(Axios)   Wildfires burn their own weather   (axios.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cousins' house, spared, neighbors, not so much.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just inside the evacuation area for the Mosquito fire

/It's smoky as hell around here this morning
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mosquito Fire triggered fresh evacuations

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, big wildfires do that.

Things aren't revelations simply because people don't often know about them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got these shots of the pyrocumulus from the flight into SMF yesterday

scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


One more from the parking garage roof

scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm just inside the evacuation area for the Mosquito fire

/It's smoky as hell around here this morning


I'm in Tahoe and it feels like the Caldor fire.

/stay safe.
//very smoky here.
///looks like we got snow with the ash.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I got these shots of the pyrocumulus from the flight into SMF yesterday

[scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 844x1500]

[scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 844x1500]

[scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

One more from the parking garage roof

[scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x478]


I didn't grow up in the west but I live here now. I noticed haze yesterday here in nm for the first time since June. Sure enough, the air quality has been a bit lower since yesterday. In June, I frequently saw smoke billowing on the horizon. We've had a terrific monsoon which has contained our fire season, but it guess it's season farther west now.

\last week I smelled smoke all week-from chile roasting. Yum.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

