(Metro) No, that cloud looks like Frosty the Snowman's hat
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
55 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
41 minutes ago  
Maybe let some Iranian Photoshoppers have at it.
 
steklo
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard
31 minutes ago  
Queen-shaped cloud

No... gawd... just... fark off.
 
steklo
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trasnform
28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
26 minutes ago  
People should not be driving about using cannabis, particularly in a country where it is illegal to possess same.
 
EwoksSuck
18 minutes ago  
I think that's the UFO from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
 
KRSESQ
12 minutes ago  
It looks like the Roddy Mcdowall character from Planet of the Apes.
 
LordOfThePings
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
1 minute ago  
It doesn't, it doesn't look like Bob Cracher's hat either
 
