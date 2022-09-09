 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Starbucks has an "urban" plan addressing non-customers abusing their seating and restrooms. No more seating and restrooms   (inquirer.com) divider line
    Awkward, Racism, Public toilet, Restrooms, Philadelphia, new store, Center City, Philadelphia, Black men, new Starbucks Pickup store location  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We wouldn't want a restaurant to have like, customer service or anything.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are regulations for any restaurants (I guess Starbucks is considered a restaurant) to have restrooms after a certain square footage so I'm sure they slipped right below that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the municipal government's job to provide free public restrooms, not Starbucks'.
 
pdieten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: We wouldn't want a restaurant to have like, customer service or anything.


What about non-customer service?

Are you volunteering to maintain a public bathroom for free?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dont know about other places but here the drive thru is around the parking lot and the inside is mostly empty is maybe a reason for this.
People will not leave their space unless they have to.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Profits will increase as their cost per square foot will go down.

Might also be that offices and people at home have learned to make their own crappy coffee.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Who wants to hang out there and hear new Paul McCartney songs on a loop?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida has a law (maybe in the health code) that if a location sells food, they have to have a restroom.

Pennsylvania doesn't?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's a Kroger Starbucks then...
 
meathome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: We wouldn't want a restaurant to have like, customer service or anything.


If you're not buying anything there and just perching or using the bathrooms (and in many cases, abusing them), you're not really a customer now, are you?

I'm not saying that Starbuck's response is the right one.  It's not.  But the problem is a little more complicated than "company = bad!"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They straight up closed the 2 nearest starbucks to me.  Not really a loss to me as I dont get the appeal
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm torn; on the one hand, fark Starbucks.  OTOH, I've seen what crusty punks will do to a coffee shop bathroom, and I know Starserfs aren't paid enough to deal with that.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do people not have coffee stands where they live?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Florida has a law (maybe in the health code) that if a location sells food, they have to have a restroom.

Pennsylvania doesn't?


Law applies to fixed location.  Starbucks coffee trucks soon coming to your area!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meathome: If you're not buying anything there and just perching or using the bathrooms (and in many cases, abusing them), you're not really a customer now, are you?


Ok, how can they tell if you walk into a restaurant and say that you're waiting for someone (maybe with a phone as a prop) and use the restroom? It's called the cost of doing business.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no, they're going to lose the valuable addict and bum trade.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, plenty of drive up coffee places are just shacks without seating or bathrooms.  Dutch Bros. is the biggest chain I can think of that does it, but yeah not a new idea. I'm actually surprised it took Starbucks this long to get into that market.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the inevitable and predictable result of entitlement mentality.

Restrooms and seating used to be something you appreciated and showed that respect by not trashing. That cultural norm applies less and less in many areas, particularly urban areas.

Don't blame the company. They're not the ones that caused this. Blame the cities, their lack of criminal enforcement and anyone that tries to tell you we should just accept anti-civil behavior and look the other way because someone, or their parents, made bad choices and the kid got a raw deal. That's sad, but it's not an excuse.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Do people not have coffee stands where they live?


Perhaps starbucks is moving towards the bikini barista stand business model.
 
Iczer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. They've had drive thru only stores around me for a while now.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
zgrizz: Restrooms and seating used to be something you appreciated and showed that respect by not trashing. That cultural norm applies less and less in many areas, particularly urban areas.

Where the white wommen at? I gots to sit down and take a shiat!
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to grab lunch at the McDs in Chinatown, and they had security guards checking receipts at the bathroom doors. If they didnt, they would have been taken over by the local heroin enjoyers.

Starbucks move seems shiatty, but I get it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Needles aren't cheap they should be happy to get so many for free.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This makes a new category in my Starbucks neighborhood safety scale!

Unlocked: safest
Hand a key: very safe
Buzz in no questions: mostly safe
Locked + make you buy something first: sketchy
Locked + make you buy something+ blue lights: watch where you sit, no open toes shoes, stay frosty
No bathroom available: too sketchy don't go here
 
TheYeti
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Meh, plenty of drive up coffee places are just shacks without seating or bathrooms.  Dutch Bros. is the biggest chain I can think of that does it, but yeah not a new idea. I'm actually surprised it took Starbucks this long to get into that market.


Well, I think that they clung to the idea that they were a traditional coffee shop where you'd sit down, get a latte, do some work, have a meeting...I guess they are just finally embracing the fast food nation that they've joined.  I'm sure that hobos squirting diarrhea all over had a little something to do with it.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think this is an example of what you young whippersnappers call "bad optics".

Hard to believe a corporate leviathan like Sbux didn't have a single person who pointed out how very VERY much the lovely word "urban" has been coopted as code for "Those Uncontrollable Negros*".

Or how the "lets make a coffee cart, but permanent" idea that allows them to make more per square foot while significantly reducing overhead just happens to coincide with legal hoo-haa that makes it look less racisty if you squint and turn your head this way, a little more, no that's too much, yeah, that's right. And then spray lizard piss into your dominant eye.

* your melaninage may vary
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Locate the Starbucks behind a wall of porta potties.  It will be easy to find and a legendary story.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: Staff are "seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities - personal safety, racism, lack of access to health care, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use,"

Just be glad that you're not dealing with the urban issues of the late 1970s and early 1980s.  Decay from suburban flight, rampant racism, and a bunch of Vietnam vets with PTSD and substance abuse issues made for some really sketchy places downtown.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess giving up on cleaning the restrooms when they changed the code to "12345" didn't work.
 
