 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Imagine how hard it is to pay your respects to your dead grandma after she publicly disowned you for marrying a Black woman   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: Awkward, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Meghan Markle, House of Windsor, clearly upset Harry  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 9:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voiding a full bladder graveside would provide enough relief for the grief.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you thought the Queen was a stodgy old bird with antiquated values and a keenly developed skill for holding grudges, Charles is about to show you that you haven't seen Anything yet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dysfunctional family has dysfunction.

Shocking.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He walked out and accused the family of racism, cutting off financial support, blocking titles, refusing security, confiscating passports, refusing healthcare etc etc. Most of which have been proved to be lies. And you wonder why he wasn't welcome?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Harry knew exactly what "stepping back" meant and he's fine with it.

He's the only member of that trash family I can somewhat respect. His service in Afghanistan was somewhat protected, but real, honorable service. The rest of them just wear fancy dress and play at it.

In my opinion, the monarchy died with Queen Elizabeth and the whole f*cking thing should be liquidated and the assets returned to the British people at a time they really need the money.

I say the man knew it was a sinking ship and jumped off while there were still lifeboats.

The rest of them will cannibalize each other and tear the whole thing apart.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wondered if they'd be invited when the family gathered for the deathwatch. Imagine being excluded while the pedophile is welcomed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He walked out and accused the family of racism, cutting off financial support, blocking titles, refusing security, confiscating passports, refusing healthcare etc etc. Most of which have been proved to be lies. And you wonder why he wasn't welcome?


No, they're definitely racists. But to your point, he knew what he was doing.
 
edwin5275
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Today I learned: Meghan Markle is mixed race. Had no idea.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He walked out and accused the family of racism, cutting off financial support, blocking titles, refusing security, confiscating passports, refusing healthcare etc etc. Most of which have been proved to be lies. And you wonder why he wasn't welcome?


You forgot to mention Brexit was a huge success. Low energy and sad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But you're still richer than three Jesuses
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm glad nobody looks that far back in my family tree, because it probably wouldn't be pretty either. Not excusing behavior or thinking like that, but that was the way a lot of people felt. Grateful to live in times when things are at least beginning to change.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'We wish to quit the royalty and leave England.'
'Okay.'
'But can the crown still pay for housing, travel and security?'
'Nope.'
'Well, that's not fair!'
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can you imagine having to actually pay your own money to rent a plane to go to a family members funeral? My God, how horrible for him
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That does it.  I'm not voting for Meghan Markle.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 425x309]

Dysfunctional family has dysfunction.

Shocking.


Thank you for taking time out of your busy day to let us know how much you don't care.  I'm sure we're all somehow better people having received this information.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Count yourself lucky, Son - you just barely escaped intact and in time.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Prince Harry wasn't "disowned", neither by the Queen nor in public.  He walked away from the family on his own - effectively quitting his job as a Royal.

I still have sympathy for him in this situation though.  Loosing a grandmother is a big deal.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm pretty sure Harry knew exactly what "stepping back" meant and he's fine with it.

He's the only member of that trash family I can somewhat respect. His service in Afghanistan was somewhat protected, but real, honorable service. The rest of them just wear fancy dress and play at it.


No, he wanted to "step back" from the working, boring, duty, parts of the job but wanted to keep all the fancy dress parts. He didn't want to do any of the "opening a community centre in Doncaster on a wet Tuesday morning" jobs but wanted to keep the "dress up in fancy dress for the big fancy roles and get to keep his job in rugby so he could sit in the royal box and watch England play at Wembley" bits.

He wanted it both ways. He wanted to keep the "fancy dress" enjoyable parts while being free to go off and make money.

He could have easily stepped back from royal duties without burning bridges and slagging everyone off. His uncle Edward did exactly that. Harry could have done that easily.
Instead he chose to flounce off telling a bunch of lies and make his career slagging off the family in podcasts, books, videos etc etc.

/And Andrews service in the Falklands was just as honourable. He flew helicopters and literally acted as a decoy to attract missiles away from ships.
//William also served and then spent years flying air sea rescue helicopters and air ambulance helicopters.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still, I'm sure Harry has fond memories of his grandma's servants baking him cookies when he was but a wee lad.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He walked out and accused the family of racism, cutting off financial support, blocking titles, refusing security, confiscating passports, refusing healthcare etc etc. Most of which have been proved to be lies. And you wonder why he wasn't welcome?


Why does my mind's eye see John Cleese making bizarrely exaggerated buck teeth?
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Still, I'm sure Harry has fond memories of his grandma's servants baking him cookies when he was but a wee lad.


Do you know who else liked to bake things, in ovens?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: 'We wish to quit the royalty and leave England.'
'Okay.'
'But can the crown still pay for housing, travel and security?'
'Nope.'
'Well, that's not fair!'


