux
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That doesn't show off their manhood well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No.  Your meeting is in room 347b.  It's over there on the other side of the ring.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like most architectural renderings, however, the only thing that will ever be built is the press release...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Isn't most of Dubai's floor space completely unoccupied? There's just not enough people there for any of these projects to make any sense.

Looks cool though.


Residential vacancy rate is in the single digits, commercial was at 20% in Q3 2021, likely even lower today though I can't find any actual numbers (you generally have to pay for current reports), and hotel occupancy during 1H 22 was 75%.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.


Or the space tethers. In every dystopian future I've seen/read about, there's usually one somewhere near Dubai.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dubai's famous skyline would be forever changed if this ambitious proposal...


I thought that Dubai built so much and so fast that its "famous" skyline was constantly changing.  It's like the Rorschach mask of cities.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it possible to build an unsupported span of that length carrying that weight without cables or some such?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: HotWingConspiracy: Isn't most of Dubai's floor space completely unoccupied? There's just not enough people there for any of these projects to make any sense.

Looks cool though.

Residential vacancy rate is in the single digits, commercial was at 20% in Q3 2021, likely even lower today though I can't find any actual numbers (you generally have to pay for current reports), and hotel occupancy during 1H 22 was 75%.


Interesting. Do people actually live there, or is it just empty apartments to hold wealth in?
 
zbtop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dubai is an unsustainable monstrosity.

All that money and you get a shiatty ripoff of Las Vegas without half the sin being legal, all dialed up to 12 , complete with insane tract suburbs.  A poorly translated foreign vision of wealth firmly drawn from the minds of those who had none, and built by the labor those who now have none. Untold billions in wealth and hardly a whiff of local culture or history in architecture reflected in the city.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.

Or the space tethers. In every dystopian future I've seen/read about, there's usually one somewhere near Dubai.


Which is really stupid because Dubai is at 25° North and space elevators/ tethers need to be on the equator.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.


In most cases, I would agree with you. However, I would absolutely not put this kind of ostentatious display of wealth past Dubai. This is the city that spends tens (likely hundreds) of billions of dollars to build fully-functional mini-cities on top of artificial sand bars which will all be underwater in twenty years. It's performance art, exclusively for the ultra-wealthy, on a scale never seen before in human history.  Constructing a massive aerial ring connecting their tallest buildings so the inhabitants never have to venture out into the 120 degree (and rising thanks to them) is 100% on-brand.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, slave labor sure can get shiate built over there....
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Interesting fact: the Burj Khalifa is not plumbed for sewage. An army of trucks haul the stuff away every day.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would you rather visit Burj Khalifa or Mia Khalifa?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does that "sustainability" include the vast amounts of slave labor? What about the fact that even if this gets built (which it won't) maybe a hundred people will live in it and the rest of the space will be purchased by overseas investors? Is that the sustainability you're referencing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Wow, slave labor sure can get shiate built over there....


With unlimited free labor, anything is possible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zbtop: Dubai is an unsustainable monstrosity.

All that money and you get a shiatty ripoff of Las Vegas without half the sin being legal, all dialed up to 12 , complete with insane tract suburbs.  A poorly translated foreign vision of wealth firmly drawn from the minds of those who had none, and built by the labor those who now have none. Untold billions in wealth and hardly a whiff of local culture or history in architecture reflected in the city.


Dubai Is A Parody Of The 21st Century
Youtube tJuqe6sre2I
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Interesting fact: the Burj Khalifa is not plumbed for sewage. An army of trucks haul the stuff away every day.


Why? Poor planning or some other reason?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Looks like subby's mom.

/hotdog down a hallway


Well there's a phrase I didn't know I didn't want to see.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Space Age"? Who even uses that term anymore? Is it 1973?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like the idea of the ring being solar powered, but I'd be more impressed if the entire structure emitted a chilled mist toward the center of the ring from sun up until sun down with the goal of bringing the maximum temperature within the circumference of the ring down from 104 degrees Fahrenheit to 96 degrees Fahrenheit.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It doesn't even look centered on the building.
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anarch157a
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Interesting fact: the Burj Khalifa is not plumbed for sewage. An army of trucks haul the stuff away every day.


Not anymore. They finally connected it to the sewer lines.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zbtop: Dubai is an unsustainable monstrosity.

All that money and you get a shiatty ripoff of Las Vegas without half the sin being legal, all dialed up to 12 , complete with insane tract suburbs.  A poorly translated foreign vision of wealth firmly drawn from the minds of those who had none, and built by the labor those who now have none. Untold billions in wealth and hardly a whiff of local culture or history in architecture reflected in the city.


Smarted.
/some of the mosques are really nice though
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Would you rather visit Burj Khalifa or Mia Khalifa?


Is this a visit with Mia Khalifa where she wants you to visit, or a visit where you awkwardly try to chat her up and she awkwardly pretends to be happy to see a fan while looking for a quick exit?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put a race track in there, put one or two elevators in the columns big enough to bring up cars.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.


They need another plane to go missing, or a pretty blonde white girl.

/or a missing plane full of pretty blonde white girls
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Wow, slave labor sure can get shiate built over there....


Look around America some time.  We built this country using slave labor too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: ObscureNameHere: Wow, slave labor sure can get shiate built over there....

Look around America some time.  We built this country using slave labor too.


The Whataboutism is strong with this one
 
Zenith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: zbtop: Dubai is an unsustainable monstrosity.

All that money and you get a shiatty ripoff of Las Vegas without half the sin being legal, all dialed up to 12 , complete with insane tract suburbs.  A poorly translated foreign vision of wealth firmly drawn from the minds of those who had none, and built by the labor those who now have none. Untold billions in wealth and hardly a whiff of local culture or history in architecture reflected in the city.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tJuqe6sre2I]


having been there and watching that a while later, he's spot on.
any ways
pure vaporware
that'll never be built, not quite as mad as Neom though
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 843x1128]


That awkward moment when you realize you should have gone one size smaller....
 
drxym
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if these architects have heard of a little thing called gravity.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: ObscureNameHere: Wow, slave labor sure can get shiate built over there....

With unlimited free labor, anything is possible.

[Fark user image 425x282]


I bet the Jews did this.

/yes I know they didn't
//probably farmers
///but maybe slaves
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Interesting fact: the Burj Khalifa is not plumbed for sewage. An army of trucks haul the stuff away every day.


That's a little misleading. The building is.  Large portions of the city, including where the building was built, are not. Hence the constant flow of sewage trucks from BK and many other buildings. Lots of it gets illegality dumped right into the Persian Gulf. All those man-made sand bar islands?  Don't swim offshore of them unless you want to risk ty
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess CNN got bored with articles about fantasy mega-yachts that only exist in the fever dreams of mega-yacht designers and has moved into architecture. Maybe we could be reading about custom terraformed planets within the next few months.


It the sci-fi future ever gets here, it will probably be concentrated in China and the Middle East.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Alien Robot: Interesting fact: the Burj Khalifa is not plumbed for sewage. An army of trucks haul the stuff away every day.

That's a little misleading. The building is.  Large portions of the city, including where the building was built, are not. Hence the constant flow of sewage trucks from BK and many other buildings. Lots of it gets illegality dumped right into the Persian Gulf. All those man-made sand bar islands?  Don't swim offshore of them unless you want to risk ty


...typhoid or another shiat-borne disease.

But Dubai plans to have a fully-functional sewage system, in a city of 3.5M people, in the next ten years.

It's not so much that your original post was wrong. It's that, like most things in Dubai, when you peel back the veneer it's soooooo much worse.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't knock it till you try it
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.