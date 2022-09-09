 Skip to content
(realestate.com.au)   It's good to be the king. $33 billion good   (realestate.com.au) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well you work hard and labor all your life, you deserve to be rewarded.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd love to see the wildly insane flow chart that shows precisely why Great Britain's 40% estate tax won't be applied to this transfer of wealth.

/"um, yes, owned by the Crown, not the Queen, therefore not taxable...no only the royal family may use the property rent free...yes of course the royal family receives the rents collected from Crown property...uh, hrmmph, no more questions"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is any of it "his"? Can he just turn around and flog it to some dodgy Russians looking for somewhere to park their cash?
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Because King Charles is the sovereign so any taxes paid would go back to him.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some privately-owned property even comes with a Duchy-related catch such as the home listed last year requiring the new owners to give the Duke free reign to fish.

GRRR. There it is again!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The United Kingdom is currently undergoing several crises, one of which is an energy crisis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Liz Truss, vile terf coont that she is, has responded by ... lifting the ban on fracking, so they're going to try to lift an energy crisis by potentially contaminating their water, brilliant.

Anyway the point is, the last thing England needs is to dump a fortune into a funeral and a coronation right now. And that 33B could go a long way to helping actual struggling citizens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Camilla's gonna redo Buckingham Palace.   Think Naugahyde and dark woods.   Like a 1960's bar.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And a water fountain that dispenses Hawaiian Punch.
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

When referring to ducal property rights, it kind of works.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I could care less for all intensive purposes
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tom Petty - It's Good To Be King [Official Music Video]
Youtube 2SF1iLXSQto
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