Exactly. He even threw a strop when security was taken away. He blamed the "racist family" when those decisions were taken by the Home Secretary, which at that time was Sajid Javid.
He "offered" to pay for it, but only made that offer after it blew up and he was criticised for demanding police protection.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edwin5275: Today I learned: Meghan Markle is mixed race. Had no idea.


Well the normal British skin color is translucent so the royals could tell right away something was up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Live your life in a way that millions of people worldwide won't celebrate your death.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edwin5275: Today I learned: Meghan Markle is mixed race. Had no idea.


I had no idea either in the beginning when everyone tried to make a big deal about it
ZOMG A BLACK WOMAN IN THE ROYAL FAMILY.
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's literally lighter than any white woman I have ever met that has a summer tan that's not that ultra pale red head white.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But you're still richer than three Jesuses


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: In my opinion, the monarchy died with Queen Elizabeth and the whole f*cking thing should be  liquidated and the assets returned to the British people at a time they really need the money.



Oh frick nope.
They'd have those stately homes torn down and put up Hampton inns with BB service in the lobby and afternoon 'tea' with PBJ and a vending machine.

And a hay ride tour to explore a 'carriage house' made of stone for historical purposes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: NewportBarGuy: In my opinion, the monarchy died with Queen Elizabeth and the whole f*cking thing should be  liquidated and the assets returned to the British people at a time they really need the money.


Oh frick nope.
They'd have those stately homes torn down and put up Hampton inns with BB service in the lobby and afternoon 'tea' with PBJ and a vending machine.

And a hay ride tour to explore a 'carriage house' made of stone for historical purposes.


Or, they'd just get to sold off to 'Paul McCarthy" and "JK Rowling" for profit for their 'collection'.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The British royals are basically just celebrity drama at this point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Pope of Manwich Village: Still, I'm sure Harry has fond memories of his grandma's servants baking him cookies when he was but a wee lad.

Do you know who else liked to bake things, in ovens?


Grandma Jenner's personal chef?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How hard?  Not hard at all.  I do not expect to be at my parents' funerals when they die.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502


Conversely, living next door to the Irish is like having an alcoholic neighbor who cooks meth in his shed and beats his wife and kids, but says he's standing up for tradition doing so. . .
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502

Conversely, living next door to the Irish is like having an alcoholic neighbor who cooks meth in his shed and beats his wife and kids, but says he's standing up for tradition doing so. . .


That's not funny - that's just you being boring and butthurt.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: edwin5275: Today I learned: Meghan Markle is mixed race. Had no idea.

I had no idea either in the beginning when everyone tried to make a big deal about it
ZOMG A BLACK WOMAN IN THE ROYAL FAMILY.
[Fark user image 425x499]

She's literally lighter than any white woman I have ever met that has a summer tan that's not that ultra pale red head white.


If you had an actual understanding of racism, you'd know racists (especially the type of monied, colonial racism in the UK) don't give a shiat about how black you look. They obsess over you being black AT ALL.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was my impression from the Oprah interview that Elisabeth II WAS NOT the problem.

Charles has spent the last few years concentrating royal power by eliminating people. It's not inconceivable that it's Charles who is the problem.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502

Conversely, living next door to the Irish is like having an alcoholic neighbor who cooks meth in his shed and beats his wife and kids, but says he's standing up for tradition doing so. . .


I once worked with an old Irishman who was in his late 70s (this was twenty-something years ago, so I'm sure he's long passed). To his credit he was a kind, sweet old man. But hearing his stories about his childhood...your description is pretty accurate.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502

Conversely, living next door to the Irish is like having an alcoholic neighbor who cooks meth in his shed and beats his wife and kids, but says he's standing up for tradition doing so. . .

That's not funny - that's just you being boring and butthurt.


Oh look at you standing up for proud Irish traditions. Next thing you know you'll be declaring neutrality against Nazis.
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My grandma died at 95. She outlived her mom, dad, siblings, husband, aunts, uncles, all her best friends and all but one of her children. As such, it was a small funeral and a sort of anticlimactic end to a pretty good run.

I'm guessing the Queen's funeral will be a similar affair.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He walked out and accused the family of racism, cutting off financial support, blocking titles, refusing security, confiscating passports, refusing healthcare etc etc. Most of which have been proved to be lies. And you wonder why he wasn't welcome?


It's funny watching you defend racism the same way you defend Brexit.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.


There's also the opposite viewpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Shaking hands with the man who assassinated her cousin.  When he asked her how she was, she replied, "Well at least I'm still alive."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: This is the greatest thing ever written about the British royals:

Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502

Conversely, living next door to the Irish is like having an alcoholic neighbor who cooks meth in his shed and beats his wife and kids, but says he's standing up for tradition doing so. . .

I once worked with an old Irishman who was in his late 70s (this was twenty-something years ago, so I'm sure he's long passed). To his credit he was a kind, sweet old man. But hearing his stories about his childhood...your description is pretty accurate.


Scots-Irish on my father's side here, the Irish part didn't leave Ireland because of the English. . .
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.